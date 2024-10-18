Maheep and Seema: Are the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Stars Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ not only showcases the lives of its four female stars but also highlights the strong bond of friendship between them. Among the group, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh have always shared a particularly close relationship, something viewers have noticed throughout the series. However, in the third season, it became apparent that they had experienced some personal challenges, which caused a strain on their friendship. As they opened up to each other, many of their unresolved issues surfaced. Despite this, those around them continually reminded them of how rare and valuable their connection was, encouraging them not to let it fade away.

Maheep and Seema Tried to Address Their Grievances With Each Other

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Kiran Sajdeh’s friendship spans decades, with the two finding solace and family in each other as they navigated the unfamiliar world of the film industry. Having faced numerous ups and downs together, their close bond was evident to everyone around them. However, it became clear to their friends that something had changed when they noticed Maheep and Seema were no longer interacting the way they once did. Neelam Kothari Soni, another close friend from their circle, sensed this and asked Maheep about it. While Maheep acknowledged Neelam’s intuition was right, she chose not to go into detail at the time.

In Mauritius, Seema approached Maheep to address the tension between them and clear the air. They had an open conversation about their struggles, and Maheep explained that she had endured a particularly challenging year. She shared that in 2023, she and her family contracted COVID, she was diagnosed with diabetes, and her son also fell ill. Seema, in turn, expressed her frustration, explaining that she had tried to reach out to Maheep during those difficult times but received no response, leaving her feeling like she wasn’t given the opportunity to support her friend. Eventually, Maheep suggested they give each other space to heal and recover from the hurt they had caused each other.

When Maheep and Seema’s mutual friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, invited them for a meeting, he addressed their strained friendship. He emphasized that their bond was special and unique, a once-in-a-lifetime relationship worth preserving. During the conversation, Maheep shared how she felt hurt when Seema left San Francisco, where they were supposed to stay together. Seema, on the other hand, expressed her guilt for exposing Maheep to COVID. She explained that she had tried to reach out and even visited the hospital but was told Maheep wasn’t seeing anyone. Despite recognizing that much of their fallout was due to miscommunication, both Maheep and Seema agreed they were willing to work on their friendship. This showed that while reconciliation might take time, there was still hope for rebuilding their relationship.

Maheep and Seema are Still on Good Terms with One Another

While there may be some cracks in Maheep and Seema’s relationship, they have remained friends. They share a strong circle that includes Neelam Soni, Bhavana Pandey, and Gauri Khan, and despite a bit of distance, they are still close. Their families know each other well, and both have supported one another through important life events like divorces—a bond that doesn’t easily fade. However, for now, their interactions on social media have been minimal. Although they still follow each other, their likes and comments on each other’s posts have noticeably decreased.

Both Maheep and Seema are at stages in their lives where other priorities, such as their children and work, are taking precedence over their friendship. It’s only a matter of time before this dynamic duo will be back to painting the town red. They also have people around them who will likely encourage and guide them towards reconnecting. Both Maheep and Seema have admitted that no one has ever been as close to them as they are to each other, and it’s certain that they will eventually rediscover the rhythm of their strong friendship.

Maheep and Seema Are Doing Very Well in Their Own Ways

Maheep Kapoor continues to enjoy her prominent place in the Hindi Film Industry’s social scene while juggling her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and television personality. She is currently associated with two jewelry lines, Satyani Fine Jewels with Shravan Satyani and Karan Johar’s Tyaani. Her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is set to debut in Bollywood, and Maheep has been fully supportive of her career. Her son, Jahaan Kapoor, is still in school, and Maheep is very committed to spending quality time with her children. Her husband, Sanjay Kapoor, continues to be an actor and a film producer. Together, they are a power couple in the industry, maintaining their connections with the film industry’s elite while focusing on family and their respective careers.

Seema Sajdeh has made a successful career as a fashion designer. She runs her label, WhyLabs, which specializes in contemporary and relaxed fashion. Seema is also a dedicated mother to her two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sohail Khan. Despite her personal challenges, including her high-profile divorce, Seema has remained strong and continues to flourish professionally. She has recently revealed that she is seeing Vikram Ahuja, whom she had previously been engaged to, and is excited for this new chapter in her life. Known for her close friendships within the industry, she balances her work, motherhood, and social life, often seen at events with the entertainment industry’s inner circle, all while keeping her focus on her children and business.

