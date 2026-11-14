Marcin Majerkiewicz: Where is the Killer Now?

67-year-old Stuart Everett resided in the Winton area of Salford, Greater Manchester, with two housemates — Marcin Majerkiewicz and Michal Polchowski. Unfortunately, his trust was broken by Marcin, who reportedly killed Stuart at the house they shared before scattering parts of his remains in different areas. Soon, when the remains were found by the police, Marcin became the center of the investigation after he was identified as the suspect. In Paramount+’s ‘The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder,’ the entire case and the investigation that ensued are covered in a detailed manner through in-depth interviews with Stuart’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Marcin Majerkiewicz Was Spotted Disposing of Stuart Everett’s Remains Across Salford and Manchester

Hailing from Poland, Marcin Majerkiewicz was born in 1982 and, at some point, moved to England. A father of two with a Polish ex-partner, Marcin crossed paths with Stuart Everett while Stuart taught English to Polish immigrants. After Stuart moved to a three-bed house on Worsley Road in Winton, he soon sublet two of the bedrooms to Marcin and another Polish man named Michal Polchowski. Marcin reportedly had a fascination with horror and gore, and he also had a tattoo of Jason Voorhees, a character from the ‘Friday the 13th’ slasher film. The former manager at multiple fast-food shops in the Trafford Centre, he found himself drowning in debt after he became unemployed. As he was about £73,000 in debt, Stuart reportedly helped him out financially. It is alleged that the two shared a romantic bond.

According to investigative reports, on March 27, 2024, Marcin killed 67-year-old Stuart at their shared home with a hammer-type weapon and dismembered his remains using a hacksaw. Over the course of the following week, Marcin reportedly carried dismembered parts of the remains and scattered them across Salford and Manchester. To avoid suspicion from Stuart’s family, Marcin allegedly even sent text messages and a gift card to Stuart’s brother, Richard Ziemacki, posing as Stuart. Soon after killing him, Marcin took over his bank account and withdrew cash and paid for various expenditures. He also hired a service to clear out the house and discard many items. After the police discovered part of Stuart’s remains on April 4, 2024, in a secluded concrete bunker in Kersal Dale, they launched a homicide investigation.

In the following weeks, they reviewed CCTV footage of the area surrounding the nature preserve and identified a suspect who entered Kersal Dale carrying a heavy blue bag and returned without it. The suspect was none other than Marcin Majerkiewicz. After identifying him, the police followed him on April 25, 2024, as he traveled on a bus and arrested him on suspicion of murder. At the time, he was in possession of Stuart’s cell phone and bank cards. When Marcin confirmed that he lived on 195 Worsley Road in Winton, the police conducted a thorough search of the house he shared with Stuart and Michal Polchowski and discovered bloodstains belonging to Stuart on the floorboard of Marcin’s room. The police also recovered a bloodstained piece of carpet from his room that further connected him to the homicide. They learned that Marcin, before his arrest, apparently planned to move to Alicante, Spain, where he had been searching for properties online.

Marcin Majerkiewicz is Currently Incarcerated at an England Prison

In March 2025, Marcin Majerkiewicz’s murder trial commenced at Manchester Crown Court. During the two-week trial, the prosecution presented forensic and other evidence that indicated the defendant’s guilt. Finally, on March 21, 2025, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Marcin guilty of killing his housemate, Stuart Everett, and disposing of his remains in different areas across Salford and Manchester. The trial judge addressed the killer and stated, “You acted in an almost unbelievably cold-blooded and macabre way and showed complete disrespect and contempt for your friend’s remains. This denied dignity to Stuart Everett even in death and greatly increased the pain suffered by Stuart Everett’s family when the murder came to light.”

A week later, on March 28, 2025, during his sentencing hearing, Stuart’s brother, Richard Ziemacki, took the stand and gave an emotional victim impact statement. Talking about his loss, he said that he and his family were “devastated by the inhumane and cruel way his life was ended.” Richard added, “Not only were we all horrified by the way he left us, but for any person to be treated in the way he was systematically and comprehensively disposed of has left us traumatized beyond belief.” In the end, Marcin was sentenced to life in prison with the minimum term of 34 years. As of today, the 44-year-old killer is serving his sentence at a prison in England.

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