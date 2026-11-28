Netflix’s ‘The Child‘ follows the story of a family in the wake of an unimaginable loss. Set in a small Spanish town in the 1980s, the film begins with an explosion so powerful that its impact is felt several miles away. A woman named Maria feels it in her kitchen at home, and soon she discovers that the epicenter of that wave is the school her son Nuco attends. By the time she reaches the school, part of it has been reduced to rubble. The discovery of her son’s fate leads Maria down a trying journey, where she walks her own path while her husband and father grieve for Nuco in their own ways. The rest of the story centers on the family and the glaring absence in their lives and their home. The school recedes into the background, but what happened there remains central to all that unfolds next. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Real School in Ortuella Was Never Rebuilt

‘The Child’ explores the story of a fictional family within the premise of a real-life tragedy. An explosion at the Marcelino Ugalde school in Ortuella, Spain, occurred around noon on October 23, 1980, which claimed the lives of 50 children and 3 adults. The students had been returning to their classes after recess when the floors of two classrooms on the ground floor collapsed. 128 students were trapped under the debris, while the rest were quickly removed to safety by the teachers. Reportedly, three classrooms bore the brunt of this disaster, which was later revealed to have been caused by a propane leak from the school’s heating system pipes. Reportedly, the leak led to the accumulation of the gas under the classrooms.

The explosion was speculated to have been accidentally triggered by a plumber who was there to fix the kitchen sinks and likely had no idea about the gas leak. The entire school and the surrounding area, reportedly up to 6 kilometers away, felt the impact of the explosion. However, the most damage was sustained by the section housing the first-grade classrooms. The tremendous loss suffered by many families in the town threw everyone into mourning, and its impact is still felt in Ortuella today. The school building never recovered from this tragedy either. Reportedly, a considerable section of the building had been destroyed by the explosion. Later, rescue efforts required more of the structure to be removed to safely get to the survivors trapped under the debris.

The school building no longer exists, and the town has another public school in a different location. Reportedly, the Marcelino Ugalde school site has been repurposed. The details of the location’s true fate remain hazy, but evidently the townsfolk and the government found it best to relocate the public school to a different site with a greater focus on children’s safety. In the film, the school becomes an afterthought as Nuco’s family tries to process the grief over his loss. His father and mother try to start anew in the home where they raised their firstborn, while his grandpa makes it a daily ritual to visit him at his grave to keep him company. The school doesn’t appear again, but the repercussions of what happened there echo for the characters for the rest of their lives.

Read More: Is Netflix’s The Child a True Story? Is Nuco Based on a Real Child? Are Maria and Jose Based on a Real Couple?