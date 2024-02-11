MAFS Season 6: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

The television reality series, ‘Married at First Sight,’ draws inspiration from the Danish series ‘Gift Ved Første Blik’ where several strangers sign up to let relationship experts mix and match them to test their compatibility. The show which premiered in 2014, had its sixth season on Lifetime in 2018. Based in Boston, it followed three couples throughout their time on the experiment to see whether they clicked or failed. As it has been some time since the season wrapped up, fans can’t help but wonder where their favorite MAFS contestants are now.

Shawniece and Jephte are Happily Married and Parents to a Girl

Shawniece Jackson, a 29-year-old cosmetologist, and Jephte Pierre, a 26-year-old second-grade school teacher, showed promise at first glance. While they had chemistry, romantic compatibility took a little longer to develop. However, as the experiment progressed, love began to blossom, leading the pair to choose to be with each other on Decision Day.

Shawniece and Jephte became one of those rare ‘MAFS’ couples to remain with each other years after their season wrapped up. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Laura Denise Pierre, on August 20, 2018. However, despite seeming like the perfect couple, Shawniece and Jephte did have their differences and split for a while, which the former addresses on her YouTube channel. She spoke of how their relationship had gotten strained at one point, right before their daughter was conceived. However, their daughter’s birth has only strengthened their bond thereafter.

On the career front, Jephte has been working as a Behavior Specialist with Achievement First since August 2022. Meanwhile, Shawniece runs her own business, TheBoutique by Shawniece Styles, which she started in 2019. She offers “wardrobe styling, hair styling, and custom wig making.” She also works as a stylist with Bliss Medical Hair Replacement Center. The happy family of three now stays in Rhode Island, and Pierre and Shawniece have celebrated their sixth anniversary together in 2023.

Molly is Enjoying Her Single Life, While Jonathan is a Blissfully Married Man

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic seemed like they’d be a good match. Falling in a similar age bracket and having matching job profiles led everyone to expect a potential long-lasting pair. But, the couple simply failed to click. Despite the initial promise, they lacked spark and chemistry, leading them to often disagree and bicker on the show. Things failed to improve right up to Decision Day, and the pair eventually decided it best to get divorced and not take their complicated relationship any further.

After the split, both Molly and Jonathan happily moved on in life. In 2018, Jonathan struck up a blooming romance with Dr. Jessica Griffin, the relationship expert on ‘MAFS’ between seasons 6 to 8, around five months after the season ended. The couple got engaged in April 2019 when Jonathan gave Jessica a romantic proposal at Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park. In 2019, they started a business venture together called Love Builder, which was designed to help fellow couples build long-lasting, healthy relationships.

Although the couple had been planning their marriage for a while, COVID-19 had derailed it till they eventually managed to tie the knot in the company of family, friends, and fellow ‘MAFS’ alums in 2022 in New York, and Jonathan became a father to Jessica’s three kids. The adorable couple often share pictures of their travels, their kids, and their naughty dogs.

Meanwhile, Molly had to take a short social media hiatus because of the constant bullying and harassment she was facing. Soon after her return, she decided to post snaps of herself embracing and enjoying the single life. She also started her own fun virtual boutique called Molly’s Shop, where she shares her favorite products with fans and friends. Although this isn’t particularly a shop but more of a passion project, Molly seems quite dedicated to it. On the personal front, Molly seems to enjoy traveling, and her posts show a glimpse of wanderlust in her.

Jaclyn is a Mother to a Baby Girl and Ryan Maintains a Low-Profile

Jaclyn Schwartzberg, a technical sales representative, and Ryan Buckley, a firefighter, were the third couple on the show, and they were another pair who seemed perfect together. Ryan was able to fulfill Jaclyn’s fantasy of being with a firefighter, and the pair showed chemistry too. Despite their arguments, their pairing was promising and did not hesitate to remain married on Decision Day. However, all the spark soon fizzled out, leading the pair to divorce a few months after the season ended.

Jessica started dating her now-husband Dane in 2018, and the pair got engaged in 2019. Then in September 2020, the pair eventually said “I do” in the presence of family, friends, and loved ones before welcoming their baby girl, Emilia Shea Olah, in June 2022. The dotting parents often share adorable snaps of their darling little one.

Meanwhile, Ryan who currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts, has been maintaining a low profile. Despite having a social media presence, he prefers to remain private about his life, although his previous posts do indicate a love for traveling. Ryan seems to also have had a career change as he now works at Buckley Capital LLC, as a real estate investor. On the dating front, it seems like Ryan is currently single.

Read More: MAFS Season 2: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?