Whitney and Conner Leavitt: Are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Stars Still Married?

As an active member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints and a social media sensation in her own right, there has always been a lot of microscopic focus on Whitney Leavitt’s personal life. It thus comes as no surprise her stint on Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ only blew this up, especially considering how she comes across as one of the most polarizing figures in it. What’s more is that she even touched upon the scandals she and her husband Conner have been involved in over the years on camera, making fans all the more curious about their union.

Whitney and Conner Leavitt Have Been Through a Lot

Although it’s unclear precisely when Salt Lake County, Utah, native Whitney first met Conner, we do know they are both devout yet progressive Mormons in nearly every sense of the term. Therefore, the connection they shared was instantaneous, driving them to have a sort of whirlwind romance to build on it before they decided to blissfully tie the knot in a church on August 19, 2016. “From friendship to dating to marriage was, I think, a little over a year,” the former data analytics specialist candidly admitted on the ‘Dinner’s at 10′ podcast, to which his #MomTok star wife added, “Once we were dating, marriage wasn’t that far away. Like dating officially.”

Whitney and Conner did take a little while to settle into their new roles as intimate partners, but they were shortly able to begin planning for their future as well as the family they wished to have. In fact, the couple bought their first home right around the same time they welcomed their first child, Sedona Sue, into this world in November 2019 , just to then have their second, Liam, in December 2021. Unfortunately, Liam was diagnosed with a contagious condition called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) soon after he was born, and that’s when the Leavitts faced their first online controversy.

That’s because Whitney had uploaded a TikTok dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s song “Love” right next to her critical newborn son’s hospital bassinet while he was receiving supplemental oxygen. The video had a lighthearted tone despite her intention of just attempting to raise awareness about Liam’s condition, so she was deemed insensitive before essentially being trolled into detailing it. Little did she know she would have to experience more scrutiny less than a year later as a fellow #MomTok member opened up about swinging, and claims of Conner being on Tinder came to light.

The Leavitts initially denied all allegations and even moved to Hawaii for two months to get away from drama, only to later reveal Conner had indeed been on dating apps throughout their marriage. It turns out he was struggling with a p*rn addiction owing to some sexual trauma he had endured as a child and had lost sight of who he is as well as what he stands for along the way. He even admitted in the show he doesn’t want to have a victim mentality since he knows he has a “problem and it led to something that really hurt my wife. I’m so sorry, and I’m working on myself.”

Whitney and Conner Leavitt Have Managed to Make Things Work

Despite the fact Whitney conceded Conner’s actions made her feel like their whole marriage was a lie, she chose to stay with him not only because of their faith but also because she saw his regret. They, hence, gradually worked through their issues by having an open line of communication and reiterating boundaries, all the while raising their young family plus dealing with #MomTok drama. The fact Conner had never actually been physically unfaithful by meeting up with somebody helped them too, so they seemed back to where they once were by the time 2023 rolled around.

That’s how Whitney and Conner were even able to relocate to California for a few months in the hopes of expanding their professional wings before ultimately returning to Utah in fall 2023. As if that’s not enough, the fact the proud social media influencer is currently pregnant with their third child is further proof of their continued love — this baby is reportedly due in October.

We should also mention Whitney never shies away from showing off her connection with Conner or the family they have built on her platforms, making it clear she has long moved on from any issues between them. As seen above, whether it be on their anniversary, his birthday, Father’s Day, or random appreciation posts, she does it all, highlighting the way she and her husband continue to strengthen their bond through quality time, travel, marathons, and a bit of fun.

