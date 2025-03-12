Madison and Allen: Why Did the MAFS Couple Break Up? Where Are They Now?

As a reality dating series wherein singles blindly agree to tie the knot with a partner chosen for them by relationship experts, Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ is full of both drama and romance. Thus, of course, its season 18 (2024-2025) is absolutely no different, especially with there being a mid-season divorce, lack of sparks, infidelity, as well as a couple swap this time around. At the front and center of the majority of it all were 29-year-old Software Consultant Madison Myers and 35-year-old Financial Systems Manager Allen Slovick, whose union was far from perfect.

Madison Myers and Allen Slovick Split After The Former’s Cheating Came to Light

If we’re being honest, Madison Myers and Allen Slovick initially seemed like a great match owing to the way they shared some cozy kisses and great conversations on their wedding day. The fact the latter didn’t seem to take any negative comments made by her loved ones to heart also made us believe they could last, but it was indeed a red flag in the eyes of many fans. That’s because while her dad had actually asked him to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases, her friends and close relatives hadn’t shied away from mentioning how he was not her type at all.

These outside remarks could have affected anyone, but Allen didn’t let them interfere with his emotions or his efforts toward building a solid foundation and possible lifelong romance with Madison. All he wanted was her, so he kept an open line of communication, formed a physical connection with her, and constantly checked in to ensure they were always on the same page. He did put his foot in his mouth when he later admitted his first impression of her was that she was a party girl who only had “transactional” bonds before adding he also wondered if she was even attracted to him.

However, it wasn’t until Madison and Allen were at the couples’ retreat that things came to a head, with the former admitting she had been cheating on her husband for most of their time together. Madison had actually begun an illicit affair with fellow cast member Michelle Tomblin’s husband, David Trimble, and she only admitted it after producers asked her to come clean. While Michelle already had doubts, Allen was completely blindsided by this betrayal, especially as he learned the duo had already discussed ditching their spouses for good to pursue one another. So, obviously, married couple Madison and Allen subsequently parted ways for good.

Madison Myers is Seemingly Still Involved With David Trimble

While neither Madison nor David has confirmed or denied anything as of writing, they did continue their romantic involvement after everything with their original spouses was said and done. According to the Lifetime original show itself, they had first come across each other at the gym, from where they gradually developed a friendship that then turned into much, much, much more. What’s even more shocking is that neither apparently regrets how things panned out, especially as they didn’t mind showing off their connection or discussing how great their physical intimacy is on camera once they became a true couple. Hence, it does appear as if they are still together.

Coming to Madison’s professional experiences, from what we can tell, this Colorado native turned Chicago resident is proud to have a career in the corporate world as an independent woman. At the age of nearly 32 (born in 1993), she is reportedly a full-time Technology Consultant whose core role is to assist different corporations in implementing Human Resource (HR) Software. As for her personal standing, it seems like this reality star is not only a fitness enthusiast but also an avid traveler, which is why she even has the phrase “Always on the move” in her Instagram bio.

Allen Slovick is Prioritizing Himself and His Career These Days

While it’s undeniable that what transpired with Madison broke Allen’s heart as he was truly looking for forever love, he hasn’t let it affect his personal or professional experiences in the long run. We say this with complete confidence because even though he now prefers to lead his life well away from the limelight, some reports suggest he has since moved on and found someone else. Unfortunately, we do not know the details of his new relationship, but it does appear as if he is perfectly content and unequivocally head over heels in love with his adoring, caring, kind new partner.

As for Allen’s career, he really seems to have zeroed in on his work as the Financial Systems Manager at Littelfuse recently, which is how he has been able to achieve unimaginable success. The Chicago, Illinois, resident has proudly held this position at this organization since July 2023, but he has a lot more experience handling such responsibilities since she was also the Financial Systems Manager at Univar Solutions for two years prior. The College of DuPage and Benedictine University graduate has actually been involved in the financial world ever since he earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 2015, so it’s no surprise he is truly thriving at the moment.

