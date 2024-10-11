Luis Patti: Where is the Ex Deputy Commissioner Now?

As a documentary exploring all the ins and outs of the 1990 homicide of Maria Soledad Morales in Catamarca, Argentina, ‘Breaking the Silence: The Maria Soledad Case’ truly lives up to its title. After all, this Netflix original incorporates not only archival footage of all the investigative material, legal proceedings, and cover-up claims concerning the matter but also exclusive interviews with those close to it. Amongst those who thus had a key role in this ordeal was actually then-Deputy Commissioner Luis Abelardo Patti, only for him to eventually fall so far down from grace he landed straight in prison.

Luis Patti Was Once Deemed the Epitome of the Justice System

Although born in rural Baigorrita, Buenos Aires Province, to a lower-middle-class household on November 26, 1952, Luis reportedly did not have the easiest of childhoods for a myriad of reasons. He hence began working in a bakery when he was just a young teenager, just to then find his calling among the authorities and enroll in the Buenos Aires Provincial Police Academy at the tender age of 16 in 1968/1969. He was subsequently first stationed in the northern suburbs of Buenos Aires, from where he gradually rose the ranks to such an extent he was rubbing shoulders with leaders by the 1980s.

In fact, according to records, Luis was one of the go-to guys for most top leaders when Argentina was under military rule, which didn’t really waver even when they evolved into a democracy. After all, he was specifically appointed by President Carlos Menem to lead the high-profile investigation into Maria’s murder a few months after it first came to light in 1991. By this point, he had apparently had a lot of success in several such similar cases, driving the public to support him too, that is, until he began consistently asserting her killing was a mere crime of passion even when evidence suggested otherwise.

Luis was eventually called back to his hometown, but his career trajectory didn’t slow down; instead, by 1993, he had left the federal police force and joined the Justicialist Party as a true politician. As if that’s not enough, he even began writing a column in the La Prensa newspaper a few years before being appointed Intervenor of the Central Market by the government. It thus comes as no surprise that his campaign to become the Mayor of Escobar in 1995 was successful, too, leading him to launch a new party named Unidad Bonaerense in 1999 and serving as Mayor until 2005.

Luis Patti is a Convicted War Criminal

While Luis’ success does include him being elected to be a member of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies in 2005 too, many don’t actually count it since he was prevented from taking his seat. That’s because several allegations against him being a killer, a torturer, and a sadist had come to light by this point, with records claiming he had committed several acts against humanity during the military rule. However, it wasn’t until 2008 that the local Argentine federal court formally requested that Congress impeach him, after which he was arrested on the charge of crimes against humanity.

Since then, Luis has actually been painted as a former military personnel who thrived in situations where he was allowed to be the primary participant in inducing torture, kidnapping, and murder against victims. In fact, He was accused of killing three youths wrongly believed to have committed a crime in 1973; he allegedly tortured a prisoner in 1976 before kidnapping and murdering Osvaldo Cambiasso and Eduardo Pereyra Rossi in 1983. As if that’s not enough, he also faced accusations of torturing two alleged thieves with an electric prod in 1990.

Luis Patti is Currently Behind Bars

Although many court proceedings against Luis were suspended over the years, he was ultimately convicted on April 14, 2010, for murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Then, in the ensuing couple of years, he was convicted in two different trials for severe violations of human rights during State terrorism, for which he also received life terms. The latter included the kidnapping and torture of Muñiz Barreto and Fernández in Escobar – he was not convicted of murder here. Therefore, today, the nearly 74-year-old remains behind bars in an Argentina correctional facility to this day, where his freedom in every way, shape, and form is limited.

