Who Were Paul Steven Mack’s Victims? How Did He Die?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: He Looks Like the Killer on TV’ follows the sensational case of an American killer and rapist, Paul Steven Mack, who was found guilty of one rape and murder in Sacramento County, California, in February 1987. He was also the prime suspect in another June 1981 rape and murder in Crawford County, Ohio. So, who are Paul’s victims, and what happened to him? Let’s find out.

Who Were Paul Steven Mack’s Victims?

Annette Ramelle Huddle was born to Robert G. Huddle and Janet Dacus Peaks in Milton in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on March 28, 1962. A graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, she was an attractive young lady looking for a job because she wanted to be independent. Her sister, Anita Huddle, recounted, “She was headstrong and free-spirited. You could never tell her what to do.” The 19-year-old had been employed for three months as a secretary at the Marion County Country Club in July 1981.

Annette was last seen on July 8, 1981, and her body was found the next day in Clairdon Township near the Roberts Road bridge by a family canoeing on the Olentangy River. The sheriff estimated the corpse was in the water for around 24 hours, and she was identified with the help of dental records since the body was unrecognizable. Hamilton County’s Forensic Science Center found she had been raped and strangled to death. According to reports, Paul became a suspect after Anita told the police how her sister had complained about him harassing her before.

Karen Grace Winslett was born in Los Angeles County, California, on August 11, 1965. According to official court records, the 21–year–old waitress at the Peppermill Restaurant and part-time model was living with her lover, David Samas, then 27, in their Citrus Heights apartment in Sacramento County in February 1987. David was an iron worker by profession and got a work assignment in Stockton from the Florin Road union hall on February 19. He returned home to gather his tools and discovered Karen had already left.

David recounted how she had left a note for him on her pile of clothes, informing him that she had departed for a Budweiser calendar shoot and contained directions to an address on Regard Way in the Antelope area. After finishing his job, he stopped by the Peppermill Restaurant and was astonished to find Karen had reported for her 4:00 pm shift. David stated it was highly uncharacteristic of her as she never missed a shift without informing her supervisor beforehand. He reached the given address on the note at around 5:30 pm, and Paul’s erstwhile fiance opened the door.

She told him she knew nothing about Karen, and Paul remarked the same. When David returned home, he received a phone from Paul, stating he remembered Karen and she was supposed to come to his house for an interview. However, he asked her not to bother when he found out she was planning on moving to San Diego. David reported Karen missing in the evening hours of February 19. Around two weeks later, a Pacific Gas and Electric Company meter reader discovered Karen’s missing car behind a Super 8 motel at Hillsdale Boulevard and Madison Avenue on March 3, 1987.

Being a regular customer at her restaurant, he was aware of the situation and immediately notified the authorities. The officers entered the locked car through the unlocked back hatch. They discovered Karen’s clothed body in a state of “moderately advanced” decomposition, hidden underneath a purse, a pile of clothing, and the carpeting covering. According to the autopsy report, she had been sedated with Percodan and raped. The official cause of death was determined to be an overdose of the sedative.

How Did Paul Steven Mack Die?

David told the investigators Paul was possibly the last person to see Karen alive, and the deputies interviewed him on February 21. Paul reiterated the same story to them as he had done to David, claiming he never met with Karen after canceling her scheduled interview. After the discovery of Karen’s body, her brutal murder attracted a lot of media attention, and a pharmacy clerk, while going through the news reports, recognized Paul’s name.

She came forward and supplied the authorities with a copy of his Percodan prescription from the files in the drug store. On March 11, the investigators interviewed Paul’s dentist, who had written the prescription, and he admitted he had prescribed the drug because of Paul’s alleged dental pain. The detectives executed a search warrant and obtained fiber samples from his bedspread and bedroom carpeting while searching Paul’s house.

When the forensic team matched these fibers with some found on Karen’s clothes and undergarments, the detectives had enough evidence to charge Paul with first-degree murder. They arranged through Paul’s erstwhile attorney for his client to surrender to their custody in early April 1987. Instead, Paul fled to Utah, where he met Margie Danielsen, a 37-year-old single mother, at a country western-themed bar in Salt Lake City.

Paul took the alias of Sean Paul Lanier and told Margie he was a chef. He manipulated her into marrying him within a year of meeting at the bar. Sean had told her his daughter had recently died in a terrible accident, which had been a primary reason behind her getting back with him even after he reportedly confessed to breaking into her home while they were dating. Margie said on the show, “I noticed on his daughter’s death certificate the date she died was wrong. There are some misspelled words, and there wasn’t a state seal.”

On March 20, 1988, one of her friends called Margie to inform her she had seen Sean on an episode of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to the televised show, Paul Steven Mack, who looked eerily similar to Sean, was wanted for two murders in California and Ohio. The episode showed how Margie decided to snoop further and gathered evidence, such as his two social security cards and a glass containing his fingerprints, before going to the police.

Paul was arrested by Salt Lake City and extradited to Sacramento, where he was charged with first-degree murder of Karen’s death in March 1998. However, the authorities could not find enough evidence to tie him to Annette’s homicide, though he remained the primary suspect. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1991 after being convicted. The 68-year-old was transported to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton in 2017, where he died of natural causes a year later. After his death, Paul’s attorney contacted the authorities to inform them his client had confessed to Annette’s murder to him.

