Peter Blachly: Where is Yogi Bhajan’s Former Follower Now?

In HBO’s ‘Breath of Fire,’ the viewers are provided with a detailed account of the misdeeds committed by Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat, thanks to the exclusive and insightful interviews with the members, employees, students, and followers of their respective cults. Before Guru Jagat took center stage, Yogi Bhajan popularized Sikhism and spiritual teachings in the States. Amongst the thousands of his followers, Peter Blachly, who was associated with Yogi’s cult for about 17 years or so, features in the docuseries.

Peter Blachly’s Experiences in the Spiritual Cult Led to the Creation of His Memoir

Being one of the earlier followers of Yogi Bhajan, in 1970, 20-year-old Peter MacDonald Blachly joined 3HO, a place of spiritual retreat formed in 1969, as he was on a spiritual quest to find betterment through meditation and yoga. In Yogi’s ashram, he got pulled into an arranged marriage. Despite being parents to two daughters, the couple had an unhealthy relationship. Meanwhile, he also got to walk among the Sikh communities not just in the States but also all the way in India, especially in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In 2004, Yogi Bhajan passed away, and not long after, something dark about him came to light.

A large number of his followers came forward and accused the spiritual leader of rape and sexual misconduct. Peter also chose to talk about his experience of being a member of the spiritual cult for 17 years, but he chose to do it through his memoir titled ‘The Inner Circle – Book One: My Seventeen Years in the Cult of the American Sikhs,’ which he published in May 2021. He also edited and published his grandfather’s memoir titled ‘My First Life: Becoming a Man on the Colorado Frontier (1880 – 1905).’ Back in 2016, he published his first book titled ‘The Stone from Halfway Rock: A Boy’s Adventures on the Coast of Maine,’ in which he talks about his experiences in Maine in the 1950s and 1960s.

Peter Blachly Has an Expansive Musical Career

Before getting pulled into the religious cult of Yogi Bhajan, Peter Blachly led a regular life with dreams of becoming a well-established musician and artist. From childhood, his mother introduced him to music and musical instruments, which resulted in him being an integral part of the junior choir at the Washington National Cathedral and the senior choir the following year. Thanks to his musical talents, he earned a modest scholarship and got the opportunity to study at St. Albans School. Through high school, he performed with a few bands as he began playing folk and rock.

After he graduated from high school, he went to St. John’s College for higher studies. One year later, he established his own band named Claude Jones, and sooner rather than later, the band became quite popular across the Washington, DC, area. Having earned enough stardom, Claude Jones went on national tours for a few years in the late 1960s. He completed his further studies at Eastern Oregon University and Antioch University New England in the early 2000s. From 2009 to 2013, he was the President of the Maine Songwriters Association. Besides that, he was also a music columnist for the Coastal Journal at some point in his life. Later in his career, he co-created ‘One Way Trip to Mars — A Rock Opera’ and became the leader of Hollowbody Electric Band.

Peter Blachly is a Jack of All Trades

Throughout his long and happening life, Peter Blachly has served different roles in dozens of companies and organizations. In 1996, he became the Director of the Center for Energy Efficiency before becoming Executive Director of the New England Coalition and Biodiversity Project. For five years, from 2005 to 2010, he was a member of Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition and a contractor for the National Wildlife Federation. Furthermore, he was a member of the Steering Committee at America’s Great Waters Coalition and a volunteer at Chocolate Church Arts Center. Peter also served as the Director for the Maine Alliance for Arts Education, Blachly Maine Properties Association, and the Communications, Strategic Planning, and Program Development @ Talking Conservation.

For a short period, he was the Board President of Opportunity Maine. In February 2018, he landed a job as the Senior Editorial Staff and Operations Manager at International Pharmaceutical Quality (IPQ) Publications. Since January 2018, he has been the acting Director of Operations and Senior Editorial Staff at International Pharmaceutical Quality. He also worked as a freelance author and columnist to get by. However, as of now, he is a Certified Trauma Recovery Coach at Peter Macdonald Blachly Trauma Recovery Coaching in Bath, Maine.

Peter Blachly Leads a Fulfilling Life With His Family

It was his second wife, Johannah Harkness, who provided Peter Blachly with the strength and encouragement necessary to write and share his story about his time with Yogi Bhajan. On August 26, 2016, he lost his beloved father, with whom he had reconnected. Talking about him, he shared on social media, “I think of my father every single day, not just missing him (though I do), but in gratitude that during the last eight years of his life we were reconciled and become close friends. It was an unbelievable gift.”

On September 10, 2023, he collaborated with his cousin-in-law Rebecca Folsom to provide music at the Santa Fe Unitarian Universalist Church for the Sunday morning service. On July 1, 2024, he greeted his daughter, Sathari, on her birthday and also raised awareness about her refugee initiative for displaced Palestinians. He shared on his social media, “…Recently she conducted two fundraising campaigns, using 100% of the money raised (no overhead or admin expenses) for direct aid packages. She is now running her third campaign to raise $6,500 that is aimed at helping women refugees, providing them basic necessities ranging from personal hygiene products to shoes and blankets (and some toys for their children). Please do what you can to help. Thanks!”

Peter and his wife, Johannah, are also regular travel buddies as they embark on international adventures quite regularly. At the start of 2024, they traveled to Europe and explored several different countries on the continent, including Portugal and Spain. Apart from traveling, Peter also loves to spend quality time with his white cat named Robinhood or paint seascapes and shipwrecks with the help of watercolors in his free time.

