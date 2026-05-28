Do Mark and Anne End Up Together in The Four Seasons?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ explores a new chapter in the characters’ lives, especially in the aftermath of a tragedy. Nick’s sudden death throws everyone into a place where they begin to reconsider their own lives. But while Danny, Claude, Kate, and Jack have someone with whom to go through this hand in hand, Anne is mostly left on her own to figure things out. She had become the odd single in the group following her and Nick’s divorce in Season 1. The struggle to find a new purpose in her life continues in the second season. But this also means that she is open to new romances, which is where Mark Brett comes in. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mark Reignites Anne’s Interest in Dating

After the divorce, Anne tries to get back into the dating pool but realizes it is not the same as when she was young. Even though she has a brief affair with Terry, it is mostly uninspiring, and in the second season, she reveals she has given up all thoughts of getting back in the game. This happens after Ginny’s son, Gino, is born, and they move in with Anne. Despite the weird connection between them, Anne supports Ginny in caring for her son and becomes so involved that she completely neglects her own life. Her friends point out that while what she’s doing to help Ginny is great, it doesn’t mean she has to sacrifice her life to do it.

Knowing she will make no effort, her friends decide to set her up with Mark Brett, whom Jack befriends at the beach. While Anne begrudgingly goes along with it, she eventually realizes that Mark is going through the same thing as her. He, too, is single and is constantly bugged by his friends to go on dates with people they have found for him. Once the ice is broken, Mark and Anne become more comfortable around one another, and despite Anne’s initial hesitation, they end up sleeping together. Because Anne hasn’t done this in a long time, she is a bit awkward at first.

But then she and Mark reach a conclusion. This could be their summer fling, which doesn’t need to be anything serious. They would never have to see each other again, which would allow them to break down the walls people usually put up in the early days of dating. When the time comes to leave, Mark asks Anne for her number, but she refuses, since that’s against the deal they made. Mark accepts her decision and leaves, but later, Anne laments that she should have given him her number. Still, with Mark gone, that boat has sailed, and Anne doesn’t think about it again until she is in Italy.

Anne and Mark Reconnect, but There are Complications

During Christmas, Anne visits Claude and Danny in Italy with Kate and Jack. Claude’s Italian family compares her to La Befana, and while Anne is initially offended, she later comes to see the similarities between them. Disturbed by how she may be turning into a sad folklore figure, Anne decides to change things up. She remembers that Mark left his number for her at the bottom of a rubber duck that she gave to Gino. Ginny sends her the number, and Anne calls Mark. He is pleasantly surprised to hear from her, but he also realizes that this call means she wants to reconnect romantically. Before she gets the wrong idea, he tells her that he is in a relationship with someone else now.

An embarrassed Anne tells him that she has moved to Italy and is dating a guy named Gianpiero. Interested in this turn of events, Mark asks her to send pictures. When he compliments her for the fun she seems to be having there, Anne sends him more pictures. Their conversation turns subtly flirtatious the more pictures Anne sends, but it comes to a screeching halt when she sends him the picture with her private parts by mistake. Mark admits that he let the flirting get out of hand, but the picture jolts him back to reality, reminding him that he is already in a relationship. He decides that he and Anne should stop texting now.

He admits that had she sent this picture a few months back, he would have been happy, and things would have definitely gone somewhere for them. But when she didn’t reach out to him, he got the hint and decided to move on. Now, he is in a loving relationship and doesn’t want to spoil it for the sake of maintaining a conversational relationship with Anne. She understands his concerns and feels embarrassed for sending him the picture in the first place. With this, any hopes of them getting together come to an end. But where one door closes, another opens. Reconnecting with Mark eventually leads Anne to move to Italy. She ends up living next door to a man named Gianpiero. Though he is not Italian, he certainly looks like a new love interest for her.

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