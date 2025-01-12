Mahira Abdel Aziz’s Net Worth: How Rich is The Dubai Bling Star?

If there’s only one word we can ever use to describe Mahira Abdel Aziz, it would have to be as ambitious, considering the way she has managed to make a name for herself in the world of media. She has long been a well-known name in the Middle East, but with her debut in Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ in season 3, she has truly made her mark in the international industry. However, it is imperative to note that before she was in entertainment, she had a corporate job that also brought her incredible success, making us wonder more about her trajectory as well as net worth.

How Did Mahira Abdel Aziz Earn Her Money?

It was reportedly back when Mahira was relatively young that she knew she wanted to have a career of her own and not depend on anyone financially or otherwise, making her pursue her dreams. According to reports, she actually earned a degree in architecture before kickstarting her career in design, only to later evolve into journalism and find her calling as a host. In fact, she served as a business news correspondent for CNBC Arabiya relatively early on her career, just to quickly climb the ladder to expand her wings and soon host her own real estate show.

Mahira earned not just name and fame through these projects but also significant confidence as well as opportunities, resulting in her gradually becoming a household name as an anchor. That’s because, thanks to her hard work, skills, and talent, she soon landed a spot on ‘The Morning Show’ on AlArabiya TV, which then led her to have her own talk show on MBC Arabiya. Therefore, of course, it comes as no surprise that she has interviewed several high-profile individuals over the years, including not just entertainment celebrities but also Prince Saud Al Faisal and the Queen of Sweden.

With this, it’s honestly no surprise that Mahira was also handpicked by the renowned Mohammad Bin Rashid Foundation for the underprivileged to host the annual Arab Hope Makers event in 2018. Since then, though, she has managed to expand her wings even further by stepping into the world of traditional entertainment as not only an actress but also a reality television star. After all, over the past few years, this Emirati has been a prominent part of the Netflix drama ‘The Platform,’ the rather well-received periodic piece ‘The Promise,’ as well as, of course, the dramatic reality show ‘Dubai Bling.’

Mahira Abdel Aziz’s Net Worth

Although the precise details of Mahira’s income over the years are unclear as of writing, we do know she has undoubtedly managed to garner significant wealth considering her thriving career. After all, per our best estimates, a news anchor in the Middle East earns about $50,000 a year, whereas media personalities like hosts get to take home roughly $70,000 per year. Then, coming to her income as an actress, taking into account her recent rise in this role as well as the kind of work she has done until now, we believe she makes around $1 million per year through her projects here.

The fact Mahira can often be seen at global events while wearing the best of the best luxury designers is actually just additional proof of her standing in high society. Therefore, with her keeping her personal life significantly away from the limelight as a recently divorced single mom of one, her reality is indeed the same as depicted in Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling.’ So, upon considering her income over the years, her still-rising public standing, her potential assets, investments, and returns, as well as her lifestyle expenses, we believe her net worth to be in the range of $3 million.

