Mafer and Gerardo: Is the Love is Blind Mexico Duo Still Together?

While there is no denying the experience of finding and falling in love is not only complex but also positively unmatched, productions like Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ are simply heartwarming. However, as evidenced by Mafer Trujillo and Gerardo Zapiain in the Mexican iteration of this original, there are times when one’s quest for finding their forever partner is not entirely straightforward.

Mafer and Gerardo Unexpectedly Built Something Real

From the moment 29-year-old Marketing Director Mafer came across our screens, it was evident she is a strong, independent woman who doesn’t need any support but actually desires it. It thus came as no surprise that once she met 33-year-old Musician Gerardo through the walls and immediately felt a spark owing to their similar vibes, she believed she had found her match.

Nevertheless, Mafer kept things quite light-hearted until she was sure they were moving in the right direction, all the while being aware Gerardo also had a bond with Fernanda Riva Palacio. She did ultimately lay all her cards on the table by being open, patient, and vulnerable with him in a way she never thought she could be before actually writing the musician an original song. But alas, in the end, he chose to move forward with the professional architect as he genuinely believed they were a better fit at that moment, just for things to not pan out in the way he had expected.

While Mafer and Gerardo did meet during Silvia Alejandra’s birthday celebration — which Fernanda didn’t attend — all they did was acknowledge their past before conceding they could be friends. They never expected his relationship with the 36-year-old to fall apart or for them to bump into each other again at a mutual friend’s unexpected funeral, resulting in them rekindling their spark. That’s how they ended up going on a few dates after all the cameras had stopped rolling, which actually became serious enough for them to get at least a little physical prior to things fizzling out.

Mafer and Gerardo Are Just Friends

While the brief kiss Gerardo planted on Mafer’s lips during the reunion episode left many fans thinking this duo is still romantically involved, the truth is they are not — they are simply close friends. It’s evident they respect one another as well as their shared past, driving them to hold a lot of affection, care, and love to this day despite there being no romantic commitment between them. From what we can tell, they also vehemently support each other in all their endeavors — they do not shy away from expressing any aspect of their amicable affinity either in person or online.

Mafer Trujillo is Embracing Her New Status as a Public Figure

While Mafer has admittedly always loved the spotlight, it is only now that she has been able to land opportunities that enable her to make full use of the alluring and commanding star quality she has. In fact, this travel enthusiast, part-time professional model, as well as Marketing Director recently evolved into a podcast co-host — she is behind “the best Love Is Blind México podcast,” Ca Vinean Do. She actually hosts this with the admitted lifelong friends she made through this incredible production, her fellow cast members Silvia Alejandra, Daniela InInurreta, and Leticia Floresmeyer Llausás.

Gerardo Zapiain is Still an Aspiring Musician

As a native of Monterrey, Mexico, Gerardo actually pursued a Bachelor’s in Technical, Industrial, and Production design from the University of Nuevo León (2008-2010) before kickstarting his career. However, as time passed and he grew even more resolved to make a name for himself as a singer-songwriter, he also earned a degree in Advertising plus Marketing from Tecmilenio University (2015-2019). Therefore, today, this proud musician continues to hone his skills so as to perfect his craft, all the while also serving as an Account Administrator at Maroma Estudios and owning-operating his own Management firm, Zapiain MAnagement.

