Tell Me Lies: What Happened to Drew? How Did He Die?

One of the main mysteries of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’ has been the fate of Wrigley’s brother, Drew. The first season reveals Drew’s involvement in Macy’s death, though he doesn’t realize that he didn’t have as much to do with it as Wrigley’s best friend, Stephen DeMarco. Still, the secret is a major cause of distress for him, and the more people are let in on this secret, the more complicated the whole things get. In the future timeline, set in 2015, we know that something tragic happened to Drew. However, it isn’t until the finale of Season 2 that we discover what exactly this tragedy was. SPOILERS AHEAD

Wrigley’s Mistake Leads to Drew’s Death

From the way he is talked about in 2015, it is clear that Drew is not alive anymore. However, the circumstances of his death become clear in the season 2 finale. In the previous season, a discord was created between Wrigley and Drew after the latter discovered, via Stephen no less, that his brother had told his girlfriend, Pippa, about the night Macy died and how Drew ran away from the scene, despite knowing that her car had crashed. Unbeknownst to them, Stephen told Lucy, who sent an anonymous letter to the dean’s office, asking them to enquire into the case. While nothing came of it, it did lead Drew to spiral. Worse, Stephen makes it sound like Pippa was the one who sent the letter, which causes trouble between Wrigley and Drew.

In the second season, Drew and Wrigley are not on speaking terms anymore. Or, at least Wrigley is trying to reach out to him, but Drew is keeping his distance, still angry with his brother. The problems with his brother and the loss of his football career following the injury in the previous season put Wrigley through a very difficult time. He tries to get his life together, but he struggles on every front. At one point, he breaks down in front of Pippa, which is when she, with Diana’s help, gets Drew to come to Baird and talk to Wrigley.

The reunion between the brothers is swift, and it would have happened ages ago if Wrigley hadn’t been ill-advised by Stephen, who was executing his own twisted revenge on Wrigley for sleeping with Diana even before she and Stephen had met. They decide to have a drink, and for the most part, things go rather well. But then, Wrigley makes a huge mistake. Due to his knee injury, he was prescribed pain medication. He brings those pills into the mix and gives some to his brother as well. Over the course of the night, the brothers, especially Drew, have too many of those pills. The next morning, Wrigley wakes up, but Drew doesn’t.

It turns out that Drew had too many of those pills. He died of an overdose while his brother was passed out on the same couch as him. Because there was no one else around to monitor either of them, no one could have stopped them from ingesting more pills than they, especially Drew, were supposed to have. Had anyone else been in the room, perhaps Drew’s situation would have come to light earlier, and he could have been saved. But he wasn’t as fortunate. By the time Wrigley wakes up and realizes what has happened, it is already too late. His brother is dead.

If Wrigley had somehow managed to keep his sanity intact, he is expected to spiral completely, especially with the guilt of his brother eating away at him. He is directly responsible for his brother’s death because he gave Drew the pills, and it might even have some serious ramifications for him. But even if the law or anyone else doesn’t punish him for it, Wrigley has enough to punish himself, which means that things are going to get much worse for him in the following season.

