Leah Lamb-Allen: Where is Yogi Bhajan’s Former Follower Now?

For more than two decades, Yogi Bhajan led a spiritual and religious cult through his organization called 3HO, which consisted of thousands of his followers and disciples. His rise and fall is covered in detail in HBO’s documentary series titled ‘Breath of Fire.’ Consequently, Yogi would inspire another religious cult leader named Katie Griggs, AKA Guru Jagat, to establish a similar organization. One of the earlier followers of Yogi was Leah Lamb-Allen, who was a part of his cult for over two decades.

Leah Lamb-Allen’s Mother Warned Her About the Cult

Leah Lamb-Allen became a follower of Yogi Bhajan and a part of 3HO around the same time when Peter Blachly joined the spiritual organization, which turned out to be a religious cult masked by Sikhism. Leah knew about Peter beforehand as he was quite popular in Washington, DC, through his band Claude Jones. She met him personally for the first time in a local yoga class. Much like Peter, Leah was also one of the early followers of Yogi. Her blind faith in the cult leader made her stay associated with the organization for nearly two decades.

In an interview with the Portland Press Herald, Leah elaborated on Peter and his band, saying, “Claude Jones was a fabulously popular band so it was interesting to watch someone who was in this cool rock ‘n’ roll band renounce all that and do yoga…It was a very interesting time. His parents and my parents were dismayed, to say the least.” In 1971, when her mother used to tell her that she was fooled into becoming part of a cult, Leah would deny and claim that she was a Sikh, which is a recognized religion in India. Several decades later, Leah realized that 3HO was indeed a cult, and she should have known better.

Leah Lamb-Allen is a Retired Pediatrician Residing in Grand Junction With Her Family

After graduating from North Plainfield High School in 1969, Leah Lamb-Allen spent a good portion of her 20s in New York and Ohio as she went to New York University and Oberlin to study French and Art History. However, she reportedly dropped out after a year and a half as she believed that neither French nor Art History was relevant at the time. In the following years of her life, she served as a lay midwife and helped other women give birth to their babies. Realizing that her calling was in the field of medicine, she decided to get a degree of some kind. Thus, she earned a double degree in Biology and Chemistry.

When she was 36 years old, Leah joined a medical school before completing an Internal Medicine/Pediatric residency. Gradually, she specialized in Pediatrics and became a professional Forensic Pediatrician. From January 2004 to April 2014, she served as a Pediatrician at Dinosaur Junction Pediatrics. She then switched to Grand Valley Pediatrics in May 2014 and provided her vital services for several more years. With over three decades of experience in the medical industry, the Community Hospital-Grand Junction affiliated pediatrician has now retired.

Seemingly residing in Grand Junction, Colorado, Leah appears to be a happily married woman to Dennis Cooper. The couple has traveled to various places over the course of their marriage, including the Rocky Mountains at Loveland Pass in 2016. As of today, she supposedly leads a peaceful life with her husband and stays in touch with her three kids.

Read More: Cecilia Steyn: Where is the Cult Leader Now?