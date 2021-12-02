Where Was Minority Report Filmed?

With Steven Spielberg at the director’s chair, ‘Minority Report’ is a cerebral and engaging sci-fi thriller that builds on the age-old dichotomy between free will and fatality. Do we create our fate as we go along, or is the future already set in stone? The movie takes viewers to a futuristic Washington D.C. setting, where John Anderton (Tom Cruise) and his team combat crimes through precrime technology. Wondering where the 2002 movie was filmed? We have got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know!

Minority Report Filming Locations

‘Minority Report’ was filmed in the U.S., especially in California, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Filming commenced on March 22, 2001, and was wrapped up by July 18 of the same year. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was shot!

Los Angeles County, California

In the precog vision, John Anderton shoots a person in a hotel room. The scene was filmed at Ambassador Hotel, an iconic Mediterranean style hotel located at 3400 Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles city, in the titular county. The structure was later demolished in 2006. A few scenes were filmed at Descanso Gardens, a 150-acre vast botanical garden located at 1418 Descanso Drive in the La Cañada-Flintridge suburbs of L.A. County, California.

The movie relies on heavy graphics, and the director enlisted help from all the major studios. Universal Studios, a sprawling movie production hub situated at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City, an unincorporated suburban area within the San Fernando Valley region of L.A. County, lent their premises for filming. The crew also visited Warner Brothers Burbank Studios, a major movie production studio located at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank, within the studio zone of L.A. County.



The production crew filmed scenes, especially at the Hennesy Street backlot of the studio, which provided the backdrop for the fight between Anderton and the officers. Several interior shots were taken on Stage 14 and 15 of 20th Century Fox Studios, another iconic Hollywood studio situated at 10201 Pico Boulevard in the Century City area of Los Angeles. Several sequences were shot at the El Dorado Lofts, a condominium complex located at 416 South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles.



Another scene that depicts newborn high-rises in the D.C. skyline was filmed at Angelus Plaza, a housing development located at 255 South Hill Street, a major thoroughfare in Los Angeles. The team also filmed scenes in Hawthorne, a city in southwestern L.A. County. Hawthorne Plaza, a now-defunct shopping mall located at 12124 Hawthorne Boulevard in the town, lent its premises for filming.



Washington, DC

As the movie is set almost exclusively in Washington, D.C., Spielberg chose to film in the region to give the story a semblance of realism. Several scenes were filmed in Willard InterContinental Hotel, a five-star accommodation located at 1401 M Street North West in Washington, District of Columbia.



Ronald Reagan Federal Building, an administrative complex located at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue North West, in Washington, D.C., doubled up as the PreCrime headquarters in the movie. The crew also visited the historic neighborhood of Georgetown to film a few scenes. Several scenes were notably filmed in the Gap showroom, located at 1258 Wisconsin Avenue North West, in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

Virginia

The crew also shot a few scenes in and around Virginia. While Anderton crosses the Potomac River, we see a glimpse of the skyline of Rosslyn, Virginia. In one scene, he takes Agatha to his wife’s house through a bridge. The scene was filmed at the Indian Field Creek on the Colonial Parkway in Yorktown, Virginia. A portion of the scenes was filmed at Beaverdam Park, a vast 635-acre expansive park located at 8687 Roaring Springs Road, in the Gloucester suburbs of Virginia.



The neighborhood proved to be the backdrop for several other scenes, a few of which were filmed in the nearby suburb of Nuttall. The team captured shots at the Ware Neck Yacht Club, a yacht club located at 5992 Ware Point Road and near the Ware Neck Marina in the adjacent Ware Neck neighborhood in Gloucester County. Additional filming took place in the urban county of Arlington on the bank of the Potomac River.

Orlando, Florida

Additional studio work was carried out in Orlando, a magical city in Central Florida and home to an array of theme parks. The crew filmed scenes at Universal Studios Florida (as Universal Orlando Resort), a major film production studio and theme park located at 1000 Universal Studios Plaza in Orlando, Florida.

Opened on June 7, 1990, the studio now features several exciting rides ranging from the universes of ‘Harry Potter’ to ‘Simpsons.’ Moreover, scenes were filmed at the Infinite Horizon Studios, a Disney subsidiary studio, in the same city. The studio, although lesser-known, has spawned films like ‘Van Helsing’ and ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’

Penobscot Bay, Maine

The director and his team also visited Penobscot Bay in south-central Maine. As an inlet of the Gulf of Maine and the Atlantic Ocean, the region is known for its many functional waterfronts. The final panoramic shot takes us to a serene and beautiful coastal landscape. The location depicted in the sequence is Butter Island, a privately owned 310-acre island in East Penobscot Bay.

