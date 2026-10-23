Maria Bamford’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Comedian?

While many comedians draw from personal experience to give their audience material that is both humorous and relatable, Maria Bamford undeniably takes it to the next level. She makes jokes about her anxiety, depression, OCD, relationships, other mental health issues, and more in the most authentic, entertaining, uncomfortable, and witty way imaginable. That’s why she is a favorite of countless people across the globe and has even had her personal as well as professional trajectory explored in ‘Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story.’

How Did Maria Bamford Earn Her Money?

It was while Maria Bamford was just a young girl growing up in the small town of Duluth in St. Louis County, Minnesota, that she developed a real passion for performance. Her mother had enrolled her in a violin class when she was merely 2 or 3 years old, which later helped her find some solace amid her struggles in the attention she received while on stage. After all, she had started having anxiety attacks, depressive episodes, suicidal ideation, and unwanted obsessive-compulsive intrusive thoughts from very early on, which really impacted her.

Nevertheless, Maria not only managed to graduate from high school but also enrolled at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in English. It was while she was there that she discovered improv/stand-up comedy and realized she could express her innermost self without holding back through these forms. She thus continued on the path even after transferring to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in 1992 for her junior year, resulting in some brand new experiences. She actually became the first female member of the college’s official comedy club, The Improverts.

Maria returned to her home state to enroll at the University of Minnesota for her senior year, which is where she decided she was going to pursue comedy as a career. Therefore, upon earning her degree, she packed up her belongings and relocated to Los Angeles, California, in hopes of making a name for herself in the industry. She performed at whatever comedy club she could at whatever slot was available, all the while also attending meetings for several self-help groups and programs. Whether it be Alcoholics Anonymous, Debtors Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, or anything else, it didn’t matter.

While Maria did struggle with substances, debt, and overeating at different points, it was the structure these 12-step programs provided that she liked above all else. In fact, she credits Debtors Anonymous for helping her figure out a way to get out of her $5,000+ debt in the mid-1990s, which initially stemmed from a medical emergency. She knew she couldn’t make rent, let alone pay any amount to the collection agencies, given how much she was struggling, but she also didn’t want to move back home. So, she began taking on a lot of temp work while continuing to figure out how to establish herself as a comic.

Maria gradually found her footing in the industry, gained fans for her particular brand of comedy, and secured much-needed stability, enabling her to begin touring across the nation soon after. As if that’s not enough, she even started landing appearances in several cartoons, films, and television shows, purely thanks to her unique voice as well as comic timing. She lent her voice to Nickelodeon’s ‘CatDog’ and ‘Hey Arnold!’ before featuring as a guest in the animated sitcom ‘Home Movies,’ ‘Denial’ (1998), ‘Lucky Numbers’ (2000), and ‘Stuart Little 2’ (2002). Some of her other early credits include ‘The Trouble with Normal’ (2000-2001), ‘Premium Blend’ (2002), ‘Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure’ (2003), and ‘The Comedians of Comedy’ (2005).

Maria even helmed a web series titled ‘The Maria Bamford Show’ in 2007, following which she lent her voice to ‘Back at the Barnyard’ (2007-2011) and ‘WordGirl’ (2007-2015). She also voices characters in ‘Sit Down, Shut Up’ (2009), ‘Ugly Americans’ (2010), ‘Adventure Time’ (2010-2018), ‘Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness’ (2011-2016), and ‘Unsupervised’ (2012). She then made appearances in ‘Kroll Show’ (2013), ‘Arrested Development’ (2013-2019), ‘The Program’ (2014), ‘Muffin Top: A Love Story’ (2014), and helmed a web series called ‘Ask My Mom’ (2013). She did all this while continuing to tour as a stand-up comedian, release specials and satirical songs, write for shows like ‘ The Program,’ and serve as an executive producer on several of her projects.

Maria’s vocal work has always been so undeniably incredible that she has even voiced characters in ‘Bravest Warriors’ (2012-2018), ‘BoJack Horseman’ (2014-2019), ‘Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero’ (2015-2017), and ‘The Adventures of Puss in Boots’ (2015-2018). Moreover, over the years, she has led her own comedy series called ‘Lady Dynamite’ (2016-2017) and has credits in projects like ‘Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss’ (2018), ‘Worst Cooks in America’ (2018), and ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ (2021-2022). She has even done 2 additional web series: serving as a writer while playing the role of herself in ‘Ave Maria Bamford’ (2017), as well as working as an executive producer and playing herself in ‘What’s Your Ailment?!’ (2019-Present).

As if that’s not enough, Maria has done a lot more voice work, including in ‘Ginger Snaps’ (2017), ‘Liverspots and Astronots’ (2018), ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ (2019), ‘The Rocketeer’ (2019-2020), and ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands’ (20 20-2021). She has also lent her voice to ‘Big Mouth’ (2020-2025), ‘I Heart Arlo’ (2021), ‘Santa Inc.’ (2021), ‘Teenage Euthanasia’ (2021-2023), and ‘Adventure Time: Side Quests’ (2026), amongst many more such productions. Most recently, though, her focus has shifted back to stand-up comedy, with her often performing new material at local comedy theaters such as the Public Displays of Altadena (PDA) and touring. In fact, as of writing, she is actively on a 2026-2027 North American tour.

Maria Bamford’s Net Worth

Unlike most comedians or public figures, Maria wholeheartedly believes in financial transparency and has never shied away from making her income known to the public. She limits her touring schedule to roughly 6 cities per month to manage her mental health, but she once claimed it’s still more than enough because her gross through each show is between $10,000 and $30,000. The California resident admitted that the total sum depends on the region of the show and the distance she has to travel for it, plus she always pays specific cuts to her opening acts, middle acts, manager, publicists, and other professionals. However, she also offers fans free entry or discounts if they contribute hygiene kits or canned goods to local pantries.

Maria has further shared that her overall career has grown significantly over time and now grosses a little more than $1 million per year, from which she pays herself a salary of $250,000. That’s also the exact sum she received to write her memoir ‘Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult’ (2023), from which she paid $50,000 to editors and spent even more on taxes, employee salaries, and other expenses. As for what she bagged for Netflix’s ‘Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story,’ she openly revealed she asked for $500 and a banana just for the first meeting to discuss the project. She then received a total of $10,000 during filming, plus a $5,000 bonus payment in $1 bills, which we see the director handing to her on stage at the end of the documentary.

We should also mention that Maria recently got certified to be a 988 suicide hotline operator, through which she can get paid $25 an hour. She even admits she is still a part of Debtors Anonymous to continue managing her finances and help others do the same – it’s something that brings her stability. Therefore, taking all these factors into account, along with her assets – like her California home and the inheritance she received after her parents’ passing – her investments, her returns, and her expenses, the 56-year-old has a net worth of $3.5 million as of writing. She has 17 films, 110 television shows, 9 web series, and 2 video game credits, plus countless live shows as well as public appearances, and a memoir under her belt as of writing, so this sum is definitely well earned.

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