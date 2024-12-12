Makayla Cain: Where is The Atlanta Teenager Now?

‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World’ is a Netflix documentary short that invites the audience into the world of Makayla Cain, a non-verbal teenager with autism. Due to her rare form of autism, Makayla hadn’t been able to communicate her thoughts and opinions for the longest time. That is until, at 14, she and her family discovered letter board therapy, which allowed her to communicate authentically and effectively for the first time. Julio Palacio’s short film tracks the teenager’s life a few months into her letter-boarding sessions with her communication partner, Roxy. Since then, Makayla Cain’s world has only grown better and brighter as she continues to inspire and advocate for others with life experiences similar to hers.

Makayla Cain Aims to be an Author

In ‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World,’ a largely self-written short film, Makayla Cain shared her life experiences and brought her story to the world. Even though the teenager has been non-verbal since birth and has had no tangible way of communicating for a long time, she sports an inspiring sense of intelligence and creativity. She first started working on communication at 14 through letter board therapy. As a result, soon enough, she was equipped with a crucial tool of communication and able to share her authentic self with her friends and family. Shortly afterward, the teenager also began sharing her experiences with the world.

After joining social media in 2022, Makayla quickly began a series of journal entries titled ‘Makayla’s Messages for Autistics,’ in which she shares her thoughts and insights about a number of things. Around the same time, Julio Palacio and the Cain family also began working on their short documentary. Soon enough, the project started making rounds at various film festivals, engulfing Makayla’s life in a series of premieres and red-carpet events.

Thus, throughout 2023, Makayla and her family attended multiple festivals, including the Tribeca Film Festival, the Cordillera International Film Festival, and more. She even spoke at a Q&A session at the Atlanta Film Festival. As such, the teenager’s passion for storytelling remains evident. In the future, Makayla hopes to remain on this path by becoming a successful author and bringing authentic stories to the world. Furthermore, she strives to remain an active advocate for the autism and non-verbal community, shining a light on the positive aspects of her experiences.

Makayla is Surrounded by Her Family’s Love and Support in Her Personal Life

Makayla Cain’s biggest source of support continues to be her parents, Mañana and Khari, as well as her siblings, Nasir and Amani. Her father, Khari “Needlz” Cain, is a well-known music producer, and her mother, Mañana, runs a successful brand, Bridge Boutique. Both of Makayla’s parents remain supportive of their daughter’s journey, showering her with love and support. The Cain Family has launched a foundation, Makayla’s Voice, which advocates for building a supportive environment for autistic individuals and non-verbal communicators.

Likewise, Makayla’s grandmother, Dr. Maxine Hankins Cain, remains another loving presence in the teenager’s life. She is also the author of ‘When Makayla Smiles,’ a book illustrated by Chermel Bluitt, in which the grandmother expresses her love for her granddaughter in a unique and wonderful way. Makayla’s siblings, college student Amani and basketball-lover Nasir, are also crucial parts of their sister’s life. In October of last year, the three siblings attended the wedding of a family friend, Andisheh Fathe-Aazam Davis, together.

Similarly, another member of her inner circle—an adorable furry pal—can often be found by Makayla’s side, accompanying her on nature walks. The teenager seems to sport a particular inclination toward immersing herself in nature’s beauty as she recently undertook another trip to the Atlanta Botanical Garden with her mother on a fun mother-daughter day out. As such, Makayla—who recently turned 17—is surrounded by the unconditional care of her family, who recognize and celebrate her talents and potential.

Read More: Best Movies About Autism on Netflix