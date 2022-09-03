Marie Odette Huckins Murder: Where Is  Dennis J. Mitchell Sr. Now?

Residents in St. Regis Falls, New York, were left shocked when Marie Odette Huckins was found murdered in a nearby wooded area. Although the murder had no witnesses and leads were hard to come by, the police had a massive breakthrough on the very first day, which led them straight to the perpetrator. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Dead Silent A History of Violence’ chronicles the gruesome murder and shows how law enforcement officials finally managed to hone in on the killer. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the case and find out more, shall we?

How Did Marie Odette Huckins Die?

A resident of St. Regis Falls, Marie Odette Huckins, was quite well known in her community. People who knew her described her as a lively and cheerful woman who loved to help others and was always ready to welcome everyone with a smile. Moreover, Marie was a loving mother of one, and acquaintances mentioned how she would always prioritize her child over everything else. However, Marie had a seemingly perfect life, and people had no idea about the horrifying tragedy that was about to befall her.

On December 1, 1979, Marie was looking forward to enjoying her evening at a bar in St. Regis Falls. People at the bar even mentioned that she met a stranger while at the establishment and seemed to be on friendly terms with him. However, the hours went by, and Marie failed to return home in time. Her unlikely absence worried her loved ones, and soon they gathered together as a group and got ready to search the local areas. At the same time, law enforcement officers in St. Regis Falls got a tip about s supposed homicide and rushed to the spot to find the body.

Authorities finally came across the body the following morning and soon identified it as Marie Odette Huckins. Moreover, from the looks of it, the victim was attacked frantically with a knife, while an autopsy later determined that Marie suffered fifteen stab wounds, which ultimately led to her death. However, even a thorough search of the crime scene did not provide investigators with any viable leads.

Who Killed Marie Odette Huckins?

Interestingly, reports claim that Marie met a man named Dennis J. Mitchell Sr. at the bar, and the pair went out on a walk in a nearby wooded area. The local townsfolk did not think much of this until Dennis returned to the bar in a panicked state at around 1 am the next morning and claimed he was responsible for murdering Huckins. While Dennis was completely covered in blood and in a disheveled state, the employees and patrons at the bar helped him clean up to the best of their abilities. However, Dennis kept insisting on his guilt and could not be calmed down until the cops were called.

Once the police made their way over to the bar, they met Dennis, who again stated that he was responsible for killing Marie. Moreover, he even went on to claim that the victim tried to roll her, and hence, he took out a knife and stabbed her in self-defense. Moreover, he even confessed to stabbing Marie fifteen times and agreed to take authorities to the area where he had hidden the murder weapon. Thus, with a mountain of evidence against him, authorities arrested Dennis and charged him with Marie’s murder.

Where Is Dennis J. Mitchell Sr. Now?

Although Dennis had insisted on his guilt during his arrest, the accused changed his plea on the third day of his trial and claimed that a mystery man, whom he could not describe, was responsible for killing Marie. Moreover, Dennis even went on to say that his confessions were all fabricated, and he was forced to take the blame upon himself since he was scared of what the mystery man might do to his family. Nevertheless, the jury did not subscribe to such a view and instead convicted Dennis of second-degree murder. As a result, he was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in 1980.

According to the show, Dennis was ultimately granted parole in 2007, although he was later accused of a parole violation in an unrelated assault case. Nevertheless, according to the Investigation Discovery episode, the parole violation case was dropped, and since Dennis has a parolee status, we can safely assume that he still resides in the state of New York.

