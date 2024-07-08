Luke and Madelein: Is 90 Day Fiance Couple Still Together?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ captures the journeys of couples navigating the complexities of the K-1 visa process, with one partner from the US and the other from abroad. In the fourth season, fans followed Luke Berry and Madelein Perez as they figured out their next steps after a beautiful proposal. As their plan to marry and build a life together progressed, some pertinent issues in their relationship also came to light. One thing that stood out about them was the hard work they were willing to put into making their relationship successful. Faced with numerous challenges, fans of the couple grew worried about the longevity and stability of their connection, leaving everyone eager to see if things worked out for them.

Luke and Madelein Met When He Was on Holiday

Luke Berry graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree, specializing in Mining Engineering. He began his career as a Mining Engineer Intern at Freeport-McMoRan, later transitioning to a Geology Intern role. From 2017 to 2019, Luke worked as a Grade Control Engineer at Rio Tinto, gaining valuable industry experience. He then joined Lehigh Mansion, where he advanced his career as a Project Engineer. In 2020, seeking further professional growth, Luke enrolled in the University of Redlands School of Business & Society to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration, taking his career to the next level.

After completing his MBA, Luke Berry received a promotion within the firm and began working as an Area Operations Manager. While his career was progressing, he felt something was missing in his personal life. Seeking a partner, he went on a trip to Colombia with friends in September 2022 while working at Martin Marietta as a Senior Technical Sales Representative. During this trip, he met Madelein Perez from Medellín, Colombia. The two connected immediately and started a relationship that began a new chapter in Luke’s life.

Madelein has shared how Luke spoils her and loves that he supports her lavish lifestyle. She has an affinity for luxury clothing, shoes, and everything in between, and Luke has been fulfilling her demands. Even the house she has in Colombia and her Pomeranian dog were gifts from Luke. Whenever he got the chance, he would visit Colombia to spend time with her. As the days passed, they realized their connection was special. In June 2023, Luke flew her in a chopper to a quaint hilltop and asked her to marry him. Without hesitation, she said yes.

Luke and Madelein Are Still Madly in Love

The biggest hurdle in the couple’s life came in December 2023 when Luke Berry lost his job at Martin Marietta and faced a financial crisis. He had invested in a startup and other companies, depleting his savings. Additionally, the cost of travel to Colombia, continuously meeting Madelein, and supporting a household there drained his resources further. Worried about how his financial situation might affect their relationship, he took time to come clean to her.

When Luke finally shared that things would not be as rosy and comfortable as they had gotten used to, Madelein was angrier that he had not told her immediately, and the thought of breaking up didn’t even cross her mind. Despite some rocky patches regarding various issues, they have stayed together, trying to navigate their crisis as a team. For Madelein, Luke is her “number one,” and there is no one else she would build her life with. They even celebrated their first engagement anniversary in June 2024, confessing their love for each other. It is endearing to see them together, and even though there are some underlying unaddressed issues, their willingness to come together and handle it as a team makes all the difference.

Luke and Madelein Are in Business Together

Madelein and Luke have found a way to strengthen each other by going into business together. Luke is an investor in Madelein’s entrepreneurial venture, Made Beauty Spa, based in Medellín, Colombia. Together, they make a power couple with several projects running simultaneously. She also owns Made Rent Luxury, a mansion and car rental service offering high-end experiences to clients. She is associated with YBB Investment Group, a property and asset management firm.

Madelein has brought her A-game to support her partner. On the other hand, Luke has launched IGE Jewelry, a brand that sells custom sunglasses, watches, and fine jewelry, and is working to establish the business. He also leads a travel agency, Luxour Co., based in Buenos Aires, Colombia. The couple eventually envisions their future in Colombia as they put down roots there.

Since the couple’s appearance on the season, fans have been speculating about their significant age difference, as Madelein is only 19 and Luke is 30. According to his statement on the season, some viewers have even alleged that Luke has been dating her for a year and a half, which suggests she was under 18 when they got together. The couple has not addressed these questions publicly and are focusing on each other and their upcoming wedding. Luke is completely smitten and plans to write a book titled ‘Meeting Madelein’ about their relationship and time together. It will be interesting to see how this couple adjusts to their newfound fame and scrutiny and whether they can weather any storms that come their way.

