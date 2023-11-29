Are Mai and Ashley From Squid Game Friends?

Given the various ups and downs that the contestants often go through during their time on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ it is not uncommon to find some people at odds with each other. Consider Mai Whelan (Player 287) and Ashley Tolbert (Player 278), who were among the top performers of season 1 but the dynamic between the two seemed far from amicable due to how certain events had unfolded. The feud between the two ladies certainly intrigued many of the viewers and has left the world wondering if they have been able to mend the rift between them.

Mai and Ashley’s Squid Game: The Challenge Journey

For the most part of their time on the show, Mai Whelan and Ashley Tolbert rarely crossed paths. The two were indeed part of the all-women alliance after the game of Marbles, which allowed all remaining nine women to be in the Top 20. However, the rift between the two actually started during the game of Glass Bridge due to how Ashely decided to play the game. Prior to the start of the game, a majority of players had agreed that every participant, irrespective of their order, would have to make only one new choice.

The proposed idea would have meant that every player would have been on an even footing in the game as they would only have had to take one unknown gamble and then wait for the next person in line to make the next decision. However, things didn’t exactly go this way. When the time came for Ashley to overtake Trey Plutnicki (Player 301), she refused to move forward, claiming that she wanted to play it as it was originally intended. While her actions did upset many, few were as wroth as Mai.

“I think 278 [Ashley] is selfish by not advancing for the team. That has shown her character,” Mai explained. “Moving forward, I will be watchful for 278. She has shown me that she is not a team player.” Indeed, when the dice game came around, Mai went against popular opinion and chose to nominate Ashley for nomination instead of herself, like all the other players were doing. This did not sit well with many, as they could not understand why Mai had decided not to go with the team’s decision for the latter task.

Following the dice task, Mai decided to be open about her thought process with Ashley, knowing that the general mood in the dormitory was against her. ” I want you to know I love you as a person,” Mai shared with Ashley. “I don’t know what happened up there, but what I see… In the Glass Bridge, when you didn’t take a risk, I didn’t see you move.” However, Ashley interrupted her to tell her that she had indeed jumped and taken a chance.

As a matter of fact, Ashley had indeed taken a chance, but only after Trey’s elimination after he ended up jumping more turns than he should have as per the decided strategy. Mai claimed that it is possible that she may not have seen Ashley make the jump and that she should have likely talked to Ashley first. While both women ended up stating that everything was good between them following this conversation, it seemed evident that they still did not trust each other.

Mai and Ashley May Not be Over Their Feud

Given everything that happened between Mai Whelan and Ashley Tolbert following the Glass Bridge game, it does not seem like the two women were able to be back on amicable terms. Despite the conversation between the two, both of the players seemed on edge around the other. “I receive your apology, you get what I’m saying,” Ashley later opened up about her takeaway from the conversation. “I’ll give you this hug real quick, real nice. I’ll play nice. But I see you. My eyes are open to you, girl. I know who you are. You’re playing your game, you know.”

As Mai is not very active on social media, there are no online interactions between her and Ashely. The latter has also remained steadfast behind her reasons for why she played the game in the way that she did. Even on the show and on social media, she explained that she never agreed with the strategy that was proposed by other players and, hence, had not followed it.

