Mahankirn Khalsa: Where is Yogi Bhajan’s Former Follower Now?

HBO’s ‘Breath of Fire’ is a documentary series that follows the origin and history of a couple of religious organizations or cults led by Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat. In the show, numerous followers, employees, students, and disciples of the two yoga teachers came forward and alleged that they were wronged by them. One of the whistleblowers of Yogi Bhajan’s alleged sexual misconduct was his former student, Mahankirn Khalsa.

Mahankirn Khalsa Had a Tough Upbringing But Found Success

Born into a Kundalini ashram in 1975 to Mahankirn Khalsa Sr., MahanKirn Khalsa was raised while being surrounded by spirituality. Ever since she was a toddler, yoga, meditation, and cold showers became the norm for her every morning at 3 am. She grew up to become a student of Yogi Bhajan, who taught her self-discipline and allowed her to delve deeper into spiritual healing. Throughout the years, Mahankirn has gone through several difficult physical and emotional challenges in her life, including a life-threatening accident in India and the alleged sexual abuse at the hands of her teacher, Yogi Bhajan. In addition, at the age of 25, she managed to heal herself from a chronic illness through the use of the yoga posture, Bound Lotus.

Despite these hardships, Mahankirn managed to come out on the other side, thanks to the ancient healing art of Sat Nam Rasayan. After her healing process, she became a Kundalini Yoga teacher and a healer herself, focusing on helping others navigate through their own healing transformations. Her teachings and healing processes have also given her the opportunity to work with various celebrities, including Brad Pitt. Given her vast knowledge of the Bound Lotus yoga technique, she published ‘Bound Lotus: An Instruction Manual Based on the Teachings of Yogi Bhajan’ in 2005.

During a conversation with Inmagg, Mahankirn made some bold accusations against Yogi. When asked about her experience of being a part of the religious cult, she claimed, “I had caught Yogi Bhajan’s eye and thereafter was groomed to join the master’s sexual harem. My future included being continually raped by him and, at his command, sexually violated by other cult members. I became his “queen,” draped with jewels and riches for my loyalty, traveled the globe like a rock star, met world leaders, shared stages in front of thousands of his followers, and basked in his reflected glory.”

Mahankirn Khalsa is an Established Yoga Teacher and Healer Today

With more than three decades of experience in the spiritual field, Mahankirn Khalsa has solidified her place in the industry and continues to teach and help thousands of clients across the globe. Through her established Blue Lotus Healing School, she transforms the lives of people as the school works as a space for healing, self-compassion, and personal growth. In order to further empower lives through her teachings, she also created The Bound Lotus Foundation, which is a non-profit organization aimed at providing communities with healing tools and resources.

In order to amplify her yoga and healing techniques, she also shares detailed videos about them on her YouTube channel. Although much of her focus is on her namesake organization, Mahankirn also indulges in other activities in her free time. For instance, in the summer of 2024, she attended a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert. Being an avid traveler, she feels grateful that her line of work involves her being on the move frequently, giving her the opportunity to explore new places and cultures. In July 2024, she reportedly traveled to Iceland as well as the Italian island of Sardinia.

Still closely connected with her mother, Mahakirn Khalsa ensures that in her spiritual journey and career, she doesn’t lose sight of the importance of family. She is also a doting mother to her daughter, Hari Kirtan, for whom she takes time out of her busy schedule. The yoga teacher and healer is also accompanied by her adorable furry little puppy in her Los Angeles, California, residence.

