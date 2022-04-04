7 Movies Like The Bubble You Must See

Directed by Judd Apatow, ‘The Bubble‘ is a comedy movie that features a group of actors and actresses trying to shoot a sequel to one of the action franchises. The challenge they face is that the shooting is to be done while all the cast and crew members are made to quarantine at a hotel together.

The film depicts the challenges that come with the production process of a movie quite accurately while sprinkling humor throughout its narrative. Many fans tend to like getting an entertaining insight into the know-how of the filmmaking process. If you are one such fan and enjoyed watching ‘The Bubble,’ you would not mind catching some other movies that follow the same theme. You can watch most of these movies like ‘The Bubble’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

7. Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Directed by the duo of Joel and Ethan Coen, ‘Hail, Caesar!’ is a comedy film that follows the life of a Hollywood fixer named Eddie Mannix in the 1950s. His responsibility involves keeping the Capital Pictures studio’s stars in line by solving their problems. However, things get complicated when one of the studio-stars Baird Whitlock gets kidnapped as Eddie has to do a bit more than just come up with a fix. What makes this movie similar to ‘The Bubble’ is that it also portrays all that goes behind the scenes of the filmmaking process. Moreover, they both don’t miss out on hitting the right punchlines at just the right time.

6. This Is the End (2013)

Directed by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, ‘This Is the End’ is a comedy movie that involves some of the biggest celebrities of Los Angeles trapped inside James Franco‘s house, due to the apocalypse outside. However, the situation inside the house turns out to be almost just as disastrous as the outside as all the stars have to face each other, apart from dealing with the apocalypse outside. Much like ‘The Bubble,’ ‘This Is the End’ also involves some big celebrities stuck with each other because of some natural forces in play outside. Both of the storylines lead to various instances of comedic frenzies, as they try to handle the situation as best as they can.

5. Don’t Look Up (2021)

The Adam McKay directorial, ‘Don’t Look Up‘ is an apocalyptic comedy movie that revolves around two low-level astronomers, Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy, who discover a giant comet approaching Earth. They go on a media tour to break the news to the world but nobody tends to take them seriously until the time comes and all of them finally look up. Similar to ‘The Bubble,’ ‘Don’t Look Up’ is also a perfect blend of comedy and drama, while giving the message about how people should not take things for granted as life can change in just a blink of an eye.

4. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Directed by Ben Stiller, ‘Tropic Thunder’ is an action-comedy movie that follows a bunch of movie stars featuring in the most-expensive war movie ever produced. However, right after the production begins, all the cast and crew members are forced to become real soldiers and use their acting skills to survive in the jungle. ‘Tropic Thunder’ follows a similar theme and comedic tone as that of ‘The Bubble,’ while also incorporating several action sequences as well. Just like the Judd Apatow directorial, it also is a movie that is about the film industry.

3. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Directed by Larry Charles, ‘Borat‘ is a comedy mockumentary movie that revolves around a popular journalist from Kazakhstan named Borat. He travels all the way to the United States to film a documentary, featuring his real-life interactions with Americans to portray why America is such a great nation. However, he gets deviated from his main objective and falls in love. ‘Borat’ is similar to ‘The Bubble’ as they both deal with the intricacies that come with the process of filmmaking. Both the movies see the characters deviating from the production process due to some external forces, making them even more alike.

2. Ed Wood (1994)

The Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Ed Wood’ is a biographical comedy-drama movie directed by Tim Burton. The narrative follows the life of Ed Wood, who is considered to be an outcast in Hollywood due to his strange and unorthodox movies. With the help of the actor Bela Lugosi and other cast and crew members, he is able to create several low-budget movies. ‘Ed Wood,’ like ‘The Bubble’ is an ode to filmmaking as it depicts all the real stories that affect the huge industry that Hollywood is. They both manage to sprinkle comedic scenes throughout the narrative to keep the viewers hooked.

1. The Disaster Artist (2017)

Based on the eponymous non-fiction book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell, ‘The Disaster Artist‘ is a biographical comedy-drama movie directed by James Franco. The narrative follows the friendship between aspiring actors Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero as they work towards their dreams and end up creating ‘The Room,’ which is considered to be one of the worst films ever by many. ‘The Disaster Artist’ is like ‘The Bubble’ because it also depicts the filming process behind a movie, which seems to be an impossible task. With drama and comedy spread throughout the narrative, there are many similarities between the two movies.

Read More: Is The Bubble Scripted? Is it Based on a True Story?