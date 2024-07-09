Mana Darville Tribute in Planet of the Apes: Who Was He? How Did He Die?

The action-adventure film, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,’ ends with a tribute to the memory of Mana Darville. Mana was the son of Eka Darville, who plays Sylva, the gorilla commander of Proximus Caesar. Although he doesn’t play a part in the production, his impact on the crew and on his father, Eka, was deeply felt when Mana passed away due to an illness. In a moment of poignant reflection, the film’s ending credits pay dedication to the boy’s life and the profound loss it left behind on everyone while also reminding those affected that his memory is forever preserved!

Mana Darville’s Life

Mana Darville was born on September 15, 2013, to Eka and Lila Darville. He was a free-spirited boy who loved to travel and enjoyed outings with his parents. They deeply cherished his buoyant and vibrant attitude and his playfulness. Despite being young, Mana took part in activities like surfing, sailing, playing music, and taking care of stray animals. He was often seen smiling in the family pictures posted on social media, sharing his love for community and togetherness. In a birthday wish posted by his father, Eka Darville, Mana was described as a “Star-Being” and someone who came into the life of the family and changed it forever.

The family went on several trips together, joyously exploring the wonders of the natural world. Mana was an integral part of those trips as he brought his high spirits to the travel. Talking about his experiences as a father and what Mana had given to him in return, Eka Darville said, “Being a Dad is the hardest thing I have ever Loved & has taught me more about myself then anything else. Thank you Mana for choosing me as your Papa.” The bond between the family was tightly knit, as Mana’s mother, father, and younger brother all shared their love for each other equally.

Mana Darville’s Illness and Death

On July 17, 2022, Mana suffered a seizure that led to the right side of his body being paralyzed. According to Lila Darville, he was initially misdiagnosed to have a brain abnormality that he had been born with. However, his seizures continued with no sign of recovery anytime soon. After five months passed, doctors discovered on January 18, 2023, that Mana was suffering from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, which was diagnosed as primary intracranial sarcoma. He had multiple brain tumors enveloping the surface of his brain and spreading over time. Surgery was undertaken to remove the malignant masses, but only 60 percent of it could be reduced.

Mana’s parents addressed the public on March 13, 2023, through a social media post explaining their Son’s illness and the efforts they had taken to ensure his best possible treatment.” The boy who made me a Father, the baby who showed me what unconditional love is, my greatest teacher, my Son MANA, is fighting brain cancer,” Eka Darville wrote. “His diagnosis is extremely rare, very aggressive and already metastasized, but Mana, literally means ‘supernatural power’ & he IS going to overcome this. But he can’t do it alone.” Mana’s rare form of brain cancer made it a challenging ordeal, but neither he nor his parents were giving up the fight.

To support their Son’s cutting-edge treatment costs, his parents decided to take a radical approach by setting up a donation page for Mana. This initiative was a worthwhile exercise as it meant that the boy could get the best possible solutions. His mother, Lila, wrote, “Mana is literally my heart outside of my body. If you are seeing this, we REALLY need your help! Mana has an extremely rare, very aggressive brain cancer. To get him the help he needs we need to do something radical but we can’t do it alone. Help us move mountains to keep this magical little boy with us.”

Sadly, despite everybody’s combined efforts, Mana passed away in November 2023. His family was grief-stricken but allayed their message to all who had donated by assuring them that the money had been spent on their Son’s medical treatments. “Last month, our magical Son and center of our universe, Mana Trinity Darville, took his last breath,” they wrote through Mana’s social media account. “We are shattered & will spend the rest of our lives longing to have just one more moment in the sunshine of his light.” Everyone here at The Cinemaholic shares their profound loss, and we wish to send our heartfelt condolences to them.

