Where is Tell Me Lies Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’ is a drama series that follows the eight-year-long tumultuous yet exciting relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. The series is based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name and developed for television by Meaghan Oppenheimer.

The intoxicating relationship drama takes viewers through several scenic locations in Southern California. Therefore, viewers must be wondering whether the series was filmed on location in the state or somewhere else entirely. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the filming locations of ‘Tell Me Lies.’

Tell Me Lies Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Tell Me Lies’ primarily took place in Georgia, mainly in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Principal photography for the first season commenced on February 22, 2022, and concluded on July 19, 2022. Georgia is one of the most popular filming destinations in the country and offers at least 20% transferable tax credit on motion picture production. Moreover, it provides several suburban locations ideal for the show’s narrative. Therefore, it is understandable why the makers chose to tape the drama in the state. Now, let us take a closer look at the exact filming spots of ‘Tell Me Lies.’

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

The cast and crew were stationed in Atlanta to film a majority of the show’s first season. The city is located at the heart of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area and is known as the country’s leading destination for film and television production. Scenes were likely filmed in and around the city as well as on soundstages. Atlanta is also known for its architecture and dense urban tree coverage.

The production crew shot some footage at Agnes Scott College. The college serves as a stand-in for the fictional Baird College, a fictional college that is one of the main settings of the story. Agnes Scott College is located at 141 East College Avenue in Decatur. It is a private women’s liberal arts college and has a campus area of over 100 acres.

I’m literally just trying to eat my cereal and they’re filming something called “tell me lies” all around the dining hall https://t.co/J3jOZCXxr5 pic.twitter.com/Sr2pzmirWJ — bee saw bullet train a lot 🌸 simu liu’s bestie (@mcusapphic) February 27, 2022

The 2018 comedy-drama movie ‘Life of the Party’ directed by Ben Falcone, was shot on the college campus. In an interview, actress Grace Van Patten who plays Lucy Albright expressed that she enjoyed filming scenes at Agnes Scott College as they gave her a realistic college experience.

Decatur is a part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area and lies in DeKalb County. Some sequences were likely also taped in other parts of Decatur. The popular horror series ‘The Haunting of Hill House‘ was filmed in the city. Detacher is known for its rich history, especially during the American Civil War, and is a renowned educational hub in Georgia. It is also known for its restaurants, breweries, and distilleries.

