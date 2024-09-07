Whitney and Mayci: Are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Still Friends?

Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ reveals the behind-the-scenes aspects of the “MomTok” group’s lives. The first season exposed the various dynamics among the group members and their interpersonal relationships. Although Whitney Leavitt and Mayci Neeley initially started on good terms, several incidents raised questions about the stability of their friendship. While there weren’t many confrontations between them, numerous moments led the audience to question the durability of their bond.

Whitney and Mayci Could Talk to One Another About All Things

When Whitney Leavitt returned from a two-month stay in Hawaii, one of the first people to greet her was Mayci J Neeley. The two of them were original “MomTok” group members and had a lot of history, inadvertently making them best friends. Whitney appreciated having a confidant like Mayci and shared many personal updates about her life with her. Even during times when the group was divided, the two remained united. They consistently showed up together at events like Jen and Zac’s party and Demi’s Galentine party, always making a stylish entrance. Mayci also provided Whitney with advice on decisions, such as skipping Taylor’s baby shower, highlighting their deep level of comfort and trust.

When Mayci organized a getaway for her birthday and invited the whole group, Whitney arrived with great enthusiasm. However, tensions flared when Whitney had a major argument with Demi, leading to an emotional breakdown. Throughout this challenging time, Mayci was there to comfort her. Despite this, when Whitney chose to distance herself from the group, she did not inform Mayci, leaving her hurt and confused. The situation worsened when Whitney did not attend Mayci’s launch party for her new entrepreneurial venture. Although Whitney later tried to reconnect with Mayci at Mikayla’s party, Mayci expressed her disappointment and hurt over Whitney’s absence, feeling let down by her best friend.

Whitney and Mayci Seem to be on Good Terms

With Whitney announcing her departure from the group, she seemed unlikely to revisit her friendship with Mayci. Whitney mentioned that while her friend was important to her and held no personal grievances, her decision to leave the group was driven by a desire to distance herself from the group dynamics. On the other hand, Mayci described feeling caught in the middle when the rest of the group unfollowed Whitney. She acknowledged understanding both perspectives but found herself in a difficult position as a mediator.

The two women still follow each other on social media but have also interacted publicly. They made a video together in July 2024 and have given some interviews together. While Whitney has distanced herself from everyone in the group, fans expected she might still be in touch with Mayci. Mayci continues engaging with the group and hasn’t seemed to have any ongoing conflicts with her friends. There are some lingering doubts, especially with Whitney’s decision to continue with the group or not, and only time will tell how their equation pans out.

Mayci is Concentrating on Setting Up Her New Business

Mayci Neeley has been juggling a busy schedule as her popularity on the internet continues to rise. On top of that, she recently launched her own company, Babymama, which focuses on natal nutrition gummies, and she’s working diligently to establish and grow the business. Mayci and her husband, Jacob Neeley, have also been keeping busy. The couple took a long vacation to Europe, where they found time to relax and recharge. Their two children remain their top priority, and watching them thrive has been heartwarming for the couple.

Whitney Has Been Devoting Much of Her Time to Family

Whitney Leavitt has settled into a new homestead with her husband, Conner Leavitt, and their two children as they prepare for the arrival of their third baby in October 2024. She’s currently taking a break to focus on getting ready for the new addition, noting that this will be the last child she and her husband plan to have. Professionally, things are also going well, with brand deals and other opportunities continuing to come in. As the new season unfolds, with Whitney playing a prominent role, a boost in her popularity is expected.

