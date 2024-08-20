25 Best Spanish Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Past the age of silent films, Spain became a popular filming destination for capturing the backdrops of Hollywood productions and Westerns like ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ and ‘Lawrence of Arabia.’ Past 1975, Spanish cinema witnessed a reinvention under the likes of Pedro Almodóvar, Bigas Luna, and Fernando Trueba. Their storytelling legacies are carried on, and the industry continues to make an international impact to this day. Among one of the most effective mediums responsible for causing another renaissance in Spain’s film industry has been Netflix. The platform’s global viewership has warmed up to the unique narratives and cinematic journeys offered by Spanish filmmakers, with these being their top works available on the streaming giant now.

25. The Silence of the Marsh (2019)

Directed by Marc Vigil, ‘The Silence of the Marsh,’ or ‘El silencio del pantano,’ is a mind-bending thriller that follows a novelist who decides to begin living his works of fiction. Q is a crime novelist seeking to write about the corruption and violence plaguing his city. As he digs deeper into criminal networks, he kidnaps a corrupt politician, Carretero, all the while making notes for his future novels. Further figures are implicated in his criminal activities, and Q proceeds to investigate deeper into the underworld, putting him on a path to ruthless violence. The film blurs the line between Q’s fiction and reality, maintaining a fluent pace as the action ramps up and the protagonist’s true nature is brought to light. You can watch the film here.

24. Despite Everything (2019)

Helmed by Gabriela Tagliavini, ‘Despite Everything’ is a lively Spanish comedy about four very different sisters who come together for their mother’s funeral, only to uncover a shocking family secret. In a video, their late mother reveals to them that their dad was not their biological father and that each sister was the daughter of a different lover. The sisters will only receive their inheritance if they can locate their biological fathers based on the few clues provided. As the siblings depart on their quest, we are offered a lighthearted exploration of sisterhood and family, with the four leading actresses stealing the show with their charming performances. The movie can be streamed here.

23. Through My Window (2022)

Based on Ariana Godoy’s eponymous novel and directed by Marçal Forés, ‘Through My Window’ is a teen romance that can easily become one’s guilty pleasure as the first installment of the trilogy. The narrative introduces us to Raquel, a teen living in a humble abode next to the mansion of the affluent Hidalgos. She subtly stalks Ares, one of the three heirs of the Hidalgos empire, desperately wanting to make him fall for her despite never having spoken to him. When Ares hacks into her computer and confronts her about what he finds, Raquel takes her chance and confesses her intentions. The steamy romance evolves by adding depth to its characters with revelations and twists, seeing Raquel driving radical change in Ares’ life. You can watch the film here.

22. More the Merrier (2021)

With Paco Caballero at the helm, ‘More the Merrier’ is a comedy that focuses on the intertwining sex lives and desires of five couples over the course of a single night. As the night progresses, the couples commit to sexual adventure, each dealing with their own desires and frustrations. They find themselves in unexpected and humorous situations revolving around love, sex, and relationships. The film blends moments of raunchy humor with heartfelt interactions, presenting an exploration of modern romance and intimacy. With its ensemble cast, kinky sequences, and fast-paced storytelling, ‘More the Merrier’ explores hidden desires in a playful and lighthearted manner. You can watch the film here.

21. Infiesto (2023)

Written and directed by Patxi Amezcua, ‘Infiesto’ transports us to the titular mining town in the Asturian mountains where a young woman left for dead has reappeared. Set against the backdrop of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the narrative follows two detectives as they piece together the mystery behind Marta Castro’s kidnapping and unexpected reappearance. Marta refuses to speak, leaving the investigators scrambling when another girl vanishes. Featuring remote locations and rainy nights, the crime thriller frames its chilling mystery with a foreboding atmosphere. With powerful performances from leading cast members like Isak Férriz and Iria del Río, ‘Infiesto’ promises to captivate fans of Whodunnit stories. The movie can be streamed here.

20. Sky High (2021)

‘Sky High,’ directed by Daniel Calparsoro, is a heist thriller that explores youth delinquency and wealth inequality in Spanish society. Ángel is a mechanic living in poverty outside the City of Madrid and supplements his meager income by helping conduct robberies at night. Eager to escape his humble roots and win the heart of a beautiful woman, he pulls off increasingly risky heists. However, as his success grows, so do the threats around him, including law enforcement and rival criminals. The film features a love triangle, stylish vehicles, and nail-biting action sequences, its gritty visuals accentuated by Josu Inchaustegui’s adept cinematography. You can watch the film here.

