Jen and Zac: Are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Couple Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ delves into the personal and social dynamics of the content creators behind “MomTok” — a group of social media influencers from the LDS community who create family and lifestyle content. In the first season, the relationship between Jen and Zac Affleck became a focal point of discussion within the group. Several of the women felt that Zac wasn’t treating Jen properly. It has sparked conversations both within the show and among fans, who have been eagerly dissecting their dynamic throughout the season.

Jen and Zac’s Relationship Seemed Shaky During the Vegas Trip

Jennifer “Jen” Lynn first met Zac Affleck in 2018 through a Mormon dating app called Mutual. In January 2019, during a trip to New York City, Zac proposed to 18-year-old Jen, and on June 28, 2019, they were married in an LDS temple in Newport Beach, California, Jen’s hometown. In the series, she mentioned that because they came from different backgrounds, she sometimes felt “judged,” but her husband’s love and support made up for it. Initially, Zac was the primary breadwinner and managed the household, but as MomTok gained traction, Jen took on a larger responsibility.

Jen Affleck had her first child, a daughter named Nora, at 21. In August 2023, she welcomed her second child, a son named Luca. With a growing family and a successful career as a content creator, Jen felt settled in life. Zac had also finished his graduation from Brigham Young University and planned to attend medical school, just like his father had. Tensions arose between Jen and Zac Affleck during a trip to Las Vegas for fellow MomTok member Jessi Ngatikaura’s birthday. Zac accompanied Jen on the trip, which many other moms didn’t appreciate. Things escalated when the group attended a Chippendales revue, and Jen appeared anxious about how Zac would react.

After informing him of the situation, Zac reportedly threatened her with divorce. In response, Jen left at 2 am to meet him at their hotel and reassure him. The next day, she told her friends that they had talked it through, and she believed Zac’s behavior stemmed from loving her too much, interpreting his actions as protective. However, several of the other women in the group saw Zac’s reaction as hypocritical, especially since he allegedly had a problematic relationship with gambling—an activity frowned upon by their church. They felt he shouldn’t impose such strict expectations on Jen while disregarding his issues.

Jen and Zac Have Successfully Resolved All Disagreements

The season wrapped up with Zac being accepted into a medical school in New York, prompting discussions about the couple potentially relocating from Provo, Utah, to start a new life chapter. Jen expressed apprehension about leaving the MomTok community behind, but Zac dismissed her concerns, stating that the group wasn’t that important. This left fans wondering whether Jen would leave the influencer group as part of the move. However, it seems she hasn’t cut ties with the group. She and Zac remain together and have moved homes, though they haven’t publicly revealed their new location.

Jen continues to post content with her fellow MomTok members and has openly expressed her deep love and appreciation for Zac. In a heartfelt Instagram post in June 2024, she shared how much Zac means to her, highlighting how supportive he has been throughout their relationship. She also praised him for being a wonderful father to their children, Nora and Luca. Jen mentioned how fortunate she felt to witness Zac as a stay-at-home dad over the past year, expressing that she and her children are lucky to have him in their lives.

Jen and Zac Are Adjusting to the New Rhythm of Their Life

Since filming for the season wrapped up, Jen shared in an interview that she feels apprehensive about how their families will perceive the show, particularly Zac’s parents, who are concerned due to their religious upbringing. Jen also mentioned that she has learned the importance of setting boundaries with the people she interacts with, admitting that she crossed a few boundaries during filming. With children and other responsibilities now in the mix, she reflected on the need to decide what she wanted to share carefully and acknowledged that the experience taught her valuable lessons.

Since then, Jen and Zac have celebrated several milestones together. In June 2024, Jen marked her 25th birthday with her husband and children, followed by Luca’s first birthday celebration in July, which was also filled with joy and excitement. Before Zac starts medical school, the couple has taken a few vacations, including trips to Hawaii, Italy and the Bay Area in California, where they showed their kids the places Jen grew up. As they enter this exciting new chapter, change will be a constant for the family, but they’ve proven they can face any challenge with grace and resilience.

