Do Charlie and Beau End Up Together in Maintenance Required?

‘Maintenance Required’ is a Prime Video romantic comedy film that follows the highly precarious love story between two odd souls. Charlie and Beau first cross paths with each other on an online forum, where their relationship goes from a mutual interest in automobiles to that of everyday confidants. Yet, their decision to keep this dynamic anonymous prevents them from actually finding true happiness within each other. Eventually, fate brings them closer to one another when Beau gets relocated to Oakland, where Charlie runs her late father’s local auto repair shop, O’Malley’s. However, while this could’ve led to a charming first encounter, that possibility is cut down by the fact that Beau works for Miller Boys, a corporate company that is trying to expand into Oakland, by putting the local place, O’Malley’s, out of business. Naturally, the amalgamation of career rivalry and hidden identity leads to a spectacular spectacle of miscommunication that clouds Charlie and Beau’s potential romance in ambiguity. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Beau’s Connection to Miller Boys Ruins His Meet-Cute With Charlie

Charlie and Beau’s online relationship remains a highly positive thing in their lives, providing them with companionship and mutual understanding. Perhaps for the same reason, the former refuses to ruin a good thing by complicating matters through an in-person meeting. In fact, she goes as far as to insist on maintaining their rule of not sharing any notable personal details, even their real names. As a result, neither of them recognizes the other when their paths cross IRL following Beau’s arrival in town. The Miller Boys executive has purposefully stepped into Charlie’s turf with the intention of running her auto repair shop out of business. The same is evident to everyone as soon as the lot opposite to O’Malley’s gets sold to the company.

Still, Beau manages to make a pleasant first (and second) impression on Charlie when he visits O’Malley’s with his friend, Jordan. Initially, the chemistry between them remains visible and even compels both of their friends to root for them. Nonetheless, any possibility of that is crushed once Charlie realizes that Beau works for Miller Boys and has been keeping his employment a secret all this time. The small business owner has been directly struggling under the effects of the big corporate company. As a result, she’s eager to draw up conclusions about their top-closer, who is directly responsible for tanking O’Malley’s business. Thus, the duo cement themselves in a rivalry-driven dynamic.

Charlie’s Blind Date Attempt Goes Wrong

As an indirect result of Charlie’s failed meet-cute with Beau, she begins to open herself up to the idea of actually meeting her online pal, Bullnose, in person. Therefore, when she shares the sentimental good news of fixing up her truck, Marge, she pitches the idea of celebrating the milestone with a meeting in person. This brings her to a high-end restaurant with a wrench keychain to signal her identity to the anonymous texter. Consequently, when Beau arrives on the scene with his friend, Jordan, she realizes the reality of the events. However, instead of facing the situation, he decides to once again play it safe by approaching Charlie, not as Bullnose, but as Beau, the Miller High employee. After some bickering at the bar, he leaves the premises, allowing the mechanic to believe she has been stood up by her closest confidant.

Naturally, this creates some friction in the duo’s relationship, even in the online sphere. However, soon enough, Charlie forgives Bullnose, choosing to understand his insecurities instead of crucifying him for them. In the coming weeks, things progress. O’Malley shuts down, and the mechanic sets out on a mission to find a new passion for herself. As a result, when she runs into Brau this time around, she’s a lot more at peace and civil. After the latter invites her to a vintage car-centric event, one thing leads to another, and the two find themselves on the verge of hooking up. Yet, in Beau’s house, Charlie catches a glimpse of his car, which clues her in to the fact that he has been Bullnose this entire time. Consequently, feeling betrayed and duped, she leaves, refusing to give the man another chance.

Charlie Forgives Beau and Gives Their Relationship a Real Chance

One month after the disastrous hook-up that never was, Charlie maintains no contact with Beau. Still, she can’t stop thinking about him. Thus, in a catch-up with her friends, one of whom now works at Miller Boys, she ends up asking about the man. Consequently, she discovers that Beau has quit his soulless corporate job, possibly in pursuit of something bigger. Furthermore, a conversation with her friends makes her realize she has been keeping one foot out the door with Beau and Bullnose all this time due to her own fears of intimacy and romance. Nonetheless, after losing everything and daring to start anew, the mechanic realizes she no longer wants to let these fears rule her life.

Therefore, with Jordan’s help, Charlie manages to track Beau down at a random diner. A grand romantic speech follows, wherein the mechanic confesses her true feelings and insists that she can understand the intentions behind Beau’s actions. Furthermore, despite the hurt they have caused, she wants to give their relationship another chance and truly explore where their emotional connection could lead them. In the end, Charlie and Beau decide to enter a relationship. A year into their commitment, the couple finds themselves at their happiest as co-owners of Revival Rides, a new local auto shop that they now run together.