19. Love at First Kiss (2023)

Helmed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, ‘Love at First Kiss,’ or ‘Are You,’ is an intriguing romantic comedy revolving around a man who can see his entire future storyline with a girl when he kisses her for the first time. Understanding his unique ability at the age of 16, Javier finds it difficult to become intimate with his partners, knowing where their relationship will head south and leaving them before then. His life changes when he encounters a woman on whom his foresight doesn’t work, reintroducing the titillating uncertainty and exuberance of romance back into his life. Also known as ‘Eres tú,’ the film explores themes of love and romance from a fresh perspective, highlighting the importance of excitement and spontaneity in relationships. The movie can be watched here.

18. Honeymoon With My Mother (2022)

Also known as ‘Mother’s Love,’ the film begins as José Luis is left gawking at the altar while his fiancée is stolen away by her ex-lover. Not wanting to waste the money spent on his non-refundable honeymoon package, José reluctantly takes along his mother, Mari. Directed by Paco Caballero, ‘Honeymoon With My Mother’ has plenty of hilarious moments, with José’s foul mood contrasting the idyllic tropical destinations while Mari has the time of her life. What begins as an awkward, forced vacation turns into a journey of self-discovery and healing as mother and son confront unresolved issues and redefine their relationship. Mari Carmen’s outgoing personality creates humorously awkward situations, while José Luis grapples with extreme embarrassment and unexpected bonding. The movie can be streamed here.

17. Love, Divided (2024)

Originally titled ‘Pared con pared,’ the Patricia Font directorial centers on two neighbors brought together by a thin wall between them. Valentina is a struggling pianist who is rudely shocked when an ear-piercing cacophony echoes through her new apartment. The source of the noise is David, an inventor who lives on the other side of her thin wall and is retaliating for the disturbance caused to him by her piano practice. Despite being unable to stand each other initially, the two begin to share their everyday lives through the wall, eventually falling in love. With relatable characters and the undeniable chemistry of the leads, ‘Love, Divided’ offers a heartwarming romantic comedy that retains the sweet innocence of its protagonists’ relationship. You can watch the film here.

16. I Love You, Stupid (2019)

Written and directed by Laura Mañá, ‘I Love You, Stupid’ is a comedy that revolves around a simple man as he rebuilds his life following a complete personal and professional trainwreck. After he is dumped by his girlfriend of eight years and fired by his boss on the same day, Marcos begins following the advice of an internet alpha male love guru. He goes to the gym, seeks inspiration from a popular friend, and forces his way into a new job.

However, his life truly turns around when he meets Raquel, a free-spirited amateur singer who is his former high school classmate. She gives him advice and offers him new perspectives on his position in life, making Marcos slowly fall for her. However, matters are complicated by the reappearance of his ex and the sexual advances of an attractive co-worker. Originally titled ‘Te quiero, imbécil,’ the film is packed full of both gags and emotions, delivering a fulfilling and entertaining rom-com experience. You can watch the film here.

15. Your Son (2018)

With director Miguel Ángel Vivas at the helm, ‘Your Son,’ or ‘Tu hijo,’ follows a father’s heart-wrenching journey of vengeance after his son is left broken by unknown assailants. When the police’s inept efforts don’t locate those responsible for putting his son in a coma, Dr. Javier Jiménez begins his own investigation. The hands that once healed now thirst for the blood of those responsible, leading Javier to take dramatic action. With its intense performances and a gritty, emotionally charged narrative, ‘Your Son’ is a powerful exploration of vigilante justice and the true cost of retribution. You can watch the film here.

14. In Family I Trust (2019)

A Patricia Font directorial, ‘In Family I Trust’ is a heartwarming romantic comedy revolving around family and community. Bea is a successful architect whose life takes a nosedive when she discovers her fiancé and boss is cheating on her with a famous reporter. Devastated, she returns to her eccentric and lively family in her hometown to heal and rebuild her life. Reconnecting with her roots, Bea finds solace in the warmth and chaos of her family, especially her strong-willed grandmother. As she starts a tree house project, not all is rosy, with the uncomfortable realities of her family members coming to light and the treehouse’s land being claimed by her ex, Diego. The well-crafted film delivers life-affirming messages about the importance of family cohesion, giving romance another chance, and seeking happiness in the simple things. You can watch the film here.

13. Below Zero (2021)

Co-written and directed by Lluís Quílez, ‘Below Zero’ is a claustrophobic thriller that centers on a police officer as his prison transport is ambushed and stranded on a lonely road. Police Officer Martín is driving through the night and dense fog in a prison transport when he is separated from the escort vehicle. Spike traps immobilize the vehicle, and armed attackers close in from every side. Making matters worse are the prisoners who break out of their cells, leaving Martín desperately fighting for his life. Creating a tense atmosphere from the beginning, the film adopts a fast pace and immerses us in Martín’s suspenseful fight for survival. Enhanced by the bleak, icy setting, which amplifies the sense of danger and isolation, the film boasts gritty action sequences that keep us engaged till the end. You can watch the film here.

