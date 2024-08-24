Manon Bannerman: Where is the KATSEYE Member Now?

When HYBE teamed up with Geffen Records to create a global girl group, it presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many aspiring young artists. Among them was Manon Bannerman from Switzerland, who entered the competition and eventually became a member of the newly formed group. Netflix’s ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE’ chronicles her journey, showcasing her experiences from joining the training academy to the live finale. The series beautifully portrays the challenges Manon faced and how she gradually overcame them, step by step.

Manon Bannerman Eventually Won Everyone Over With Her Humility

Manon Bannerman from Switzerland caught the attention of the HYBE and Geffen Records team through her social media presence. They were operating a training center for artists who would later participate in a survival show aimed at forming a global girl group. Although Manon was already quite popular and possessed a star-like quality, she needed to hone her technical skills. To prepare, she trained with a mentor in Switzerland for some time before being invited to the US to join the other girls at the training center. However, her time there was not without challenges. Initially, she struggled to bond with her peers and was even asked to stay with her family when she didn’t adhere to certain rules.

Many of the other participants noted that Manon needed to be consistent with the practice sessions, which caused some tension within the group. Acknowledging her shortcomings, Manon took full responsibility for her actions and sincerely apologized to them. She explained that she had been dealing with some health issues but admitted it was unfair to the others, who had to adjust to her absence or compromise their practice, especially for group performances. Her honesty and humility won the others over, and as the finale approached, Manon had earned the respect and affection of her fellow contestants, just as she had with her fans, who were pouring in votes for her. Her talent and charisma ultimately shone through, leading to her selection as one of the six members to form the global group.

Manon’s Victory was a Victory For Her Fans As Well

After the final results were announced, Manon’s fans enthusiastically celebrated her selection. Grateful for the support, she expressed her appreciation and shared her eagerness to embark on this new journey with her group. After spending some time in New York, where she explored museums, indulged in local cuisine, and soaked in the vibrant city atmosphere, Manon flew to Los Angeles to begin training and rehearsing for the group’s upcoming debut. In April 2024, she took a brief break to attend Coachella with her fellow group members—Daniela, Lara, Megan, Yoonchae, and Sophia—enjoying every moment of the experience. Since then, her schedule has been tight, keeping her busy as she made her mark in the entertainment world.

Today, KATSEYE Events Keep Manon Occupied

On June 28, 2024, when KATSEYE debuted with their first single titled ‘Debut,’ Manon stood front and center, capturing the spotlight. It was only the beginning, as the group’s second single, ‘Touch,’ dropped on July 26, sending fans into a frenzy over Manon’s captivating on-screen presence. In August 2024, KATSEYE released their first EP, ‘SIS (Soft is Strong),’ and audiences couldn’t get enough of the group, with Manon particularly standing out. There’s still much more to accomplish for Manon, but the overwhelming response she and her group have received has been beyond her wildest dreams.

Songs and videos aren’t the only things keeping Manon busy these days. She’s also deeply involved in various promotions and events. In July 2024, she and her bandmates attended a Spotify event, followed by numerous fan events and meet-and-greets. The group even made an appearance on ‘Good Morning America.’ In August 2024, their photoshoot with Los Angeles Times Image became a massive success, playing a crucial role in branding the group with a pleasing and aesthetic appeal. One of Manon’s career highlights so far was performing at the El Rey Theatre in the same month, an experience she treasures, knowing there’s much more to come.

Manon Has Found a New Family in Her Bandmates

Manon’s biggest source of strength has been the girls with whom she shares the stage. The six of them are incredibly close, and given all they’ve experienced together, it’s only natural that they consider each other more like sisters. On June 26, 2024, she celebrated her birthday with them, marking the start of many new traditions they plan to continue for years to come. As the daughter of a Swiss-Italian mother and a Ghanaian father, Manon proudly embraces her heritage and understands the significance of her representation. She’s truly a star in the making, and watching her grow as an artist daily is a delight.

