Netflix’s ‘The Child’ (Originally titled ‘El Niño’) takes place in the aftermath of a tragedy that leaves an entire town in mourning. A gas explosion at a public school leaves several children dead, one of whom is Nuno. He leaves behind his parents, Maria and Jose, both of whom struggle to come to terms with their loss. Meanwhile, his grandfather finds his own way to cope with the grief. The film follows the trio’s journey, focusing on their paths as they try to process Nuno’s absence. Directed by Mariano Barroso, the Spanish drama film tugs at the heartstrings of the audience by presenting a realistic account of characters whose tragedy is rooted in reality. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Events of The Child Unfold in the Aftermath of a Real Tragedy

‘The Child’ follows the story of a fictional family, based on the novel of the same name by Fernando Aramburu, published in 2024. It is adapted for the screen by Mariano Barroso and explores the grief of entirely fictional characters. However, the school explosion that triggers the film’s events is based on one of the most shocking and heartbreaking tragedies in Spain’s history. On October 23, 1980, the Marcelino Ugalde school in the town of Ortuella experienced a massive explosion, the effects of which were reported to have been felt within a six-kilometer radius. The explosion occurred around noon, after recess, when about 900 students were returning to their classes. The floors of two ground-floor classrooms collapsed, trapping about 128 students.

Most of the damage was sustained by the classes with first-grade students, most of whom died, along with their teachers, Goyo and Conchi. Another classroom, with the teacher Emilio, also sustained significant damage. The explosion also prompted other teachers to guide their students out of the school to safety quickly. Reportedly, some of them had to jump out of the classroom windows to get to a safe distance, fearing that another explosion could follow. The tragedy claimed the lives of fifty students aged five to six. Apart from the two teachers, the school’s cook also lost their life. Rescue forces and paramedics soon arrived on the scene, but due to several children and teachers trapped under the debris, they had to be careful to get them out.

Initially, the explosion was suspected to be a terrorist attack by a Spanish group called ETA. Soon, however, their involvement in the explosion was ruled out. According to official reports, the explosion was caused by a propane leak from the school’s heating system pipes. Reportedly, the gas had been leaking for hours and had collected beneath the classrooms. A plumber had reportedly been called to fix an issue in the kitchen drains. It is believed that a spark from a tool, such as a blowtorch, may have triggered the explosion. The devastating event is still deeply felt by the people of Ortuella. Reportedly, in July 2024, they expressed their disapproval of the Netflix film and appealed to the streaming service not to proceed with the project.

“We urge consideration of the sensitivity of our situation and the importance of our right to decide on our history and its public dissemination,” they said. The author Fernando Aramburu assured them that his book was written with a deep sensitivity for the feelings of the townsfolk and that the film adaptation has carried that spirit forward. He also talked about the importance of remembering the tragic event and added, “I don’t believe that problems or tragedies are solved by sweeping them under the rug.” The film’s creators also expressed the deep care they put into making the film and not hurting anyone’s sentiments in the process.

The Child Explores Grief Through a Fictional Lens

While the premise of ‘The Child’ has a real event in its background, the characters that we follow are entirely fictional. The author, Fernando Aramburu, didn’t want to present a documentary-style narrative of the tragedy, but was more interested in exploring the human aspects of grief and trauma. Hailing from the same region of the Basque Country in northern Spain, he was aware of the explosion at the school in Ortuella. He recalled hearing about it on the radio in his student apartment and revealed that he was “very strongly” affected by the news. Years later, he viewed the tragedy from a renewed perspective as a father and felt “something inconceivable and a fear” while thinking about the parents who lost their children that day.

Aramburu conducted research into the explosion but eventually chose to use fictional characters to understand how different family members process the same event. Apart from the parents, he chose to follow the perspective of the grandfather who refuses to let go of his grandson. This aspect of the story had a personal connotation for the writer, who revealed that he “never knew [his] grandparents, and here there’s a character that, in a way, [he] used to fill that void. The author also leaned into presenting a realistic portrayal of a working-class family in Spain in the 1980s. “The names of people, the cities… remain, but habits, customs, or legislation… everything has changed so much that if someone who lived then were to come back to life, they wouldn’t understand anything,” he explained.

When adapting the novel for Netflix, writer-director Mariano Barroso was keen to carry this depth and realism into the movie. The film’s creators conducted their own research into the explosion, including interviews with people affected by the tragedy. “We were careful to portray it in the most positive light possible, because above all, it speaks to the human capacity to move forward,” the director said. It was also decided not to film the movie in Ortuella, out of respect for the “understandable resistance” of the town’s residents following “a very emotional meeting.” It was also decided not to pin down the town’s location, so the town’s name is never mentioned in the film. The filmmakers believe that the emotions of grief and loss are universal and would resonate with viewers no matter which part of the world they are from.

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