12. Offering to the Storm (2020)

Originally titled ‘Ofrenda a la tormenta,’ the Fernando González Molina directorial is the third and final film in the Baztán Trilogy based on Dolores Redondo’s novel of the same name. We follow Inspector Amaia Salazar as she explores the dark mysteries surrounding the Baztan valley. When numerous children’s skeletons are discovered, Amaia uncovers the presence of an ominous cult in the town. Her detective work is fraught with danger as the reports of murders continue to pile up, and elements of superstition and the supernatural seem to come into play. Characterized by its moody cinematography and haunting backdrops, ‘Offering to the Storm’ crafts a suspenseful tale filled with twists and psychological thrills. The movie can be streamed here.

11. Nowhere (2023)

With Albert Pintó at the helm, ‘Nowhere’ is a harrowing survival thriller centering on a pregnant woman trapped in a shipping container and stranded on the open sea. Fleeing from a dystopian Spain, Mia (Anna Castillo) is separated from her husband and finds herself trapped in a shipping container adrift at sea. As she battles to survive and give birth in such dire circumstances, she faces not only the physical challenges of her environment but also psychological torment. With its many heart-pounding moments forcing us to hold our collective breath, ‘Nowhere’ immerses us in Mia’s claustrophobic journey. The film creates a gritty and engaging survival story with visceral sequences and a powerful performance from Castillo. You can watch the film here.

10. The Tree of Blood (2018)

Seeking to resolve their differences, troubled couple Marc and Rebeca trace their family history from 25 years ago, transporting us to the past of Macarena, Rebeca’s mother. Shifting back and forth between the times, an intricate narrative of intrigue, passion, and betrayals is woven between the characters. Also known as ‘El árbol de la sangre,’ the drama film written and directed by Julio Medem includes storylines with the Mafia, murder, substance abuse, infidelity, and mental illness. With its rich narrative and emotional depth, ‘The Tree of Blood’ presents a compelling examination of how past events can continue to weigh heavily on and hinder the present. The movie can be streamed here.

9. The Legacy of the Bones (2019)

‘The Legacy of the Bones’ re-introduces us to the atmospheric Baztán’s valley in the second installment of the Baztán Trilogy. Helmed by Fernando González Molina and based on Dolores Redondo’s eponymous novel, the film follows Inspector Amaia Salazar, who returns to the misty valley and confronts a new wave of disturbing crimes. She investigates a series of suicides that seem to be linked to a case from her past. As gruesome crimes and deaths ramp up, they seem to all end with the inscription of “Tartalo,” a pagan legend from the days of the Spanish Inquisition. Amaia faces both external and internal demons as she is haunted by dark family secrets and ancient Basque legends. The film creates an inescapable suspense with its dark atmospheric mystery and allusion to supernatural elements. You can watch the film here.

8. The Occupant (2020)

Titled ‘Hogar’ in Spanish, ‘The Occupant’ is an anxiety-inducing thriller that sees a once-successful advertising executive seeking to infiltrate the life he lost. Javier Muñoz (Javier Gutiérrez) has to move out of his luxurious home after losing his job, shattering his dreams of perfection. The middle-aged family man becomes unhealthily fixated on the life of the new owner of the house, Tomás. Javier sneaks into the house, learns about Tomás and his family, and eventually tries to befriend them. His envy and desperation grow further as he begins manipulating the family, setting off a dark chain of events. The thriller is elevated by its tense score and Gutiérrez’s phenomenal performance as a man driven to the edge of reason by the loss of his identity. The movie can be streamed here.

7. Crazy About Her (2021)

Directed by Dani de la Orden, ‘Crazy About Her’ is a quirky romantic comedy about a man who admits himself to a psychiatric institution after spending a wild one-night stand with one of its enigmatic patients. After an unforgettable night with Carla, Adri is shocked to discover that she actually resides in a mental health facility. In an attempt to win her over, he decides to get himself admitted to the same institution.

Adri meets a range of interesting individuals battling various mental illnesses and struggles to get closer to Carla owing to her bipolarity. Originally titled ‘Loco por ella,’ the film narrates a heartwarming love story with plenty of engaging subplots about the other patients. With brilliant performances from the cast, the story navigates the complexities of mental health, love, and commitment, masterfully balancing humor with deep emotional themes. You can watch the film here.

