Margie Bult: Where is Paul Steven Mack’s Wife Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: He Looks Like the Killer on TV’ features Margie Bult as she recounts how she met one of her former husbands, Sean Paul Lanier, in a bar in Salt Lake City, Utah, in mid-1987. However, she was not prepared for the tragic and horrific twist that lay ahead – her husband was a cold-blooded killer on the loose. So, who is Margie, and what did she do? Let’s find out.

Who is Margie Bult?

Margie Bult recounted on the show how she was married for 20 years before she divorced her former husband in 1987. She was apprehensive of the dating scene, but her girlfriends forced her “to put herself out there.” She stated she liked to dance, and it was at a country western-themed bar in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she met Sean Paul Lanier in mid-1987. Margie, then 37 years old, was a single mother and got smitten with the handsome stranger.

Margie reminisced on the show about she first met Sean, “He was very confident, very charming, and a gentleman. He had vibrant blue eyes and a beautiful smile. And he kept looking my way.” According to the episode, Sean told her he was a chef who had graduated from Paris’ Le Cordon Bleu. Margie recounted how Sean asked for her phone number and took her to a cozy restaurant on their first date. He stated he was from New Zealand and had lost his family in a terrible plane crash, and his wife died in childbirth.

Sympathizing with his tragic life, Margie quickly connected with Sean, more so when he told her he had a daughter in California and a son in Montana. Since she was a mother of three daughters from her previous marriage, Margie was swayed by Sean’s looks, caring and kind behavior, and love for his children. However, Sean was not how he portrayed himself – Margie learned this about two months into their relationship when he brought gym memberships and athletic attire for her and her daughters.

According to the show, Margie refused to take the gifts and returned home later to find the dresses hanging on the doors of their bedrooms. Flustered by the incident, she contacted Sean to learn he had broken into her home through a bathroom window and put those there as a gesture. Sensing something was wrong with Sean, Margie decided to break things off with him. However, they reconnected within months after Sean informed them his daughter had passed away in a terrible accident, and Margie sympathized with his tragedy.

Where is Margie Bult Now?

Within a year of the meeting at the bar, Sean and Margie were married. However, the wedding bliss did not last long when she found he suffered from financial troubles and wanted to control her finances. She started to suspect him and snooped around his belongings to find many things that contradicted his story. Margie said, “I noticed on his daughter’s death certificate the date she died was wrong. There are some misspelled words, and there wasn’t a state seal.” When she confronted Sean, he was not taken aback and explained he was in the witness protection program after getting involved with the mafia in New Zealand.

Margie found that hard to believe and continued going through his personal belongings. On March 20, 1988, one of her friends called Margie to inform her she had seen Sean on an episode of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to the televised show, Paul Steven Mack, who looked eerily similar to Sean, was wanted for two murders in California and Ohio. Margie decided to gather more evidence and confirm the story before she went to the police.

She found he possessed two social security cards and took a glass containing his fingerprints to the authorities. She recounted how the detectives were a bit apprehensive of her story but believed her after the prints on the glass matched Paul’s prints in the police database. She recounted how horrified she was when she learned Paul had married seven times before, with her being his eighth spouse. The convicted rapist and murderer was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1991. According to her LinkedIn profile, Margie, now in her early 70s, continue to live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

