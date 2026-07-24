Mahfuza Salam: Where is the Most Extreme Humans Star Now?

With TLC’s ‘Most Extreme Humans: Skin in the Game’ revolving around two individuals with a rare skin condition called Harlequin Ichthyosis, we get an insight into their daily experiences. According to records, this genetic disorder affects 1 in 300,000 live births, causing the skin to grow roughly 10 times faster than normal and resulting in the development of armor-like scales. Mahfuza Salam has thus always navigated life with thick plates of skin across her body, being mindful to keep it moisturized so as to avoid cracks, infections, and potentially fatal complications.

Mahfuza Salam Has Sadly Endured a Lot of Bullying

When Mahfuza Salam was born in April 2002 in London, England, she was immediately placed on life support because she was not only premature but also had “a lot of infection in her skin.” The doctors weren’t sure if she would be able to survive, especially as the first few weeks are the most critical for people with Harlequin Ichthyosis, owing to risks of dehydration and sepsis. Thankfully, she made it out okay, but her congenital condition has impacted her growth and her quality of life over the years – she has been diagnosed with ectropion, hearing issues, and hand differences.

Mahfuza has admittedly always received support from her loved ones, especially her parents, her three sisters, her younger brother, and her caretakers, but she has also faced severe bullying. According to her accounts, it started when she enrolled in a mainstream school, with people being unkind to her, laughing at her, and calling her all sorts of hurtful names. The fact that she had to be taken out every two hours to be moisturized so as to protect her skin and miss several days for her hospital appointments only brought more negative attention to her.

Mahfuza said on the show, “When I was on the playground (as a kid), people said, ‘She’s a monster. Run away from her. No one likes her.’ I used to come home crying.” She admittedly used to wonder if she would ever be accepted for who she is, let alone make a friend, which carried on well into her teenage and adult years because the bullying never wavered. In fact, she claimed one girl once threatened to stab her simply because of how she looks, which affected her mental health to such an extent that she lost her confidence and her sense of self.

Mahfuza Salam Has Found Solace in Boxing and Music

It was after the alleged stabbing threat while Mahfuza was pursuing her secondary education that she decided to undertake a self-defense course, which soon led her to the world of boxing. She had no idea at the time that she’d quickly fall in love with the sport – the actions made her feel safe, the movements made her feel free, and the training made her feel powerful. Therefore, even with the risk of injuries that could become complicated, overheating since she doesn’t sweat, and pressure-induced cracks in her hands, she found a coach to help her train.

“Because I look different to others, I’ve faced a lot of horrible bullying,” Mahfuza once said in an interview. “I’m not saying that being unique is a bad thing. But because I’m different, I’ve been called a lot of horrible names in the past. And it used to really affect me.” However, she added that taking up hobbies and finding herself outside the box of her condition, as well as her school life, has really helped her find courage and individuality. “I love shadow boxing,” she candidly continued. “It’s really given me so much confidence.”

We should also mention that Mahfuza used to have trouble keeping up with her studies owing to all the time she had to spend outside the classroom and away from her books. Her troubles only grew during the COVID-19 pandemic since she could not get the usual help from a teaching assistant, leaving her no choice but to hire a local tutor through a charity. She ultimately managed to graduate from high school, which is reportedly around the same time her interest in music transformed into a passion as she found true solace in it.

Mahfuza Salam is a Rising Public Figure, Focusing on Elements That Truly Make Her Happy

Although Mahfuza still has to spend a lot of time in the hospital for full-body checkups, podiatry visits for excess skin removal, and continued treatment for possible infections, she doesn’t let it take over her life. Instead, she dedicates every free moment not focused on her care to the three things that bring her true joy: boxing, rapping, and digital content creation. She knows they all place a spotlight on her in a way that opens her up to potentially unwanted advice, remarks, and trolls, but she refuses to hide away from who she is anymore.

For Mahfuza, boxing, content creation, and rapping are not only a form of her self-expression but also a genuine source of her happiness, so she will never let anyone take them away from her. In fact, her beloved sport is one of the reasons she is currently also considering an operation on both her hands to improve her mobility and punching/sparring capabilities. If she follows through, she will also become more independent, which is a great desire for her as she doesn’t like asking anyone for assistance with her daily activities or chores. The 24-year-old native from Tower Hamlets in London, England, understands there is an increased risk of infections owing to her condition, but she wants the surgery if it means she can follow her dreams for as long as possible.

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