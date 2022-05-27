MAFS Season 11: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

TLC’s ‘Married At First Sight‘ is an exciting TV show that tests the viability of arranged marriages through an interesting premise. After producers vet a group of unacquainted singles, relationship experts form them into pairs they believe are compatible. These couples meet face to face for the first time at the altar, where they are married and sent off on a lavish honeymoon. Later, the show even allows the married pairs to settle down in everyday life in order to put their relationship to the test. However, the choice to stay married or get a divorce always remains in the participants’ hands.

Season 11 of ‘Married At First Sight’ was quite thrilling as it gave us five new couples to follow. Moreover, it also brought with it a boatload of drama and romance, which the series is known for. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away from the couples, fans are curious to know where each participant is at present. Let’s find out, shall we?

Where Are Amelia Fatsi And Bennet Kirschner Now?

Amelia and Bennet were quite taken with each other at their first meeting and got off on the right foot. Moreover, as both wanted to find a partner to settle down with, experts believed that they would be perfect for each other. Right from the beginning, the couple were quite enthusiastic about the experiment and left no stones unturned in their efforts to make their marriage work. While fans were in awe over the dedication they showcased, Amelia and Bennet’s chemistry was indeed out of this world. Hence, it was no surprise when they decided to stay together on decision day.

Unfortunately, the good times did not last, and soon the couple ran into several hitches. Although they never spoke about their issues in public, reports mentioned that the two had filed for divorce back in October 2021. From the looks of it, they are both leading independent lives at present, and their chapter together has permanently ended. While Bennett is busy with his theatre company and the band, TV Pole Shine, it looks like he has remained single to this date. On the other hand, Amelia appears to be dating again, as she seems to be quite cozy with Yoga Coach Alexander Bayer.

Where Are Olivia Cornu And Brett Lindsey Now?

Unfortunately, Olivia and Brett never got off to a good start, as they faced numerous obstacles right from the start. Although their wedding took place without a hitch, the couple soon realized that they found it difficult to agree on the simplest of things. Eventually, such behavior led to several altercations, and the pair were unable to develop any form of mutual understanding. On the other hand, Brett was also quite against commitment, which did not sit well with his wife, and hence the two decided to go their separate ways on decision day.

Although there were hopes of a reconciliation after the cameras stopped rolling, we can confirm that Olivia and Brett are separated. The inability to reach an understanding led to a massive wedge, which gradually ended their relationship. At present, Olivia and Brett are happy in their respective lives, surrounded by friends and family. From the looks of it, Brett is now in a happy relationship with Brittany Sleeter, while there are rumors, albeit unconfirmed, about Olivia dating ‘MAFS’ season 14 star Chris Collette.

Where Are Karen Landry And Miles Williams Now?

Karen and Miles were an interesting couple, as very few expected them to last till decision day. Although Miles gave the experiment his hundred percent from the first day, Karen appeared quite cold and distant. It soon became apparent that Karen still had walls around her and was unwilling to let her husband in. Unfortunately, such a turn of events did lead to several altercations, but Miles decided to play the patient game. He never gave up on his wife and was overjoyed when Karen began warming up to him. Ultimately, they were pretty happy with their relationship and decided to stay together on decision day.

We are thrilled to report that Karen and Miles are together and still going strong. After the initial hiccups, they built a relationship based on trust and love, which helped their love flourish over time. At present, they are happily married and do not shy away from professing their love for each other in public. Their social media accounts are also chock full of the memories they make as a couple. From the looks of it, Karen and Miles’ bond is growing stronger with each passing day, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

Where Are Amani Smith And Woody Randall Now?

Amani and Woody seemed to be the perfect couple on ‘MAFS’ season 11 as they were wholly dedicated to each other right from the start. They portrayed a tremendous level of mutual understanding and were always ready to stand beside each other in their time of need. While other couples were embroiled in high-octane drama and altercations, Amani and Woody seemed to complement each other’s strengths perfectly, leading to a prosperous marriage. Moreover, on decision day, they poured their hearts out for each other before deciding to stay together and make their marriage work.

Amani and Woody’s dedication and chemistry were quite remarkable, and we are happy to report that they are still together. Since filming wrapped, the two have built up a wonderful marriage and appear thrilled to be in each other’s company. In a post commemorating mother’s day, Woody dedicated a heartwarming caption to Amani where he wrote, “Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.” Besides, with the couple now expecting their first child together, we hope they remain happy in the coming years.

Where Are Christina Croce And Henry Rodriguez Now?

Although Christina and Henry were quite enthusiastic about finding love through ‘MAFS,’ they did not appear compatible from the very beginning. For starters, they found it difficult to adjust to each other’s lifestyle, which, in turn, hampered their mutual understanding. On the other hand, the couple was also quite unwilling to open up to each other comfortably, as communication remained one of their weaker points. Although Christina put in a lot of effort to make the marriage work and even tried to initiate intimacy, Henry mentioned that he did not feel like getting intimate in front of the cameras. Thus, once decision day came by, the pair decided to go their separate ways.

Interestingly, there was no bad blood between Christina and Henry, as they wished each other well and even left a slim chance for their friendship to survive. Although it is unclear if the pair still keeps in touch, Henry is currently in a happy relationship with New Orleans resident Kayla McCormick, and the two often put up adorable couple pictures on social media. However, Christina has embraced privacy and currently prefers to keep her personal life off the radar.

