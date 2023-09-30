8 Movies We Recommend if You Liked Netflix’s Nowhere

In ‘Nowhere,’ a compelling survival thriller directed by Albert Pintó and brought to life by the collaborative writing efforts of Ernest Riera, Miguel Ruz, Indiana Lista, Seanne Winslow, and Teresa Rosendoy, audiences are introduced to Mia, a young pregnant woman facing an unimaginable ordeal. Fleeing a war-torn nation, Mia seeks refuge by stowing away inside a maritime container on a cargo ship. However, fate takes a treacherous turn when a violent storm strikes, forcing Mia to give birth to her child in the midst of the tempest-tossed sea. Now, stranded and isolated, Mia must summon all her strength and resourcefulness to navigate the unforgiving elements and ensure her survival in this harrowing maritime tale.

Step into the heart-pounding world of survival thrillers like ‘Nowhere’ – where every heartbeat counts, and every twist leaves you gasping for more. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Nowhere’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Open Water (2003)

Just like ‘Nowhere,’ ‘Open Water’ takes you on a heart-pounding journey into the world of survival horror. Directed by Chris Kentis and featuring Blanchard Ryan and Daniel Travis, the film revolves around an American couple embarking on a scuba diving adventure during their vacation. However, their idyllic trip turns into a nightmare when they are left stranded miles from shore in shark-infested waters due to a disastrous headcount error by the boat crew. This chilling tale draws inspiration from the real-life ordeal of Tom and Eileen Lonergan, who, like the characters in ‘Nowhere,’ faced an unforgettable test of survival during their ill-fated excursion on the Great Barrier Reef in 1998.

7. The Way Back (2010)

Step into the relentless world of survival with ‘The Way Back,’ directed by Peter Weir. This gripping film, much like ‘Nowhere,’ is inspired by true events. Join Jim Sturgess, Colin Farrell, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan, and an outstanding ensemble cast on an epic journey during World War II. As they face insurmountable odds, they must summon the same determination and grit seen in ‘Nowhere,’ proving that the human spirit can conquer even the most daunting challenges.

6. The Edge (1997)

Much like ‘Nowhere,’ ‘The Edge’ is a gripping survival thriller that tests the limits of human endurance. Directed by Lee Tamahori and penned by David Mamet, the film features a stellar cast led by Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin. The story follows Charles Morse (Hopkins), a wealthy businessman, and Bob Green (Baldwin), a photographer, along with their assistant Stephen (Harold Perrineau). After their plane crashes in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness, they are thrust into a battle against the elements and their own strained relationships. To make matters even more intense, they find themselves pursued by a formidable Kodiak bear. ‘The Edge’ shares the same heart-pounding suspense and survivalist spirit that you’ll find in ‘Nowhere,’ making it a must-watch for fans of thrilling survival tales.

5. The Grey (2011)

Enter the chilling world of survival with ‘The Grey,’ a heart-pounding thriller co-written, produced, and directed by Joe Carnahan, featuring a stellar cast led by Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo, Dallas Roberts, Joe Anderson, Nonso Anozie, and Dermot Mulroney. Based on Ian MacKenzie Jeffers’ short story ‘Ghost Walker,’ the film follows a group of oil-men stranded in the harsh Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash.

Battling not only the relentless cold but also multiple packs of Canadian grey wolves, they face a relentless struggle for survival. ‘The Grey’ delivers a gripping and unforgiving survival experience, mirroring the intensity found in ‘Nowhere,’ making it a must-watch for those who crave thrilling survival stories.

4. The Road (2009)

‘The Road,’ directed by John Hillcoat, falls into the post-apocalyptic drama genre, offering a bleak and haunting portrayal of a world in ruins. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Charlize Theron, the film explores the journey of a father and son as they navigate a desolate, post-apocalyptic landscape, struggling to survive amidst the remnants of civilization. Faced with scarce resources, ruthless scavengers, and the constant threat of starvation, they form a bond that becomes their lifeline in the face of overwhelming despair.

In a way similar to ‘Nowhere,’ which portrays a pregnant woman’s fight for survival in dire circumstances, ‘The Road’ delves deep into the human spirit’s resilience amidst unimaginable challenges, creating a poignant narrative that resonates with themes of hope and determination in the face of adversity.

3. Buried (2010)

Similar to the gripping survival theme found in ‘Nowhere,’ ‘Buried’ is an English-language Spanish survival thriller directed by Rodrigo Cortés, starring Ryan Reynolds. In this nail-biting film, Reynolds takes on the role of Paul Conroy, an American civilian truck driver based in Iraq, who faces a harrowing predicament. After a brutal attack, Conroy awakens to find himself buried alive in a claustrophobic wooden coffin. With only limited supplies including a lighter, flask, flashlight, knife, glowsticks, pen, pencil, and a mobile phone, he must confront his worst nightmare—total isolation and imminent danger. ‘Buried’ and ‘Nowhere’ both dive into the depths of human endurance and the relentless struggle for survival in high-stakes, life-or-death scenarios.

2. The Shallows (2016)

Navigating the suspenseful waters of survival thrillers, ‘The Shallows,’ under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra, casts Blake Lively as Nancy, a surfer thrust into a perilous situation reminiscent of ‘Nowhere.’ Stranded on a solitary rock a mere 200 yards from the safety of the shore after a terrifying encounter with a relentless great white shark, Nancy’s tenacity and resourcefulness are put to the ultimate test.

Much like ‘Nowhere,’ this film highlights the themes of survival, the unwavering human spirit against insurmountable odds, and the primal instinct to outsmart an implacable predator, delivering an edge-of-your-seat experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

1. The Impossible (2012)

‘The Impossible,’ directed by J.A. Bayona and sharing thematic parallels with ‘Nowhere,’ is a gripping English-language Spanish disaster drama. Inspired by the real-life account of María Belón and her family’s harrowing experience during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the film stars Tom Holland in his film debut along with Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. The plot follows the Bennet family as they embark on a vacation in Thailand. However, their idyllic holiday takes a catastrophic turn when one of the deadliest tsunamis in history strikes, separating family members and throwing them into a chaotic struggle for survival amid the devastating aftermath.

In the vein of ‘Nowhere,’ ‘The Impossible’ delves deep into the remarkable strength of the human spirit when confronted with extraordinary challenges. Through its gripping storytelling, the film highlights the indomitable power of familial bonds and the determination to survive against all odds. Much like ‘Nowhere,’ it offers a profound exploration of human resilience, making it a poignant and compelling watch for those captivated by tales of survival and the triumph of the human will.

