MAFS Season 1: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

The television reality series, Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight,’ is based on ‘Gift Ved Første Blik,’ a Danish series. It premiered in July 2014 on FYI. The show follows individuals unknown to each other who get paired by relationship experts, which include a sociologist, clinical psychologist, and sexologist, for a social experiment. The pairs then get married after getting introduced to each other.

Season 1 of the series, which took place in New York City and New Jersey, follows the journey of six individuals who hoped to find lifetime partners. As it has been a while since the season ended, fans of the couples and ‘MAFS’ must be wondering about the current equation of the three pairs, where they are, and whether their relationships have managed to stand the test of time.

Jamie and Doug are Happily Married and Parents to Two Kids

Jamie Otis, who was a nurse at the time, and Doug Hehner were introduced to each other on the show. They had a rocky start after Jamie was infamously seen crying and confessing to the cameras that she didn’t feel attracted to the software salesman at all. However, their relationship from there on slowly started to develop and the couple’s faith in each other remained unwavering. This eventually led to Jamie and Doug choosing to continue being together and carry on with their marriage. Their relationship has only grown from strength to strength over the years. Despite the occasional marital hiccups and tensions, the pair have managed to stick with each other.

In 2015, they appeared on ‘Married at First Sight: The First Year’ with fellow ‘MAFS’ couple Jason and Cortney, and things seemed to be going great between them. In the same year, the pair renewed their wedding vows as a testament to their relationship. The next year was difficult for them as they tragically lost their first child, Jonathan Edward, in July 2016. Jamie and Doug appeared in the spin-off of ‘MAFS,’ Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One,’ in 2017 to document their journey through parenthood. The pair’s rainbow baby, Henley Grace Hehner, was born in 2017.

The star couple has suffered a series of miscarriages thereafter, with the most recent one being in January 2019, before welcoming their son, Hendrix Douglas, in May 2020. The couple, who currently reside in Florida, celebrated their tenth anniversary in August 2023 with an adorable post. They’ve had their struggles with marriage and therapy to keep the relationship going and growing and have documented the same for fans. Jamie and Doug also run a couple of podcasts — ‘Hot Marriage Cool Parents Podcast’ and ‘Hanging With The Hehners.’

Moreover, Jamie runs a body positivity page called becomebodypositive, where Doug discusses the need for “humanizing human bodies.” The couple is currently trying to become parents again and has been advocating about infertility and secondary infertility. The adorable family of four often share fun and goofy pictures of their travels and escapades.

Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion Have Found Love Elsewhere

Make-up artist Cortney Hendrix, then 26, and EMT Jason Carrion, then 27, seemed like a promising pair. They hit it off instantly due to their sparkling chemistry and compatibility. Their shared devotion to religion and family was the icing on the cake. Thus, it came as no surprise to viewers when the pair decided to continue with their relationship beyond the show, making it another success story of the season. Cortney and Jason were married for five years after the show. While they looked promising and compatible, conflicts began to arise soon after. During their appearance on ‘Married at First Sight: The First Year’ in 2015, their conflicting work schedules were quite visible.

While Jason intended on pursuing firefighting and ended up spending 13 hours every day at the academy, Cortney looked to start her own makeup business. The differences eventually grew, due to which, they got divorced in March 2019. Cortney, in a statement shared about how the decision came down to the different things they both wanted in life. She was however quick to add that though the former pair had decided to move in different paths, they still had love for the other, and both would continue to harbor a special place in each other’s lives.

Even though the pair haven’t kept in touch after, the split was amicable. After the separation, both Jason and Cortney found love elsewhere. In January 2020, Jason married British actress Roxanne Pallett of ‘Lake Placid 3,’ and ‘Emmerdale,’ two months after their engagement. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2021 and decided to name their baby Maverick, which they announced during a rooftop celebration with family and friends in NYC. However, they have since then consciously chosen to stay away from social media and maintain a low-key profile.

Meanwhile, Cortney married Sherm on October 30, 2020. A year later, on October 16, 2021, they became parents to a baby boy named Dale. The pair welcomed their second son, Turner Ray Sherman, on May 31, 2023. The Shermans currently reside in North Carolina with their sons and their pet pooch, Queso. They’re quite active on social media and often share content revolving around their travels, cooking, online bullying, and cute moments.

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland Now Lead Separate Lives

Monet Bell, a 33-year-old product development manager, and Vaughn Copeland, a 30-year-old field service technician, were the third couple in season 1 of ‘MAFS.’ They seemed quite promising from the onset as they clicked quite well with each other, making viewers believe that the season would give three successful pairs in its very first installment. However, by the time they went on their honeymoon, small cracks began to emerge. Their petty arguments eventually strained their relationship, and the two decided to call it quits on the decision day.

This is such a great movie. 👏🏾👏🏾 #TheBurial — Monet B (@monet_iam) October 22, 2023

After the former pair split, both went quite low-key. Updates suggested that Vaughn had moved to Germany with his girlfriend, Jenny Farber, and they had become parents to a baby boy named Zaire in 2016. Vaughn was also actively working on promoting and expanding Copeland Organics, which would deliver “the highest quality organic products, made purely from nature’s love.” However, the page on social media has been inactive since 2017. Vaughn doesn’t maintain any social media accounts and has gone off the radar. Meanwhile, Monet, who currently seems to be residing in San Francisco, California, has maintained a social media presence but isn’t very active, and it isn’t clear if she’s currently dating someone or is single. However, from what we can tell, she describes herself as a part-time astronaut.

