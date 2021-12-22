Where Was Don’t Look Up Filmed?

Adam McKay’s science fiction film ‘Don’t Look Up’ follows two low-level astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discover an unidentified comet. Their calculations lead to a conclusion that the comet will kill the life on the planet in about six months. The satirical film progresses through the two astronomers’ attempts to spread awareness about the comet and the predicaments that ensue.

Along with its thought-provoking narrative, the film’s wide variety of locations, ranging from enthralling cityscapes to a concert stadium, is expected to stun the viewers. If you are curious about the sites that feature in the film, we are here to guide you!

Don’t Look Up Filming Locations

‘Don’t Look Up’ was filmed in its entirety in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. The principal photography commenced on November 18, 2020, adhering to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, and wrapped up on February 18, 2021. Several locations in Massachusetts stand in for Michigan, New York, and Washington, D.C. in a few scenes, along with Hawaii and several countries around the world. Now, let’s take a detailed look at the specific locations!

Boston, Massachusetts

The filming of ‘Don’t Look Up’ chiefly took place in the city of Boston. South Station, the largest railroad station in Greater Boston, serves as a filming location of the Adam McKay directorial. A rally scene that features Jonah Hill’s Jason Orlean was filmed in front of the Museum of Fine Arts at 465 Huntington Avenue. The museum is renowned as the 20th-largest art museum in the world.

A riot scene in the film was filmed at Howl at the Moon, a splendid bar located on High Street with a fascinating ambiance. Located in Downtown Boston, Financial District stands in for New York City in the film. The stunning skyscrapers in the region make it an excellent choice to stand in for the Big Apple. Devonshire Street and Federal Street are the pivotal Financial District locations that feature in the film.

Don’t Look Up filming now on Federal St in downtown Boston. @universalhub @megansarahj pic.twitter.com/WCCBfT6Kea — Adam Castiglioni (@ConciergeBoston) January 19, 2021

Fairmont Copley Plaza, a luxury hotel situated at 138 Street James Avenue in the neighborhood of Back Bay, also serves as a shooting site. The 4-star hotel seemingly stands in for The Buchanan in Washington D.C. in the film. The iconic fashion boutiques, art galleries, and patio cafes in the neighborhood enhance the appeal of the area. Filming also took place at Red Sky Studios, located at 184 Everett Street, in Allston. The neighborhood of Fort Point serves as a location as well.

The ⁦@FairmontCopley⁩ was changed to The Buchanan (Boston standing in for DC) today for the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up filming! We hear Cori Copley will not make a cameo! pic.twitter.com/rkgIF6SpuW — Greater Boston Concierge Association (@gbcaboston) January 22, 2021

Weymouth, Massachusetts

The filming of the comedy film also took place at Weymouth, a city in Norfolk County. The concert scene in the film featuring Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi was filmed at the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station. A former aircraft hangar at the station at Union Point, also known as The Hangout, stands in for London’s Wembley Stadium in the film. The venue, which was used as a soundstage, is located at Memorial Grove Avenue. The space shuttle launch scene was also filmed in Weymouth.

Other Locations in Massachusetts

The film was also shot in various locations across the state of Massachusetts. Battleship Cove, the home of the battleship USS Massachusetts, serves as one of the locations of the film. The battleship was used to film an astounding political rally scene with a fireworks display. Brockton, a city in Plymouth County, also serves as a location. Filming took place atop a former D’Angelo’s Grilled Sandwiches outlet in Montello Street. Filming at Brockton also took place in The Enterprise Building at Main Street.

The city of Framingham also hosted the film for shooting. A portion of the filming took place at Massachusetts Turnpike and Simpson Drive in the city. The scene that features the traffic-free road was shot at Massachusetts Turnpike. Lariviere Road and Butterworth Park neighborhood also serve as Framingham locations.

Furthermore, DCU Center, an indoor arena and convention center complex in downtown Worcester, also makes an appearance in the film. Wheaton College, a private liberal arts college in the city of Norton, serves as a filming location as well. Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits in North Attleborough, a town in Bristol County, features in the film as well. Other locations in Massachusetts that served as shooting sites for the film include Canton, Chicopee, Salisbury, and Westborough.

Washington, D.C.

‘Don’t Look Up’ was also seemingly filmed in Washington, D.C., located on the northern coast of the Potomac River. The capital city of the United States, Washington is one of the most significant cities in the world. As the home of numerous pivotal establishments in the country, the city is a major destination for tourists and entertainment productions. Along with historical sites and modern architecture, the city is also known for its various natural attractions. ‘Minority Report,’ ‘Condor,’ and ‘Jack Ryan’ are some of the productions filmed in the city.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Movies on Netflix