MAFS Season 14: Where Are The Couples Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Married at First Sight’ season 14, where love is an unpredictable adventure and saying ‘I do’ to a stranger looks normal, was a rollercoaster of emotions. From the nerve-wracking moment at the altar to the heartwarming connections that defy expectations, this season kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Couples from Boston, navigated their new marriages, facing challenges and documenting their journey over several weeks.

As we delve into the unpredictable maze of love, the burning question remains: Who has found everlasting love, and whose paths have taken unexpected turns? The drama, the laughter, and the tears all unfold as these couples navigate the complex terrain of marriage. Now, let’s fasten our seatbelts and embark on a thrilling journey to unravel the current whereabouts of our favorite ‘Married at First Sight’ stars.

Where are Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency Now?

In the ever-evolving saga of Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, the tale of their show journey has taken a dramatic turn. Despite initially lacking the spark of romantic chemistry, the tenacious duo remained resolute in their commitment to making their unconventional union thrive. However, as the dust settled, it became evident that the bond they sought to forge was not destined to withstand the test of time. The revelation of their divorce unfolded in a riveting reunion episode, where the former couple bared their souls to the experts.

In the reunion episode, Jasmina left no room for ambiguity as she candidly declared, “I think [Michael] is an amazing man, but I don’t feel like Michael is my person.” Fast forward to the present, and the dynamic duo has embarked on divergent paths. Jasmina Outar, now a dedicated Preschool Teacher, has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. Operating under the moniker Dresses By JustJas, she has made her mark on the digital landscape through platforms like LTK and Shop Style.

Despite their vibrant professional life, Jasmina remains enigmatic about her current romantic entanglements, skillfully shrouding her personal life in a veil of privacy. Meanwhile, Michael Morency has embraced the role of a lead Personal Trainer at Health Fitness, elevating his career to new heights. Adding to his repertoire, he has allied with Glow Booth USA, a testament to his commitment to fitness and wellness. Although Michael hinted at a flicker of interest in someone post-show, the enigmatic details of his current romantic status remain elusive.

As the curtains rise on the next acts of their respective journeys, the audience is left with a blend of curiosity and well-wishes for Jasmina and Michael. The intrigue surrounding their lives adds a layer of complexity to their stories, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, eager to unravel the untold tales that lie ahead.

Where are Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson Now?

In the tumultuous rollercoaster that is Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson’s post-show journey, swings between breakup and the hint of reconciliation. The drama commenced when the couple initially declared their separation in November 2022, sending shockwaves through the realm of reality TV romance. However, in a twist that left fans bewildered, they were later spotted together on what appeared to be a vacation, sparking rumors of a rekindling flame.

The rollercoaster took a definitive dip when Olajuwon took to social media on February 2023 to announce the official end of their marital journey, disclosing, “We both have made the decision to walk away from our marriage. We are officially legally separated.” Fans, who had sensed incompatibility between the duo even during the show, were left with a sense of finality as the reality TV couple seemingly closed the chapter on their relationship. The complexities of their connection came to light as Olajuwon expressed a desire for a more domestic partner, a trait Katina seemingly did not possess.

However, amidst the apparent divergence in their priorities, there were echoes of gratitude from Olajuwon, acknowledging how Katina had played a role in his personal growth. As fans braced themselves for the end, a surprising twist unfolded at Steve Moy’s birthday party, where Katina and Olajuwon were photographed together. Further fueling the speculation mill, sightings of the duo enjoying the tropical splendor of the Bahamas emerged in June 2023. The enigma surrounding their current relationship status persists, with fans left wondering if they have officially reconciled or if these rendezvous are mere moments of amicable connection.

In the realm of individual pursuits, Katina has chosen to keep her personal life under wraps, save for her close ties with fellow ‘Married At First Sight’ alum Jasmina Outar. Olajuwon, on the other hand, has transformed from being a Municipal Wastewater Operator to a social media sensation, although the intrigue deepens as he keeps his account veiled in privacy. As the journey of Katina and Olajuwon unfolds, the audience remains captivated by the twists and turns of their love saga, awaiting the revelation of whether they will find a way back to each other or ultimately part ways for good.

Where are Lindsey Gergoulis and Mark Maher Now?

In the whirlwind of contrasting personalities and emotional turbulence that characterized the union of Lindsey Gergoulis and Mark Maher on ‘Married at First Sight,’ the storm ultimately led to divorce. Amidst heated exchanges and belittling comments about Mark’s career, income, and sexual performance, the couple faced the harsh reality of their incompatibility. Despite deciding to stay married and embarking on the journey of renovating their home together, the cracks deepened, and the pair went their separate ways just five months later.

