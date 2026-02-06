Lucy Letby: Where Did She Work? Did She Have Kids?

Directed by Dominic Sivyer, Netflix’s ‘The Investigation of Lucy Letby’ is a documentary revisiting the complex tale of the titular neonatal nurse who has been convicted as a serial child killer. It was in October 2022 when her trial commenced, so it was after over 9 months of testimonies as well as deliberations that a jury found her guilty of 7 counts of murder and 7 counts of attempted murder. She was also accused of 8 additional similar charges, but the jury could not come to a decision on them based on the evidence presented, giving way to more doubts and questions than answers.

Lucy Letby Worked Hard to Establish a Career as a Neonatal Nurse

As the only child of an accounts clerk and a furniture salesman born in the small county town of Hereford in Herefordshire, England, Lucy Letby was the bright star that changed their lives. The trio thus shared an extremely tight-knit connection, which is just part of why she was reportedly horrified to learn that her birth had allegedly been extremely difficult for both her as well as her mother. That’s how she decided she wanted to pursue a career as a neonatal nurse at an early age, hoping to be the kind of comforting support for others that her family had during their most stressful time.

Therefore, upon graduating from Aylestone School and Hereford Sixth Form College, she enrolled at the University of Chester to pursue her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She was reportedly so dedicated to her dream that she even served as a student nurse at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Countess of Chester Hospital throughout her 3 years of training. She then completed her formal studies with a speciality in child care and neonatal emergencies in September 2011 before later concluding her placement course at the former medical institution.

Lucy Letby Worked at a Local Hospital While Also Serving as a Loving Cat Mom

It was on January 2, 2012, that Lucy happily joined the birth/neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England, as a full-time, night-shift Registered Nurse. According to records, her shift timings weren’t ideal, and she went home most days with a blend of both joy and sorrow owing to the core essence of her specialization, yet she was truly thriving. She had stability under the NHS, got to hang out with friends, rented a small apartment near her workplace until she could buy a home, and continued spending quality time with her parents.

With Lucy’s position at the Countess of Chester Hospital, she was primarily responsible for “caring for a wide range of babies requiring various levels of support.” This continued for the ensuing four years, during which she also completed another specialisation course in neonatal care and did another training placement. That’s how she qualified to work with infants in intensive care in 2015, following which a high number of unusual infant deaths suddenly started occurring. The hospital’s mortality rate unexpectedly spiked between June 2015 and June 2016.

According to records, Lucy was involved in every single case wherein the babies suddenly died or collapsed, which raised several suspicions from rather early on. That’s especially because these ordeals happened primarily at night, that is, until she was reassigned to the day shift after a “minor error” in administering antibiotics. In the end, it was the lead specialist in the unit who asked for her removal from all clinical units in June 2016. pending an investigation into her conduct. That’s reportedly when the unexpected decline in the babies’ health suddenly stopped too.

Lucy was initially transferred to the patient experience team by the higher-ups at Countess of Chester Hospital, but was later moved again to the risk and patient safety office. The then-28-year-old registered nurse worked there right until she was arrested for the first time at her home on suspicion of being a serial child killer on July 3, 2018. At the time, she lived with her loving, supportive parents as well as her two furbabies, Tigger and Smudge — they were a big part of her world in more ways than one. Therefore, as per records, whenever loved ones have asked her how she is in letters following her arrest, trial, and 2023 conviction, she has always said she misses home, her parents, and her cats.

