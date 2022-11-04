Maria Marshall Murder: Where is Robert O. Marshall Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love: Ambushed’ follows the murder of Maria Marshal in a picnic area in New Jersey in September 1984. The episode unravels how an elaborate plot was concocted to kill the victim and how the killers were eventually brought to justice. If you want to know about the identity of the perpetrator, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Maria Marshall Die?

Maria Puszynski Marshall was born on March 13, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Vincent J. Puszynski and Helen A. Kropp Puszynski. She married her high-school sweetheart, Robert Oakley Marshall, and the couple gave birth to three sons. They moved to Toms River in Ocean County, New Jersey, where he was an insurance broker and chairman of the Ocean County United Way campaign, and Maria was a socialite and stay-at-home mother. They seemed to be the perfect couple until things went awry on a night in September 1984.

On September 6, 1984, the couple had gone to Harrah’s Resort & Casino in Atlantic City for an 8:30 dinner reservation and to try their luck at blackjack. Both Robert and Maria were blackjack enthusiasts and periodically drove the 40 miles to Harrah’s after finishing up all their household chores. They were returning from the casino at around 12:30 am the next day and were about 10 miles away from their home when Robert stopped the car due to a flat tire.

As the vehicle came to a stop at the Oyster Creek picnic area on the Garden State Parkway, the 44-year-old claimed he was knocked unconscious by unknown assailants and woke up to find he had been robbed of about $2,000 and his wife, 42, shot dead. Police reports stated that Maria suffered from two gunshot wounds and was proclaimed dead at the scene by the emergency respondents.

Who Killed Maria Marshall?

Robert was taken to the hospital and treated for his head injuries before being released the same day. He was questioned by the investigators but stuck to his story of the flat tire, attack from behind, robbery, and murder of his wife. The detectives found his story suspicious but had no choice but to believe his version of events due to the absence of clues and had no choice but to let him go. However, the police were soon able to find leads left apparently by the victim herself.

Maria had confided to many of her friends that she suspected Robert of having an illicit affair and had taken the help of a private investigator who confirmed her suspicions. The police found Robert’s lover, a married school administrator named Sarann Kraushaar, by the end of September 7, 1984. When brought in for questioning, Sarah admitted to having a 15-month affair with Robert.

She told the police that they had planned to dump their married partners and live together, even renting a love shack on the shore at Beach Haven. However, the most critical aspect of her testimony was when Sarann revealed that Robert was neck-deep in gambling debt and was looking to get hold of insurance money of Maria. Sarann claimed that Robert had even told her, “I wish she (Maria) wasn’t around. Do you know anyone who would take care of it?”

After he started having an affair with Sarann, Robert bought seven policies worth a cool $1.5 million in his wife’s name. He met an individual named Robert Cumber from Shreveport, Louisiana, at a party in May 1984 and considered him a handyman to aid him in his wife’s murder. Cumber connected Robert with a Louisiana ex-cop named Billy Wayne McKinnon, and Robert offered him $65,000 for the murder. He paid Billy the final installment at Harrah’s on September 6, and a Louisiana burger-flipper named Larry Thompson shot Maria dead at Oyster Creek.

On September 21, Robert was brought in for questioning and he vehemently professed his innocence when presented with the chain of events. However, his defense broke down when he was shown his call records and the Western Union wire transfer receipts from Shreveport. On September 27, Robert tried to attempt suicide by swallowing sleeping pills but was rescued by the police. He had left a suicide note that said he had hired Billy to investigate Maria but not kill her.

Is Robert O. Marshall Dead?

Robert was arrested on December 19, 1984, convicted of capital murder on March 5, 1986, and sentenced to death by lethal injection. Cumber was convicted as an accomplice to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison. Billy pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy and was sentenced to five years in prison. However, the gunman Larry was acquitted due to a false alibi put up by many members of his Louisiana kin.

Gov. Richard Codey commuted Cumber’s sentence in 2006, and Billy only served a year of his sentence before being discharged. In April 2014, a 72-year-old confessed to the murder of Marie while serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola on unrelated murder charges. He could not be put on trial again due to double jeopardy, but his earliest parole date was set on October 11, 2071.

Robert peppered the courts with appeals throughout his incarceration until one U.S. District Court Judge ruled in April 2004 that he received ineffective counsel during the death penalty trial phase. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision in November 2005. Robert was re-sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in eight years on August 18, 2006. His discharge on parole was scheduled in March 2015, but he died in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on February 21, 2015, due to a “debilitating stroke.”