6. Eye for an Eye (2019)

In the directorial hands of Paco Plaza, ‘Eye for an Eye,’ or ‘Quien a hierro mata,’ is a multifaceted tale of crime, revenge, and morality. The film centers on Antonio Padín, an aging drug lord, and Mario, a head nurse, slowly killing him under the guise of assisting him. When a drug deal goes south, Padín’s sons are double-crossed by the Chinese mafia and targeted by the police. Mario’s brother had died of a drug overdose while working for Padín, leading the respected nurse to gradually poison him with bleach and heroin.

Despite his pregnant wife’s pleas, Mario is blinded by revenge while a weakened Padín works out a plan to get back at him. The twisted thriller is a tense, character-driven exploration of how far someone will go to settle the score, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. With excellent performances from the cast, mature themes, and no shortage of gruesome moments, ‘Eye for an Eye’ will be a compelling watch for fans of revenge thrillers. You can watch the film here.

5. Adu (2020)

Helmed by Salvador Calvo, ‘Adu’ narrates three overlapping stories surrounding African immigration to Europe. The first follows the titular young boy and his older sister as they flee Cameroon, seeking to enter Europe in whatever way possible. The second introduces us to an anti-poaching activist investigating the ivory trade while dealing with issues with his daughter. The third centers on guards at the Melilla border who take desperate measures when faced with an overwhelming number of asylum seekers. The narrative paints an intimate portrait of the desperation and resilience of those fleeing conflict and poverty, offering a powerful, humanizing look at the issue of the migrant crisis. The film won four Goya Awards and is highlighted by its masterful direction and performances. The movie can be streamed here.

4. Live Twice, Love Once (2020)

Facing the development of Alzheimer’s, Emilio, an elderly professor, begins to think of a lover lost to time. He heads out on a search for the woman supported by his dysfunctional family, reliving and repairing past relationships along the way while grappling with the challenges of his condition. The touching comedy film essays a sensitive yet hopeful narrative surrounding mortality and coming to terms with one’s life and legacy. Through excellent performances, we are treated to a healthy dose of comical moments as well as poignant scenes, striking a perfect balance between humor and tenderness. Also known as ‘Vivir dos veces,’ the Maria Ripoll directorial is a gem of a family movie reflecting on the enduring power of family bonds and love. You can watch the film here.

3. Seventeen (2019)

Héctor, a 17-year-old boy, escapes from a juvenile detention center to find the dog he bonded with during a therapy program. His older brother, Ismael, reluctantly accompanies him to ensure he doesn’t get into any more trouble. The two load up their caravan and travel across the idyllic countryside of rural northern Spain. Written and directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, the story has the ability to fluidly weave between moments of cheerful laughter and tear-jerking poignance. The siblings’ relationship feels incredibly authentic, and their conversations slowly unveil a troubled family past and a deeper search for belonging. Also known as ‘Diecisiete,’ ‘Seventeen’ is a road trip movie about brotherhood at its core, with the lead actors flawlessly embodying the bonding siblings. The movie can be streamed here.

2. A Twelve-Year Night (2018)

Directed by Álvaro Brechner, ‘A Twelve-Year Night’ is a powerful Uruguayan historical drama that recounts the harrowing true story of three political prisoners held captive during Uruguay’s military dictatorship. Originally titled ‘La noche de 12 años,’ the narrative transports us to 1970s Uruguay, where three Tupamaro prisoners are secretly taken by the military and subjected to brutal psychological torture aimed at breaking their minds. During their devastating isolation, the men think of their families and cling to what little hope they can conjure. Brechner’s direction brings a haunting atmosphere to the film and is lauded for its unflinching representation of dehumanizing political oppression. You can watch the film here.

1. Society of the Snow (2023)

With J.A. Bayona at the helm, ‘Society of the Snow’ chronicles the harrowing true story of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. In 1972, an airplane carrying the Uruguayan rugby team crashes in the Andes mountains. With only 16 of the 40 passengers surviving the crash, they find themselves in one of the most inhospitable landscapes on the planet, with freezing temperatures and no resources in sight.

In the most desperate of survival situations, the rugby players rely on their fostered teamwork, spiritualism, and basic engineering skills to cling to hope. When it comes to nutrition, all they have are the dwindling food stock on the plane and their deceased co-passengers. Also known as ‘La sociedad de la nieve,’ ‘Society of the Snow’ is a technically brilliant film that pulls us into its bleak and icy landscapes with expert cinematography and transcendent performances. It was nominated for two Oscars and made a mark on the survival genre as well as Spanish cinema. The movie can be streamed here.

