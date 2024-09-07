Taylor and Dakota: Is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Couple Still Together?

The MomTok group gained widespread attention when Taylor Frankie Paul, one of its members, revealed her divorce from her husband, Tate Paul. During the same confession, she hinted that the group had been involved in “soft-swinging.” Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ continues Taylor’s story after the divorce. She is depicted in a relationship with Dakota Mortensen in the first season. However, concerns and doubts from her family and friends caused her to reflect on the relationship and question whether she could envision a future with him.

Taylor and Dakota’s Relationship Had a Rocky Start

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen began dating shortly after Taylor announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Tate Paul, in May 2022. Allegedly, Dakota struggled with substance dependency, which raised concerns for Taylor’s mother about the new relationship. After six months together, Taylor experienced an ectopic pregnancy, a challenging time for both of them. Their relationship faced further turmoil in February 2023, when Taylor was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault against Dakota, criminal mischief, and committing domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Many thought this would mark the end of Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s relationship, but in March 2023, Taylor shared posts confirming they were still together. By July 2023, the couple received the news that they were expecting a child. In August 2023, Taylor pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault, with other charges being dropped. With the anticipation of a new baby joining their family, Dakota moved in with Taylor, and the two worked on building a healthier relationship.

There were moments of tension in Taylor and Dakota’s relationship, especially when Taylor suspected him of cheating. When asked if she would leave Dakota if she discovered he was unfaithful, Taylor confidently said she would, without hesitation. Mayci Neeley even claimed to have received an anonymous message from a woman named Jenna, who alleged that she had been intimate with Dakota while he was still with Taylor. However, the season ended on a cliffhanger, with Mayci reaching out to Jenna to uncover the truth, while Taylor and Dakota focused on preparing for the arrival of their new baby.

Taylor and Dakota’s Life Experiences Have Brought Them Closer

It appears that Taylor and Dakota have made their relationship work and are still together. In an interview, Taylor mentioned that while they are doing well, they are still working through issues. Regarding Mayci reaching out to Jenna, Taylor expressed that she had no problem with it, stating that there shouldn’t be any concerns if there’s nothing to hide. In March 2024, their son, Ever Mortensen, was born, and the responsibilities of parenthood have only brought the couple closer. Taylor has shared that she deeply appreciates how Dakota has cared for her and that she remains very much in love with him.

Dakota has also been deeply smitten with his son and his new life with Taylor. He expressed his love for her and said, “I couldn’t be more thankful that I get to call her the mother of our beautiful boy.” He also shared a post where he hinted that reality TV shows create dramatic storylines, suggesting they were doing much better in real life. When asked about the possibility of getting engaged or married, Taylor explained that she wanted to be sure before taking that step, especially since it would be her second marriage. She acknowledged that both she and Dakota had a lot of baggage when they entered the relationship, and for now, their focus is on building trust and working through their past. By all accounts, they seem to be very much in love and thriving as a couple.

Taylor and Dakota are Cherishing Their Time as a Family

The joys of being around their newborn son have thoroughly captivated both Taylor and Dakota. Mesmerized by the little moments, Dakota shared that he could watch Taylor and their son nap for hours, calling it a peaceful sight. In June 2024, the couple took a holiday to Hawaii, bringing Taylor’s two children from her previous marriage, Indy and Ocean. The four of them felt like their own little family, and in August 2024, Dakota even took them all to Idaho for his sister’s wedding, where he believed Taylor and the kids were essential additions to the celebration. With Dakota’s real estate career and Taylor’s thriving success as a social media influencer, the couple seems to have found stability and happiness in their lives together.

