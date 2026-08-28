Liam Neeson, the distinguished Irish actor, has carved a remarkable career in the world of cinema, spanning several decades. He made his initial foray into acting in the late 1970s with his first notable appearance in the film ‘Pilgrim’s Progress’ (1978). However, it was in the early 1990s that he gained widespread recognition and acclaim for his performance as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s epic masterpiece ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993). Neeson’s powerful portrayal of a man who saved countless lives during the Holocaust earned him an Academy Award nomination and catapulted him to international stardom.

With a career marked by versatility, gravitas, and a commendable screen presence, Neeson continues to be a revered figure in Hollywood, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His dedication to his craft and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles have solidified his status as one of the industry’s most respected and enduring actors. If his last performance as Matt Turner in ‘Retribution’ left you wanting more of his alluring on-screen presence, check out his upcoming projects!

1. The Fix (September 11, 2026)

Directed by Guy Moshe, ‘The Fix’ stars Neeson and Zachary Levi. The film follows a group of war-torn, disgraced ex-CIA operatives who set off for Tehran for a crucial mission, disillusioned by the end of the war in Afghanistan. Moshe wrote the script with Mark Bacci based on the concept by Bazzel Baz, actor/writer/former CIA Officer. The rest of the cast includes Numan Acar, Oliver Trevena, Titus Welliver, Wes Chatham, Annet Mahendru, Grant Harvey, and Elnaaz Norouzi. ‘The Fix’ has completed post-production and will be released on September 11, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Mongoose (October 30, 2026)

‘The Mongoose’ will see Neeson play the role of Ryan “Fang” Flanagan, a decorated war veteran, who will lead the cops on a cross-country chase. The epic chase will be televised as Fang tries to flee a murder scene at 130 mph in a Mustang Shelby Cobra GT 65 after being wrongly accused of the crime. In his escape endeavor, he will be assisted by former Special Forces friends while a fascinated public watches the events unfold on television, hoping that Fang gets away. The cast also includes Marisa Tomei, Ving Rhames, and Michael Chiklis. Amazon Prime Video has bought the distribution rights for the film. Mark Vanselow is set to direct it, based on a story by Thompson Evans. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on October 30, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

3. The Splendid Thing (July 4, 2027)

Neeson will star alongside Matthew Modine and John Cleese in Modine’s comedy drama ‘The Splendid Thing.’ Modine and Stephen Wallis wrote the screenplay. The story centers on frustrated author Declan King (Modine), who encounters characters from his novels during a book-signing tour in Europe. Neeson will play a Great Gatsby-esque type who puts Declan in the hospital after a punch-up, and Cleese will play a priest who also doubles as the Grim Reaper. The cast also includes Vanessa Redgrave, Modine, John Cleese, and Eddie Izzard. ‘The Splendid Thing’ will begin filming in Italy in late August this year. The movie will be released on July 4, 2027.

4. 4 Kids Walk into a Bank (2027)

Neeson will star in Frankie Shaw’s heist comedy movie ‘4 Kids Walk Into a Bank’ alongside a young ensemble that includes Teresa Palmer, Jim Sturgess, Talia Ryder, Jack Dylan Grazer, Whitney Peak, Noah Jupe, and Deacon Phillippe. The movie is based on the graphic novel series by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss. The plot follows teenager Paige (Ryder), who overhears her ex-robber grandfather, Danny (Neeson), speaking to his former gang about an upcoming bank robbery. She then reaches out to her best friends, intending to rob the bank a day early so that her grandfather doesn’t have to. Matt Robinson wrote the screenplay, and Shaw revised it. The project has completed post-production, and the movie will be released in 2027.

5. Love Is Not the Answer (TBA)

Neeson will star alongside Pamela Anderson and Jamie Dornan in Michael Cera’s debut feature directorial, ‘Love Is Not the Answer,’ an absurdist comedy. Post-production is complete. The story deals with isolation and human bonds and centers on an aging actress (presumably played by Anderson) who balances a new movie role, her needy son, romantic possibilities, and past regrets. Additional cast members include Joshua Odjick, Steve Coogan, Shirley Henderson, Lucas Hedges, and Fred Hechinger. More details are awaited.

6. The Riker’s Ghost (TBA)

Neeson and director Neil Jordan, who previously teamed up for ‘Marlowe,’ are reuniting for the upcoming thriller, ‘The Riker’s Ghost.’ Neeson steps into the role of a convicted man poised for release, whose life takes a dramatic turn when he’s compelled to engineer a daring prison break to liberate a terrorist. Sean O’Keefe (‘Spenser Confidential’) and Brian Rudnick (‘Dungeons & Dragons’) penned the movie. This film promises to deliver a distinctive and innovative perspective on the classic prison escape narrative. As the project has entered the pre-production stage, fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await further updates regarding this intriguing thriller.

7. Charlie Johnson in the Flames (TBA)

‘Charlie Johnson in the Flames’ is an upcoming gripping political thriller that follows the journey of an American journalist who ventures into Iraq with a singular mission: to track down and bring a ruthless Colonel responsible for heinous acts to justice. Tarik Saleh will direct the film, based on Justin Haythe’s adaptation of Michael Ignatieff’s novel of the same name. Liam Neeson is poised to take on the pivotal role of Charlie Johnson, an esteemed BBC war correspondent renowned for his fearless coverage of civil unrest in the Congo. However, a tragic incident, the death of an innocent woman, triggers a profound transformation within him. This cinematic venture, which has been in the pre-production stage for a long time now, promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of journalistic integrity and the human spirit amidst the chaos of conflict.

8. Run All Night 2 (TBA)

A sequel to the action thriller ‘Run All Night’ (2015), this film will see the return of Liam Neeson’s Irish mobster Jimmy “The Gravedigger” Conlon and of director Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed the first part as well as other Liam-Neeson starrers like ‘Unknown’ (2011) and ‘Non-Stop’ (2014). The first installment is about Conlon dealing with his dark past and trying to protect his son, Mike (Joel Kinnaman), from the mob. The second part, too, will reportedly show the same, but we can be sure that the stakes will be higher. We do not know how the makers will show Jimmy’s return because he dies at the end of the first part. Kinnaman will reprise his role as well. The film is currently in its pre-production stage, and further details are awaited.

Read More: Taken: The Liam Neeson Movie is Inspired by True Stories of Kidnappings