Whitney and Taylor: Are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Still Friends?

Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ offers an inside look into the lives and private conversations of the “MomTok” group, which consists of female influencers who are part of the LDS Church. This group has gained significant popularity in recent years. In the first season, original members Whitney Leavitt and Taylor Frankie Paul are introduced, with much of their storylines rooted in the aftermath of the May 2022 scandal, where Taylor revealed that “soft-swinging” was part of their culture. The season highlights unresolved issues between the two and their subsequent attempts to address them.

Whitney and Taylor Had a Lot of Unaddressed Issues

When Whitney Leavitt joined the first season, she revealed that she had taken a few months away in Hawaii with her family due to the speculation surrounding her after the scandal. Taylor Frankie Paul felt partly responsible for the situation. Still, tensions escalated when she learned that Whitney had distanced herself because she discovered her husband, Conner, was on a dating app. Taylor felt betrayed, and these unresolved feelings carried over into their first interaction on the show. As Whitney confided in the group, Taylor revealed her ectopic pregnancy, which Whitney felt overshadowed her issue, believing that Taylor had shifted the attention to herself intentionally.

Tensions escalated when Whitney did not attend Taylor’s baby shower despite other group members encouraging her. Later, at Mayci Neeley’s birthday getaway, Taylor confronted Whitney about their issues. Whitney explained that she believed the baby shower was meant for Taylor’s closest friends and didn’t feel she fit that role. When asked why she had distanced herself, Whitney expressed that she thought Taylor hadn’t been supportive and that she had given her many chances. The conversation soon turned into a heated argument between Demi and Whitney, leaving Taylor and Whitney with no resolution. As Whitney distanced herself from the group and Taylor focused on her pregnancy, there wasn’t much opportunity for them to clear the air.

Whitney and Taylor Are Not So Close These Days

Whitney’s stance on continuing as part of the “MomTok” group remains unclear, so her friendship with Taylor is uncertain. There are many unresolved issues between them stemming from the May 2022 scandal and subsequent events. Whitney has voiced her frustration about the perceived disparity in how the audience forgave Taylor for her assault charges while she felt she was not given the same leniency. Whitney was referring to a video she posted featuring one of her sick children, which was criticized online as being insensitive.

The two women follow each other on social media, but there’s no indication that they spend time together. With Whitney busy managing her new homestead and her third pregnancy and Taylor focused on her newborn, it appears they have little opportunity to connect. In an interview, Taylor mentioned that she feels they are on good terms but is uncertain about the current state of their relationship. She noted that she previously thought they were friends until Whitney indicated otherwise, leaving her unsure of the other’s feelings. Despite Whitney not making further comments, it seems clear that they are not spending much time together.

Whitney is Preparing to Welcome Her Third Child

Whitney Leavitt had been enjoying some family time before the arrival of her third child with Conner Leavitt, who was due in October 2024. She took her two kids to Disneyland in August 2024 and went to Las Vegas with her husband just before that. She recently posted an advertisement for a sexual health toy she was considering during the season, which has received positive feedback from her audience. While there is speculation about her continued involvement with “MomTok,” Whitney has not commented much on the matter and seems preoccupied with her personal life.

Taylor Has a Newborn in Her Hands to Take Care of

Taylor has been busy since welcoming her third child, Ever, in March 2024. She and her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, have been adjusting to the new addition to their family. Along with her two older children, Indy and Ocean, Taylor has been spending time with her family, including a visit to Idaho to meet Dakota’s relatives. Their trip to Hawaii in June 2024 provided much-needed downtime, during which Taylor even turned off her phone. Her career as an influencer continues to thrive, and with the new season airing, a boost in her fan base is anticipated.

