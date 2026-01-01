Maria Cozamanis’ Net Worth: How Rich is the Members Only: Palm Beach Star?

While Maria Cozamanis may not be a typical socialite in terms of how she entered the world or how she carries herself, she is definitely a self-made woman with an unwavering ambition. This much is evident throughout Netflix’s ‘Members Only: Palm Beach,’ as she shines through as a force of nature who has managed to charm people from old money and new money alike. The self-proclaimed life of the party with access to some of the most exclusive rooms in the most exclusive zip code in the nation has thus left the world wondering more about her profession.

How Did Maria Cozamanis Earn Her Money?

Although Maria has consciously decided to keep the details of her background and qualifications well away from the limelight, we do know she is American-Canadian with a Greek heritage. Her childhood was admittedly not very cozy or comfortable owing to her mother’s alleged emotional unavailability and reported verbal abuse, but she didn’t let the lasting trauma of it break her. Instead, she seemingly transformed that pain into motivation, worked tirelessly to achieve her goals, and gradually established herself as one of the leading tech entrepreneurs on Canadian soil.

However, by the time 2014 rolled around, Maria knew her true calling was in the creative industry because she couldn’t fully enjoy all her success, despite being incredibly proud of it. She hence published a book titled ‘Decoding the Penis’ in October 2014 under the pen name Marie Isabelle, wherein she offers insight into how men think and behave in relationships. She then fully dove into her childhood dream of being an entertainer with the unwavering support of her then-future husband, a tech mogul and seasoned DJ named Damon Cozamanis.

Maria eventually took on the persona of DJ Tumbles, realizing that performing is what brings her true joy because it enables her to be her bold self without anyone hampering her energy. In her space, she can be as authentic, infectious, loud, and proud as she wants, only for it to attract more clients. That’s how she was able to build a name in the dance music scene. Since then, she has settled down in Palm Beach, become a marquee entertainer in high-profile charity circuits, and spread her wings as not only an original artist but also a record producer.

Maria Cozamanis’ Net Worth

Since Maria is charming, dynamic, and vibrant, she has managed to establish herself as a woman of many hats in the elite world of Wall Street South, better known as the Golf Capital of Florida. She is a former tech entrepreneur, but she is also an author, a DJ, a philanthropist, and a rising socialite who never shies away from the fact that she stepped into this arena “through the back door.” Nevertheless, her priority remains providing joy to others through her career, whether via her performances, her original music, or her contributions as an active producer.

According to reports, apart from once opening for Paul Oakenfold and regularly DJ-ing at some of the biggest charity events in Palm Beach, Maria is also the co-founder of Melody Mansion. Under the banner of this organization, she has produced and released several tracks, including “Bang Bang,” “Contigo Amor,” “Drive Me Insane,” and “Move Like That,” among many others. DJ Tumbles thus continues to set a diverse tone for electronic music, all the while traveling across the globe for her performances, collaborating with different luxury brands, and launching her own movement. The Rebel Socialite is her brand, and she is determined to make it shine so as to showcase that grit and glam can go side by side. Taking all these aspects into account, with her potential assets, investments, returns, and husband’s standing as the Founding Partner as well as President of ChiroFusion Systems, we estimate her net worth to be $8 million.

