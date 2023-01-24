Maria Montoya Murder: Where Is Jimmy White Now?

When Ivory Montana sent her daughter, Monica, to her grandmother, Maria Montana’s house, she had no idea of the tragedy awaiting the family. 6-year-old Monica was the first to find Maria bleeding on the bedroom floor, and even though first responders tried their best to save her life, the injuries proved too severe. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Eyes Of A Child’ chronicles the gruesome murder and follows the investigation that eventually brought the perpetrator to justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the murder and find out more, shall we?

How Did Maria Montana Die?

A resident of Colorado Springs, Maria stayed in the same apartment complex as her granddaughter, Ivory, and great-granddaughter, Monica. While both Ivory and Monica were extremely close to the elderly woman, Maria was respected in the community, and people mentioned how she never hesitated to extend a helping hand and would welcome everyone with a warm smile. Incidentally, Maria did not even interact with many people during her day-to-day life, which made her sudden and shocking demise all the more surprising.

On June 25, 1993, Monica and Ivory were spending time at their apartment when the former decided to go visit her great-grandmother. Since it was common for Monica to spend time with her great-grandmother, Ivory did not think much of it. However, shortly after, Ivory decided to check in on her daughter, but as soon as she stepped out of the apartment, she found Monica running up to her, claiming a bad man had hurt Maria.

Ivory immediately rushed to her grandmother’s apartment to find Maria collapsed on the floor, bleeding profusely from a stab wound in her neck. Although she was still alive at that time, the injury was pretty severe, and Maria passed away before first responders could reach the scene. Still, an autopsy later determined that Maria was stabbed to death, and several valuables seemed to be missing, which made the police suspect a robbery.

Who Killed Maria Montana?

When investigating Maria’s murder, the police carried out a thorough search of her apartment and noticed that a knife was missing from the knife block in the kitchen. Authorities believed this to be the murder weapon, although it was puzzling as to why there were no signs of forced entry, even with the clear indication of a robbery. On top of it, most of Maria’s acquaintances described her as a kindhearted woman who did not have any enemies who would target her in such a heinous manner.

Hence, with no leads or witnesses, detectives found themselves back on square one. While searching the apartment complex, the police came across Anthony Jackson and Tania Slater, who had blood splatters on their clothes. While the blood did make them initial suspects, the police soon realized that Anthony and his girlfriend were trying to help Ivory save Maria’s life. However, since Anthony was an ex-convict, he left the scene once the cops arrived.

On the other hand, the police also realized that 6-year-old Monica Montoya might have gotten a glimpse of the killer, but it was difficult to get the information out of her. The next breakthrough presented itself while interviewing Ivory, who claimed that Maria was scared of a certain Jimmy White, who would often ask her for spare cash. While Jimmy resided in his sister’s apartment adjacent to the victim’s, authorities looked into his life and discovered a startling secret.

According to the show, Jimmy was previously convicted on the unrelated charge of stabbing an elderly woman to death after she refused to give him money and was out on parole at the time of Maria’s death. By this time, the police were confident of his involvement in the murder, but to be sure, they had a child psychologist talk to Monica.

Once the six-year-old seemed comfortable with answering questions, the police gave her a photo lineup, and she immediately pointed out Jimmy as the one she had witnessed attacking her great-grandmother. Based on Monica’s statement, Jimmy was arrested for the crime, and a quick search of his sister’s apartment revealed the valuables he had stolen from Maria.

Where Is Jimmy White Now?

When presented in court, Jimmy realized that there was a mountain of evidence against him and immediately agreed to a plea deal. The deal had him plead guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and burglary in exchange for a lesser sentence, and the judge eventually handed him an 89-year prison term in 1993. Unfortunately, prison records do not show Jimmy’s current whereabouts, although with his sentence still incomplete, we believe he is behind bars at a Colorado prison.

Read More: Relis Eastman Murder: Where is Scott Eastman Now?