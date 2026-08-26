Are Malika Haqq and Ediwn Pouldar Still Dating?

A lot of Hulu’s ‘The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project’ season 1 focused on the support and encouragement that the six girls got from one another, especially in their love lives. All of them were at different stages and had different expectations, but they always found comfort in their friends when dealing with any crisis. That is why, when Malika Haqq confided in her friends that she had a crush on her dentist, Dr. Edwin Pouldar, they were excited for her to finally make space for love in her life and explore her options.

Malika Haqq and Ediwn Pouldar Had a Different Relationship Before They Started Dating

When Malika Haqq was preparing to go for a dentist appointment with her sister, Khadijah Haqq, she had a smile on her face. She told her that she had a crush on the dentist, Dr. Edwin Pouldar, and was excited to see him. Malika had always been someone who had been an anchor to her sister during the most difficult times of the latter’s life. She had often neglected her own life to assist others in some way, and that had often led to her neglecting her love life as well. That is why, when Malika expressed interest, her sister was excited for her.

At the office, as Malika was sitting down getting her checkup done, Khadijah slyly asked Edwin some personal questions and then asked him to join them for dinner sometime. She ended by saying that it could be a date for him and Malika as well. Not long after, he sent her a text later in the evening, and Malika immediately called Khloé. Edwin even sent a big bouquet of flowers for her, which her friends joked could have been bigger. They went for dinner one time, and Malika had a great time. She even invited him to a party where all of her friends were hanging out together. She spoke of him to her other friends and seemed excited by the prospect of what was to follow between them.

Malika Haqq and Ediwn Pouldar are Likely Moving in Different Directions

Malika and Dr. Edwin had known each other for a while, as she was his client first. However, when he saw some interest from her side, he took the initiative to ask her out. They seemed to be comfortable with each other, especially as Malika had said she would never date a lawyer, actor, or sports person in her life. Edwin checked all the categories for her, and his tenderness when he was around her was even noticed by her friends. However, it is possible that things did not go further than a few dates between them.

While Edwin does still follow her on social media, she does not follow him back. But one cannot take anything from the fact that Malika is a popular personality and has a highly curated internet activity. Meanwhile, Edwin could also be following her still as his client. Malika has not spoken about the speculation regarding what followed that date, and one can only guess where they went after what seemed like a good start.

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