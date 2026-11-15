Are Madison and Kyler From Mormon Wives Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ brings in a whole new cast based on the West Coast. In Season 1, a group of nine friends supported and helped each other through the various cycles of their social lives, even though some friction came along the way. They did not hesitate to hold an intervention for Madison Bontempo over her marriage with Kyler Fisher. They shared their opinions from a place of concern, hoping to help their friend see the things they found troubling.

Madison Bontempo and Kyler Fisher’s Relationship Came Under Scrutiny After the Vegas Trip

Madison Bontempo and Kyler Steven Fisher first met when she was 18 and living in Utah. The two connected through Facebook while Kyler was based in California. He eventually traveled to meet her, and after three years together, they decided to tie the knot on April 27, 2013. In 2015, they moved to Hollywood with hopes of pursuing careers as actors, but things did not get off to a smooth start. Kyler invested all their money in a business plan that turned out to be a fraud. With growing responsibilities, Madison described that period as one of the darkest chapters of her life. Their oldest children, twin daughters Taytum and Oakley, were born in 2016. Around that time, Madison decided to start the Fishfam YouTube channel and began creating content, which gradually picked up.

Their daughter Halston was born in 2019, followed by their son Oliver in 2020 and youngest son Cohen in 2022. As a big and happy family of seven, they felt they had finally settled into their lives. However, during Season 1, Madison’s friends were not quite as convinced that everything was well. Madison herself had spoken to them about how Kyler “cusses her out,” raising concerns among the group. Those concerns grew when he showed up during their Vegas trip. Kyler asked his wife to cut off contact with their friend Ashleigh. When they returned home and Ashleigh tried to speak to Madison, Kyler was listening on speakerphone.

The rest of the friend group perceived his behavior as “controlling.” He even sent a voice note to the girls’ group chat using Madison’s phone to clarify a previous disagreement at a party. The friends decided to organize an intervention. In the final episode, the friends sat down with Madison and openly expressed their concerns. Madison assured them that her husband was simply being silly and that they had misunderstood him. However, she also decided to speak to Kyler about the situation, explaining that she wanted to feel respected and have her boundaries acknowledged. Kyler agreed with her point of view, and the two decided to work on doing better.

Madison and Kyler Are Still in Love With Each Other

Madison and Kyler have been quite straightforward about the status of their relationship, confirming that their marriage remains as strong as ever. Having been married for 16 years, they have maintained that their relationship is not something that would simply fall apart over a few difficult weeks. On their anniversary in October 2026, Madison shared a heartfelt message for her husband, writing, “I don’t believe marriage means staying the same two people forever. I believe it means giving each other room to become better people along the way. Real love isn’t the absence of hard days. It’s what you choose to build together through them.” She has continued to maintain that there is nothing amiss between them and that they are as strong as ever.

Kyler, too, has remained an involved father, and the two frequently share glimpses of their married life through social media. From their Maui trip in August 2026 and their Tennessee getaway in September 2026 to family functions, weddings, holidays, and everyday moments together, they continue to document their lives as a family. Kyler has also expressed his feelings for Madison through heartfelt posts, once writing, “I used to think home was a place. It’s not. It’s you. You are my safe place. The reason every good thing in my life means more.” Through their public messages and shared moments, both have continued to express their love and commitment to each other.

Madison and Kyler Run a YouTube Channel and a Business Together

Madison Bontempo began her acting career at the age of 11, making her debut in the 2007 comedy film ‘The Metrosexual’. She subsequently made her television debut as Alexandra in ‘Lincoln Heights’. Her other acting credits include the 2009 film ‘Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling’ and ‘Magic Camp.’ Kyler Steven Fisher also pursued acting, appearing in the 2015 science-fiction film ‘Juarez 2045’ and the crime drama ‘Wild Horses’. He was also credited for his appearance in ‘Water’ and has been described as an actor and film producer. Alongside acting, he explored a career in country music. His song ‘A Little Like Me’, written for his newborn son Oliver, was released in 2020, and by 2021, he was described as an aspiring country singer.

In 2016, Madison and Kyler shifted their focus towards content creation, launching a YouTube channel initially called Kyler and Mad, which was later renamed The Fishfam. The channel has since grown to more than 4.7 million followers, documenting their family life and experiences as parents. Their family also featured in the Disney+ documentary ‘Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers’, which examined family YouTube channels and the lives of children growing up in the public eye. The couple has also ventured into business, launching a wellness line with Wittles that includes a chocolate-milk-flavored powder containing vitamins. They are committed to the idea of growing together and support each other every step of the way.

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