Marika Orel: Where is The Arena Contestant Now?

Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘The Arena’ introduces 38 amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters, including 19 women and 19 men, and provides one woman and one man the chance to win a €100,000 professional MMA contract. One of the female contestants featured on the show was Marika Orel, a determined athlete who had set her sights on the ultimate goal of building a pro MMA career. From the outset, she saw herself as the “underdog” and used it as motivation to prove herself to her competitors and coaches. Throughout the contest, Marika gave it her all, refusing to let doubt define her journey.

Marika Orel Considered Her Elimination a Chance to Improve Herself

When Marika Orel first stepped into the competition, she arrived with the ambition of building a professional path in MMA. From the first challenge, she was eager to showcase her abilities and prove she belonged among the talented fighters. However, her journey took an unexpected turn during the second elimination fight. She was unable to compete and demonstrate her skills when her scheduled matchup with Nada was abruptly halted after the latter withdrew from the competition for personal reasons. Consequently, Marika was declared the winner. Rather than celebrating the victory, she was disappointed that she could not showcase her techniques in any fights.

During a challenge, Marika and Ashita were the only two contestants still completing their calorie-burning tasks for their respective teams. Unfortunately, the former failed to finish first, increasing the possibility of facing an elimination matchup. However, she was not selected, leaving her skills a mystery to the other competitors. During the next matchup, Marika asked the coach for a chance to prove her abilities. Before selection, the coach asked her to spar with him, during which she greatly impressed him. She ultimately earned the opportunity to fight Jade. Sadly, after an intense match, she was eliminated. Marika felt she was unable to use all her boxing skills. Yet, she reflected on how people should learn from their losses and vowed to work twice as hard to improve herself.

Marika Orel Has Turned Her Love For Muay Thai Into a Successful Career

Marika’s journey has always been marked by hard work and resilience. She was first introduced to the combat sport of Muay Thai when her older brother encouraged her to try it. What began as a small suggestion eventually grew into her passion, leading her to sharpen and develop her skills as a Muay Thai fighter. Simultaneously, Marika remained dedicated to her studies. After completing her initial education, she enrolled at Université de Bordeaux (University of Bordeaux) in 2018 to pursue a law degree and continued studying there until 2020. Around the same time, Marika was also gaining further knowledge in the law sector at the Institut Supérieur du Droit.

By the time Marika appeared on the show, she shared that she was still studying law. Over time, her fighting career has continued to grow through a series of notable achievements. She went on to become a three-time French Muay Thai Champion, winning in 2022 and 2023. By February 2024, Marika achieved another milestone when she secured a victory during the World Boxing Council Intercontinental Championship by dominating her Mexican opponent. In September of that same year, her interview was featured in the media outlet Carte Blanche Bordeaux. During that interview, Marika reflected on the beginning of her journey in combat sports, the challenges she has overcome, and the experiences that have shaped her as a fighter.

Across all her achievements, Marika has been a proud member of the Amani Bordeaux team and continues to be guided by her coach, Laurent Amani. One of her most recent fights took place in May 2026 against Carolina Prestia at a competition organized by the French Muay Thai Academy, or Académie Française de Muay Thaï (AFMT). Whenever Marika gets the opportunity, she loves sharing glimpses of her fights and training with her followers on Instagram. After beginning her journey as an MMA fighter, she now looks forward to building a professional career in the sport. As of writing, Marika continues to prove that persistence has always helped her succeed.

Marika Orel Finds Joy in the Mundane Moments and Her Travel Adventures

When Marika is not busy showcasing her skills in the cage, she focuses on building deep personal relationships. She has currently developed strong relationships with her fellow competitors. For her, boxing represents more than just a sport—it is about earning respect while giving it to others. Hence, Marika always makes sure to treat her opponents with respect. On the personal front, she continues to appreciate the small moments and the present whenever she gets the opportunity. Beyond that, Marika maintains an incredible relationship with her older brother, whose encouragement eventually helped her find her passion.

Apart from that, Marika enjoys traveling to several exotic locations and exploring different corners of France. In March 2019, she jetted off to Thailand, immersing herself in the beauty of the blue ocean. Just seven months later, she made her way to Cambodia and experienced the country’s rich culture. It was followed by her memorable trip to Martinique, France, in April 2022. By August 2025, Marika returned to Thailand and enjoyed her time in Bangkok and Pattaya City. In November of that same year, she soaked in the sun on the breathtaking beaches of Biarritz. Most recently, in July 2026, she admired the beautiful monuments in Marseille, adding another mesmerizing destination to her chapter of life.

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