Post-divorce, a surprising twist emerged as Lindsey and Mark appeared to develop a newfound appreciation for each other. Lindsey’s life took a romantic turn as she found love with Ray, with whom she’s been happily committed since at least July 2022. Lindsey, now the Magnet Program Director at an undisclosed hospital, has carved out a multifaceted professional identity. From her stint as a Training and Development Specialist in healthcare to her entrepreneurial venture selling products on Amazon, Lindsey’s dynamic career mirrors her adventurous spirit. Notably, she graced an episode of the “Love Starts Here” podcast and offered her unique insights on ‘Married at First Sight,’ even predicting the trajectory of future seasons in her burgeoning writing venture.

Mark Maher, the founder of the Mark the Shark 1983 clothing brand and Switch-Ups (Shopping & retail), has navigated the landscape with resilience. Embracing his role as a personal coach for Beachbody, Mark has channeled his energy into his career pursuits. While briefly exploring opportunities at Chick-fil-A-Franchise, Mark is currently single and appears to be focusing on his professional growth. Notably, he dedicates considerable time to his family, often expressing heartfelt sentiments about his mother on social media.

As Lindsey and Mark embark on separate journeys, their lives unfold with a blend of newfound love, career endeavors, and personal growth. The twists and turns of their lives continue to captivate those who followed their tumultuous journey on the reality TV stage, leaving fans eager to witness the next chapters in the lives of these two resilient individuals.

Where are Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy Now?

The tale of Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy unfolded as a bittersweet chapter of romantic chemistry that ultimately led to separate paths. Despite being hailed as one of the season’s most stable couples, disappointment loomed as Steve and Noi decided to part ways. June 2022 marked a poignant moment when Steve shared a series of pictures encapsulating their best moments, hinting at struggles beneath the surface. The inevitable announcement of their split arrived in July 2022, with both parties taking to Instagram to declare their newfound independence.

Noi, in a candid expression, remarked, “Divorce feels good,” signaling a fresh start for both. In the wake of the dissolution of their connection, Steve found solace in a new romantic chapter with Mindy, an alum of the show. Their relationship blossomed as time progressed. On the professional front, Steve donned the hat of a self-employed Technical Consultant and added author to his repertoire with the publication of his book, “Dedication,” in December 2022.

Noi, on the other hand, shared captivating photos that hinted at a new chapter in her love life. The comment section buzzed with curiosity, when a user boldly inquired, “So you finally found someone,” and Noi’s response added a touch of mystery and humor. With a sly and playful tone, she replied, “Yeah, my single phase didn’t last very long.” Her Instagram became a canvas of vibrant content, featuring travel escapades and engaging DIY projects.

Professionally, Noi transitioned from her role as a Talent Acquisition Coordinator at Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Inc. to her current position as a Candidate Experience Specialist at MassMutual. As Steve and Noi navigate the ebb and flow of life, the audience remains captivated by the evolution of their stories. The contrasting trajectories of love, career, and personal growth continue to unfold, leaving fans eager to witness the next chapters in the lives of these resilient individuals who once sought lasting connection on the reality TV stage.

Where are Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette Now?

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette’s whirlwind romance on the show ended in the record books with a divorce just 12 days after their wedding, marking the shortest marriage in the show’s history. In a reunion video, Alyssa candidly expressed her deep desire to find her person and admitted to panicking when the relationship didn’t unfold as expected. She acknowledged not handling the situation in the way she would have liked and apologized for her actions.

Post-divorce, Realtor Chris Collette, founder of Christopher Group and affiliated with Compass as a licensed real estate broker, took a journey through the ups and downs. He briefly dated ‘Married at First Sight’ alum Olivia Cornu, as revealed in the show’s special episode. In 2023, Chris is happily in a different relationship and appears smitten with his girlfriend, Emily.

On the other side, Alyssa Ellman has found purpose beyond reality TV. Claiming to be a Dog Rescuer, she is actively associated with Jet Wag Swag Official Merchandise, contributing to charity efforts that involve transporting animals from high-risk areas to forever homes. Residing in Texas, a place she always wanted to be, Alyssa showcases her fashion sense on the LikeToKnowIt (LTK) platform.

During the recent ‘Where Are They Now’ special, Alyssa interacted with Ryan Ignasiak, featuring in a flirty bowling outing. However, it’s clarified that they are not in a relationship, leaving fans intrigued about Alyssa’s current focus on self-building. As she navigates life after the show, Alyssa seems to be carving out her path, leaving the door open for whatever adventures lie ahead.

