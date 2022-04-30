Where Was Honeymoon With My Mother Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Paco Caballero, ‘Honeymoon With My Mother’ is a Spanish adventure comedy film that follows the unusual yet funny adventure of a mother and son. After José Luis (Quim Gutiérrez) is dumped by his to-be wife at the altar, her overprotective mother, Mari Carmen (Carmen Machi), comes up with an idea to not let José’s booked honeymoon plans go to waste — accompanying him to the honeymoon destination herself. As much as José dislikes the idea, he agrees and regrets his decision, while his mother has the time of her life during the trip.

The unique and comedic narrative is bound to keep the viewers hooked on the movie, but what keeps them guessing is the backdrops of several beautiful places. Whether it is the scenic landscape or the luxurious hotel they stay at, you must be curious to know more about locations that feature in the comedy film. Not only that, the storyline consists of a few realistic elements that make the viewers question if the move is inspired by true events or not. Well, allow us to put your doubts to bed once and for all!

Honeymoon With My Mother Filming Locations

‘Honeymoon With My Mother’ was primarily filmed on location on the island of Mauritius, and seemingly in The Canary Islands as well. By utilizing the features of these beautiful islands, the filmmakers were able to give more authenticity to the imagery used in the movie. The principal photography for the comedy film commenced in January 2020, but it soon got halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a break of six months, the cast and crew members got ready to continue the shoot but two of the actresses caught the virus, which delayed the production even further. Going through these hindrances, the filming was finally concluded in early 2021. Now, let’s take a look at the specific places that make an appearance in the Spanish movie!

Mauritius, East Africa

The production team of ‘Honeymoon With My Mother’ traveled all the way to the island nation of Mauritius to shoot a majority of the scenes for the film. Whether it is the oceanic backdrops or the interior scenes of the hotel that you see in the movie, most of them are possibly taped on the versatile island. Specifically, the cast and crew members of the Spanish movie were spotted filming several pivotal sequences in Trou d’Eau Douce, which is a fishing village located on the east side.

One of the producers of the movie, Juan Gordon, sat down in an interview with Netflix in April 2022 and discussed a few details about filming in Mauritius during the early stages of the pandemic. Juan admitted that they thought the lockdown would not be imposed on an isolated island such as Mauritius. But he was wrong as the lockdown was declared on the island and they had to halt the production. When they returned to resume the shooting after six months, two of the actresses got exposed to COVID on the flight and they had to be hospitalized, with a policeman guarding the door.

Juan added further that one of the actresses tested negative after two weeks but the other one, Justina Bustos, kept on testing positive for several weeks. After they had shot everything they could without her, the crew decided to leave for Spain while Juan would stay on the island until she tested negative. Over the years, the beautiful and vast landscape of Mauritius has attracted several filmmakers to utilize its features for their filming projects. The island has served as a production location for a number of movies and TV shows, including ‘Serenity,’ ‘Tropical Heat,’ ‘Resort to Love,’ and ‘Delete History.’

Canary Islands, Spain

For filming purposes, the production team also set up camp in the Canary Islands for quite a while. A few of the exterior and interior shots for the movie were filmed in the Canaries, possibly the ones that the cast and crew could not get right in Mauritius. In the above-mentioned interview, Juan also stated that when Justina finally tested negative, they decided that they would shoot the remaining scenes in the Canary Islands when everyone would be available.

Due to its vast and diverse landscape, the Canary Islands is frequented by many filmmakers for filming purposes. Thus, apart from ‘Honeymoon With My Mother,’ you might have spotted the scenic backdrop of the Canaries in several other movies and TV series, such as ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Clash of the Titans,’ and ‘Hierro.’

Is Honeymoon With My Mother Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Honeymoon With My Mother’ is not based on a true story. The narrative for this comedic film was seemingly conceived by Sofía Fábregas and the two screenwriters, Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor. The duo of writers has also worked together previously, specifically on the series ‘Cocaine Coast.’ They stuck to the conventional elements of the genre but were able to come up with a unique premise.

Juan Gordon was also asked about the idea behind the comedy film and its origin, in the same interview with Netflix. He revealed that the idea came from the other producer, Sofía Fábregas. He added, “The idea was hers and she brought it to me with two writers attached, Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor. I thought the idea was good and so we at Morena said OK, let’s make a deal, and let’s try to do this together.”

Even though there are a few seemingly realistic elements seeping into the narrative here and there, such as the breaking off of a marriage at the last minute and the close relationship between a mother and her son, the storyline and characters are not rooted in reality.

Read More: Best Spanish Movies