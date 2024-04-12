Love Divided: All Shooting Locations of Netflix’ Spanish Movie

A remake of the 2015 French rom-com ‘Behind the Wall’ or ‘Blind Date,’ originally titled ‘Un peu, beaucoup, aveuglément,’ Netflix’s ‘Love, Divided’ is a Spanish romantic comedy movie helmed by Patricia Font. The narrative introduces us to Valentina, a young up-and-coming pianist who is in preparation for an upcoming audition that has the potential to change her life. When she moves to a new apartment, she crosses paths with her next-wall neighbor named David, a game developer who needs utter silence to focus on his work. So, separated by just a paper-thin wall, Valentina’s constant piano practice sessions bother David.

Now, in order to live in harmony with one another, both of them must find a way to compromise and meet in the middle. However, unexpectedly, the thin wall plays a matchmaker as they develop feelings for each other. Originally titled ‘Pared Con Pared,’ the rom-com features impressive onscreen performances from some talented Spanish actors, including Aitana, Fernando Guallar, Natalia Rodríguez, Adam Jezierski, Paco Tous, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, and Àlex Maruny. Although most of the romance between the lead characters unfolds in their respective bedrooms, which are separated by a wall, the movie also includes several other interesting locations.

Where Was Love, Divided Filmed?

Madrid and seemingly Barcelona in Spain hosted the production of ‘Love, Divided,’ under the working title ‘Tras La Pared’ or ‘Behind the Wall.’ Principal photography for the comedy film got underway in May 2022 and concluded in a month or so, in late June of the same year. By the end of the shoot, Fernando Guallar took to social media to share his feelings about the same. He wrote (translated), “A film was made. I lack words of gratitude for ALL the partners of this shoot that have been too special: THANK YOU, team, from the bottom of my heart. We keep going.”

Madrid, Spain

A majority of ‘Love, Divided’ was taped in the capital of Spain — Madrid. The cast and crew members set up camp in La Latina, a historic neighborhood situated in the Centro district of downtown Madrid. Its narrow streets filled with the hustle and bustle of locals and tourists are quite evident in the backdrop of several scenes of the movie. The makers accurately captured the vibrant energy of the neighborhood, turning La Latina into an important character in itself. In the neighborhood of La Latina, numerous important scenes were shot around Mancebos Street.

Barcelona, Spain

It appears that the production team of ‘Love, Divided’ also traveled to the city of Barcelona to shoot a few additional portions of the rom-com movie. Situated on the northeastern coast of Spain, the capital of Catalonia is known for its distinctive skyline, which may or may not make an appearance in some exterior scenes of the movie.

