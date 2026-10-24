Lupin: Are the French Crown Jewels and Secret Treasure Real? Are Guardians of the Treasure Real Families?

In the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Lupin,’ Assane Diop embarks on his most ambitious heist yet. The season begins with him ready to serve out his sentence and spend the rest of his life away from crime and with his family. However, the arrival of a copycat throws him back into the game. Soon, he discovers that the copycat’s target is the French Crown Jewels. But that is just the first step in an even bigger heist. The real target is the secret treasure hidden for generations by four secret families known as the Guardians of the Treasure. What makes things even more interesting is that the show uses real-life references to create a fascinating tale of France’s biggest treasure. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lupin Season 4 Mixes Reality With Fiction in the Crown Jewels Plot

The events of ‘Lupin’ Season 4 focus on the theft of the Crown Jewels of France. Assane discovers that the copycat, who turns out to be his secret daughter, Adele, is eyeing the jewels and the treasure they will lead her to. She has already stolen the emerald from London, and by stealing the sapphire, she frames Assane, forcing him to be involved in the heist. Next, she targets the ruby and the diamond, and eventually moves on to the crown, to which all four jewels belong. In real life, the Crown Jewels of France are real, but not entirely in the way the Netflix show presents them. There is a set of jewels, crowns, diadems, and other important items related to the French monarchy. Of these, four jewels are considered to be the main ones.

Of these, the Grand Sapphire and the Emerald of Saint Louis are mentioned in the show, both of which Adele steals on her own. Then comes the ruby, which she steals from an exhibition on the Eiffel Tower. This, however, is a fictional addition intended to deepen the lore surrounding the jewels. The final target is a diamond, and sure enough, the crown jewels included a couple of diamonds, such as the Regent, the Grand Sancy, and the French Blue Diamond. The first two are housed at the Louvre, while the latter is now at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, the Grand Sapphire is currently in the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, where it has been since the late 18th century.

In the same vein, while the real Crown Jewels feature different crowns, the one the Netflix series focuses on is slightly fictionalized. In the show, assembling all the jewels with the crown and placing them in the right place at the right time leads a person to the hidden treasure. It is believed to be protected by four families who have passed the responsibility down through generations. In real life, there is no reference to the Guardians of the Treasure or any secret treasure protected by secret societies.

The show fabricates this plotline to infuse more drama and intrigue into the season. It also serves as a good launching point for introducing the villains as the four families. Two of them are revealed to be the Pellegrinis and the Charmaraces. Two, however, remain a secret. It is also revealed that families address each other with their code names: Diamond, Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, referencing the four jewels on the crown. However, much like the fictional ruby, they are made up to serve the show’s plot. To sum up, ‘Lupin’ borrows from real-life details to create a fictional plot that feels more real and grounded.

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